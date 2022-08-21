Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alice now out of drought restrictions after water levels at Lake Corpus Christi increase
ALICE, Texas — The City of Alice has rescinded Stage 1 and Stage 2 drought restrictions as water levels continue to rise at Lake Corpus Christi. The lake is at 88.9 feet and drought restrictions are triggered at 88 feet, a news release from the City of Alice said.
Driving You Crazy: Callaway Dr. vs. Texas Ave.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Round two of Driving You Crazy is over and we have a winner!. We pit Airport Rd. against Calvin Dr. and the people have spoken. More than 90 percent voted Airport Rd. as the worse of the two. Now, it's time to move on to...
mysoutex.com
Beeville local hosts children’s picnic
One Beeville resident took it upon herself to host a picnic for Beeville children with disabilities. Araceli Rodriguez put this event together when she noticed that previous events had not included disabled children. “I just wanted to bring all the kids together,” said Araceli. The picnic took place at...
Corpus Christi non-profit transforms properties to house low-income families
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A non-profit organization run by the City Housing Authority has just completed two, two-story homes as part of it's affordable housing effort. Veronica Tapia lives on Mary Street just a couple doors down from two brand new homes just being completed by builders. She said the new homes make it feel like the area is growing again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driving You Crazy: Prescott St. vs. Casa Grande Dr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, you know exactly which streets you try to avoid because of major potholes. This morning, we are kicking off Driving You Crazy once again!. Here's our first round: Casa Grande Dr. vs. Prescott St. At Casa Grande near Baker Middle School... grande amounts of...
Parishioners upset with Diocese of Corpus Christi's decision to demolish church in Concepcion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday, in the small town of Concepcion, a large number of parishioners showed up angry about the Diocese of Corpus Christi's plan to demolish their church. "Bottom line is the community is questioning how the diocese came to this decision. So that's what we want,...
Nueces Co. Veterans Services pivot to remote work following building fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were busy Wednesday at the RTA headquarters for a fire on the second floor of the building. No injuries were reported and damage was minimal. The damages and fire aftermath still prompted a closure to the building, keeping walk-ins from happening. However, while...
mysoutex.com
Heat, heart and school supplies: Operation SOS
On two sweltering summer days, employees of United Way of the Coastal Bend and industrial equipment supplier Holt Cat gathered at the edge of Corpus Christi to volunteer their time to supply schools throughout the Coastal Bend with materials students would need for the upcoming school year. Operation Supply Our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Storage fire forces Staples Street Center to close
All CCRTA employees and tenants were evacuated at about 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, due to a small fire within a storage room on the second floor.
portasouthjetty.com
Change in golf cart rules not on radar
A tragic crash in Galveston that recently killed four people riding in a golf cart is not creating a rush to toughen regulations in Port Aransas, according to city officials. City Manager David Parsons noted that the accident that occurred on Aug. 7 had not prompted anyone to call for a review and to make changes to the local operation […]
Mosquito spraying continues in Corpus Christi through Friday
The South Side, Downtown and Calallen will be treated for the next few days after recent rains have brought the pesky insects.
City of Corpus Christi looks for ways to boost tourism through sports
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi shared news earlier Monday about the development of a sports commission. City leaders said that the commission will focus on creating a world-class sports ecosystem in order to attract competitive sports events to the area, and more tourism dollars. Sports...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emergency crews rescue worker from water tower on Carmel Pkwy.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews responded to Carmel Pkwy. near Alameda Wednesday morning after a call for a high-angle rescue came in for a worker stuck on a water tower. The call came in just before 10 a.m. The man was safely brought down just before 10:30 a.m.
Driving You Crazy: Airport Rd. vs. Calvin Dr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driving You Crazy is back and drivers are not disappointing on casting votes for the worst streets in Corpus Christi. Monday, Prescott and Casa Grande went head-to-head and a winner has been chosen: Prescott! Prescott had 75 percent of the vote against Casa Grande so it moves forward to the next round.
Beeville PD honors fallen K-9, funeral arrangements in process
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a sad day Tuesday as the Beeville Police Department mourned the loss of department K-9 Tajfun. Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Tajfun was discovered by his handler, officer Thomas Dozier, non-responsive in his kennel, according to a social media post from Beeville police.
216 acres burned in Aransas Pass brush fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were at the bypass off Highway 35 in Aransas Pass Tuesday to contain a brush fire. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, it burned a total of 216 acres. The Aransas Pass Fire Department confirmed that two RVs were destroyed during the...
KIII TV3
Wednesday Forecast: Hot and humid with some scattered storms in Corpus Christi
Daily rain chances continue this week as a stationary front parks itself over Central Texas. Then, more rain chances early next week.
Lake Corpus Christi rises, combined lake levels still not enough to lift water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Water continues to rise at Lake Corpus Christi as runoff from heavy recent rain makes its way down the Nueces River. That means the combined lake levels for our regions water supply is going back up. Now over 40%. Local leaders remain cautiously optimistic that...
KEDT Kids Festival provides fun and education for the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 4th annual KEDT Kids Festival kicked off , Saturday afternoon. The event aims to inspire some back-to-school spirit as kids participate in learning activities while having fun at the same time!. 25-30 organizations joined the festival to offer hands-on activities for everyone in attendance....
KTSA
Study: Five Texas cities are Top 10 most humid in U.S.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you live in Texas, there is a good chance you know a thing or two about how humidity factors in with summertime heat. Proof of this possibility is the fact that five Texas cities have made it on a list of Top 10 Most Humid Cities in the U.S.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0