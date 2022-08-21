FazeFunk, Emerging Latino Director of Photography & Podcaster from Brooklyn Comes Up on Rap Radar

08/25/2022, New York, NY // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Daniella Levi & Associates P.C., a reputed New York based law firm has been featured under the Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Queens by Expertise.com. Expertise is a trusted resource center that finds and reviews the top service professionals from various industries. The website has scored Queens Personal Injury Lawyers on over 25 variables in five categories. After deep analysis, Expertise.com has handpicked the best and Daniella Levi & Associates is one of the recognized law firms on the list. This law firm believes that sometimes it is more than just getting their clients financial compensation. It is about helping their clients get justice for the emotional trauma as well.

QUEENS, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO