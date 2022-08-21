Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham await their fate in today’s Champions League group stage draw.European football eagerly awaits the final touches to the calendar with the prestigious event in Istanbul, which will host this year’s final.Liverpool were beaten in last season’s final by a Real Madrid side inspired by Karim Benzema, while Brazilian Vinicius Jr struck the winner in Paris. But Jurgen Klopp will be bullish about his side’s chances this year having seen their character to rebound after tough final defeats in the past. Tottenham return to the top table of European football, with Antonio Conte...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO