Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Andy Pettitte's son gets first pro win in combined no-no
Jared Pettitte was just finishing up his post-outing routine when Florida Complex League Marlins manager Luis Dorante Sr. told him the news: Pettitte and three other pitchers had combined on a seven-inning no-hitter of the Astros Blue team in a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Pettitte, who was making a rehab...
MLB
Cubs excited about mix of vets, homegrown arms in rotation
CHICAGO -- Inside Wrigley Field's interview room Monday afternoon, Cubs manager David Ross revealed that pitching prospect Javier Assad would be coming up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday and making his Major League debut against the Cardinals. A few minutes later, veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks took a seat in the...
MLB
Facing one of the game's most feared hitters, Beeks doesn't blink
ST. PETERSBURG -- Called upon to face the heart of the Angels' order 3 1/2 months ago in Anaheim, lefty reliever Jalen Beeks tried to get a little too creative. He threw two high fastballs to Mike Trout, and Trout hit the second one out of the park. He threw a first-pitch slider to Shohei Ohtani, and the two-way sensation launched it over the wall in left-center.
MLB
Confidence soaring for emerging Cabrera
OAKLAND -- Edward Cabrera had one goal in mind as he took the mound for Monday's series opener at the Coliseum: Finish the game. The 24-year-old right-hander almost got his wish as he dominated the A's lineup, retiring 14 straight batters to end his night with eight sterling innings in the series opener. Once he got back in the dugout, Cabrera was pleading his case, trying to be granted the chance to go back out for the ninth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Easy outs at bottom of the order? Not in this Braves lineup
PITTSBURGH -- Facing Ronald Acuña Jr., Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley to begin a game can be intimidating for any pitcher. But the numbers show it’s quite dangerous to also face anybody the Braves have placed in the final three spots of their lineup this year. Max Fried...
MLB
Now in spotlight, Allen's 'phenomenal' defense shining
OAKLAND -- For years, Nick Allen's slick fielding skills earned him a reputation as the best defensive shortstop throughout the Minor Leagues. Now at the Major League level, he’s starting to show why the A’s envision multiple Gold Gloves in his future. Allen was all over the place...
MLB
Hahn says Sox are 'fully capable' of winning division
CHICAGO -- The White Sox arrived in Baltimore on Monday night for a three-game series with a 62-60 record, sitting three games behind the Guardians in the American League Central with exactly 40 to play. Despite amassing a 27-21 mark since the start of July, the White Sox arguably have...
MLB
The 'math' behind Rays' rotation strategy
This story was excerpted from Adam Berry’s Rays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Luis Patiño came up last Thursday and delivered a great start to beat the Royals, his performance showed he still has the dominant stuff to make an impact down the stretch. And plugging him in for a night helped the rest of Tampa Bay’s rotation by providing an extra day of rest during this stretch of 17 consecutive games without an off-day.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Frazier's mom sparks resurgence at plate
SEATTLE -- They say Mom knows best, and Adam Frazier’s mom had all the faith in the world that the Mariners’ second baseman would turn things around after a brutal three-month start to the season. The scene was the team hotel in San Diego in early July, and...
MLB
Trout vaporizes baseball for 1,500th hit
ST. PETERSBURG -- Angels superstar Mike Trout picked up career hit No. 1,500 in an 11-1 loss to the Rays on Tuesday night. It came in memorable fashion, as he absolutely crushed a solo homer off the C-ring catwalk at Tropicana Field. • Box score. Trout, who returned to the...
MLB
Crew 1st to shut out Dodgers in LA in 2022
LOS ANGELES -- Brewers fans probably can’t spell Strzelecki, as in Peter Strzelecki, a former undrafted free agent who has never been in a Major League Spring Training camp. But he’s in the big leagues this year, pitching big innings for a team trying to hang on in a postseason chase.
MLB
Davies hangs tough before bats wake up late
KANSAS CITY -- Right-hander Zach Davies is becoming a model of consistency for the D-backs. Start after start, the ERA is inching down and the confidence is going up. Once again, Davies gave his team a chance to win and Arizona did just that on Tuesday night, erupting in the later innings for a 7-3 victory over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Dodgers' all-girls clinic bolsters effort to grow game
LOS ANGELES -- Historically, girls who play baseball age out of it around 9 years old, by some estimates, at which point they’re expected to transition to softball. Organizations like the Ball Girls Baseball Corporation seek to ensure that baseball remains an option for all children, regardless of gender.
MLB
Rodón has craft, credentials to lead Giants to postseason
DETROIT -- The Giants have all the elements of a playoff contender, but they’ve missed the consistency this season that would help them firmly latch onto an NL Wild Card spot. Now, as the calendar nears September, is the time to step up or go home early. Carlos Rodón...
MLB
Félix comin': Bautista embraces closer role with five-out save
Félix Bautista has been alerted as to where his viral entrance originates, though he hasn’t seen the entirety of “The Wire” quite yet. That doesn’t change what the message -- both on T-shirts and to the public -- is when Omar Little’s famed whistle blares over the sound system at Camden Yards:
MLB
Harper launches two dingers in first rehab outing
For the first time since he was a 19-year-old kid awaiting his big league debut, Bryce Harper took at-bats during a Triple-A game on Tuesday. Ten years have passed since his teenage days. Harper has won two MVP Awards and turned into the premier baseball superstar that everyone anticipated during that period.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Heasley derailed by familiar queasy feeling
KANSAS CITY -- Jonathan Heasley became queasy as he faced D-backs shortstop Geraldo Perdomo in the top of the fourth inning, and it wasn’t because of nerves or the threat of the Arizona lineup. Heasley stepped off the mound and vomited in the grass. It wasn’t the first time...
MLB
Buxton's return uncertain, but Twins hope 'major injury' avoided
HOUSTON -- Byron Buxton has played through several injuries this season, but after exiting Monday’s series finale against the Rangers, the Twins placed the All-Star center fielder on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a low grade right hip strain. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the news was...
MLB
Dodgers get to Burnes early in rout of Brewers
LOS ANGELES -- At the All-Star break, MLB.com staff voted Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara as the favorite for the 2022 National League Cy Young Award. They picked Corbin Burnes, who started for the Brewers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, as the runner-up. Just as the Dodgers did vs. Alcantara on Sunday, they piled on against Burnes, tagging him for seven runs on six hits and two walks in a 10-1 victory. The effort raised the right-hander’s ERA from 2.48 to 2.84.
MLB
Sox searching for clutch hits, command
BALTIMORE -- The White Sox were hoping their stopper, Dylan Cease, could get them back on the winning side as they opened a critical series between a pair of teams fighting for a postseason invitation at Oriole Park on Tuesday night. But a quick start for the offense and the...
Comments / 0