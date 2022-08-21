this is Mary staggs 5 years ago I had a brain aneurysm and it wasn't a hard blow when it was a steady drip one they fixed it and they had to go back in two more times and reoperate again for three aneurysm surgeries and I'm still here it's always possible and in God's hands it goes fantastic good luck to everybody that has one and it is possible to always make it and I'm doing fine I'm a little forgetful but that ain't nothing to have I'm getting better God bless all of you Mary staggs all I can say is thank God for the Lord and for my precious family I got seven sisters and three brothers and they were all there that's what you call love love the Lord in your family and they'll be there
i know the doctors are just doing their job medically but the lord has the last say i know they just letting family know there is a chance but all adults should know there is a chance of dieing any time in ones life but be positive have faith give it to the lord in Jesus name amen
my mother died from this and I found her unconscious Dr said she had a good chance of surviving bc she didn't die right where she was standing (3 out of 4 die right where they standing when it bust Dr said,) however the after affects of surgery proved to be fatal so yes he's VERY lucky to be alive
