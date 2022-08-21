Read full article on original website
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron Solomon
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
hourdetroit.com
5 Detroit Eats That Aren’t a Coney Dog or Pizza
We’ve been drowning in chili in Detroit, but you wouldn’t know it. We never call for help. We happily worship the Coney dog in this town, washing it down with a square piece of pizza like it’s some sacred ritual that has existed since time immemorial. But there are other essential Detroit foods that define this city and don’t get the love they deserve.
Busy Stylists in Detroit You Should Know
Let BLAC introduce you to some busiest stylists in Detroit who are turning the city into a fashion capitol. The post Busy Stylists in Detroit You Should Know appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Cass Tech student Charisse Woods defeats chess grandmaster Maurice Ashley
It's not every day that a group of kids gets to meet royalty. But, sometimes, like magic, they appear. Such was the case for the nearly 50 young people — all chess players — and the adults who accompanied them, just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 19, as they milled about with eager anticipation inside...
The Oakland Press
Dueling Dudes: Keith Urban, Dwight Yoakam to perform Friday
A couple of veteran country stalwarts will be competing for the faithful just up (and down) the road from each other off I-75 on Friday, Aug. 26. Keith Urban brings his The Speed of Now World Tour — named after his latest album, which came out nearly two years ago — at 7 p.m. at the Pine Knob Music Theatre, 33 Bob Seger Drive, Independence Township. Ingrid Andress, whose sophomore album “Good Person” comes out that day, opens.
encoremichigan.com
Barbara Busby: The “mother” and co-founder of the Detroit Rep dies, leaves incredible legacy
DETROIT, MI–When Marcel Proust said, “Never meet the people you admire, you’ll be disappointed,” it’s clear that he’d never met Barbara Busby. The fiercely passionate and unspeakably gifted actor, director, fiscal officer and co-founder of the Detroit Repertory Theatre passed away quietly on Tuesday evening August 16, 2022. The legacy she built when– as a theatre student at Wayne State University–together with Bruce Millan, Ruth and Mack Palmer, and T.O and Dee Andrus–she and her friends decided to combine their love of theatre with their quest for social justice and create the Detroit Repertory Theatre That mission remains the at the core of the Rep.
Why Was Someone Dressed Head to Toe as a Knight in Detroit?
This is bordering on an Ohio/Florida level of nonsense. Just five days ago, on 8/17/22, an interesting picture was posted on Reddit that is leaving anyone who sees it with a few questions. The picture, posted by u/Wise-Manufacturer324, shows someone dressed as a knight apparently just...standing on a sidewalk in Detroit:
Detroit Artist Gmac Cash Already Has a Song About the Belle Isle Giant Slide
Just days after the giant slide at Belle Isle was shut down, Detroit rapper Gmac Cash has created a rap song commemorating the whole debacle. That sure as hell didn't take long, did it? And if you take issue with the use of a mild swear word in that last sentence, wait 'til you hear the song.
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
deadlinedetroit.com
Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?
The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advises nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years ago, Heather Joy...
Belle Isle Giant Slide's wild rides featured on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' in new song
The videos of Friday's bumpy rides on Detroit's Giant Slide have gone viral, produced an ode by Gmac Cash, and, now, made viewers laugh on late-night TV. On Monday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," guest host Lamorne Morris did a segment on the Giant Slide. "It's only a dollar, right, but the contusions will last a lifetime," he joked as video footage showed young riders briefly going airborne before rough landings.
ClickOnDetroit.com
The Detroit Jazz Festival is live once again
Today on Music Monday, we celebrate a Detroit tradition that has returned to downtown Detroit after being virtual for the past two years. It’s the Detroit Jazz Festival, presented by Rocket Mortgage, and it’s one of the world’s largest free jazz shows. Chris Collins appeared on “Live...
Detroit News
Detroit cops and kids face off on the court
Detroit — Detroit police faced off against students for pickup basketball Tuesday, and you couldn't miss the Detroit Pistons signs on the court and walls, as if to inspire. Cops & Kids was organized by former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore and the Detroit Police Athletic League, a 50-year-old program that partners officers with children to serve as mentors and coaches.
Detroit News
Lil Nas X's upcoming Detroit concerts just got bigger
The "Industry Baby" rapper is moving his Sept. 6 and 7 concerts from the Fillmore Detroit next door to the Fox Theatre, promoters announced Monday. That bumps the capacity for the two shows up from around 2,900 each to 5,000 apiece. Additional tickets for the pair of concerts, starting at $49.95, will go on sale at noon on Monday via Ticketmaster.
dbusiness.com
Exclusive: Gucci Opens Detroit Store in Heart of Downtown
Gucci, the iconic Italian luxury fashion brand, has opened its new downtown Detroit location on the first floor of the historic L.B. King and Co. Building at 1274 Library St., one block east of the Shinola Hotel. Spanning more than 3,500 square feet, the Gucci store offers a wide collection...
‘Queer Prom’ lets Detroit-area LGBTQ youth be themselves
Purple flower petals lined the hallways and elevator, while green and purple balloons and lavender plants hung along the walls and ceilings. Guests strolled into the room dressed in their best attire, some in flowing gowns, halo crowns and angel wings. About 90 attendees, mainly Detroit-area high schoolers and college students, gathered at Mexicantown’s Plaza Del Norte Welcome Center Aug. 13 for a night to remember. The theme: “Enchanted Forest.” While the event...
Detroit News
Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects
Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
Washington Examiner
In "systemically racist" America, lots of whites vote for blacks
It was just a mini-headline nationally on primary night this month, but one with some national implications and historic resonance. The city of Detroit, 78% of whose residents are black, according to the 2020 Census, will not be represented by any black members in the 118th Congress taking office next January.
Detroit News
Sugar Factory in Detroit opens next Monday, but it's booked solid for weeks
There's a ton of buzz about the colorful and dessert-heavy restaurant Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which is making its Detroit debut Aug. 29. If you don't have a reservation already, however, it may prove difficult to get a table for the next few weeks. The Sugar Factory's reservation platform on the OpenTable app is booked solid until mid-September.
SE Michigan residents blast utility rate hike proposal during Detroit public hearing
For Qiana Davis, it’s a struggle to keep lights and gas on at her Virginia Park home in Detroit. “The [DTE] rates are untenable for anybody,” she said on Monday. “I don’t care how much you’re making. It’s just not feasible for anybody. Most people are living check to check.” Davis told her story during […] The post SE Michigan residents blast utility rate hike proposal during Detroit public hearing appeared first on Michigan Advance.
