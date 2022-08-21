In 2022, the slider reigns supreme. It is the breaking ball of choice for the league’s starting pitchers, as pitchers who qualify for the ERA title have thrown it a whopping 21 percent of the time; only the four-seam fastball has been thrown more. If you follow Rob Friedman, better known as the Pitching Ninja, on Twitter, you’ll see numerous hitters look absolutely silly flailing at sliders they have absolutely no shot at hitting. And here on Pinstripe Alley alone, the staff has written about Jonathan Loáisiga’s new slider, Wandy Peralta’s increased use of his, and Scott Effross’s ability to induce soft contact with his — and that’s just in August!

