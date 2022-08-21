Read full article on original website
Siobhan Scott
3d ago
Yet the troubles continued for decades. My great uncle and 4 other gentlemen were aguitted in 1981
Michael Collins: Commemorations continue to mark death 100 years on
More events will take place in County Cork on Monday to remember Michael Collins who was killed 100 years ago. Collins was a key figure in Ireland's battle for independence from Britain in the early 1920s. On Sunday, the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael put their historic differences...
On This Day: IRA founder Michael Collins assassinated
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1851, the U.S.-built schooner America outran a fleet of Britain's finest ships around England's Isle of Wight in an international race that became known as the America's Cup. In 1881, American humanitarians Clara Barton and Adolphus Solomons founded the National...
Emmet Dalton: From Michael Collins' right hand man to movie producer
The centenary of the death of Michael Collins has focused attention on some other political figures of that time, especially Emmet Dalton, the man in whose arms Collins died. Few people from Ireland's revolutionary period led as interesting a life as Emmet Dalton - the British Army officer with a Military Cross, who was an IRA director of intelligence and movie producer.
The death of Michael Collins – archive, 1922
Michael Collins rose to prominence during the Easter Rising of 1916, and was a key figure in Ireland’s battle for independence from Britain in the 1920s. However, his decision to sign the Anglo-Irish Treaty in December 1921 proved controversial, leading to his death at the hands of anti-treaty forces during the Irish civil war.
Olympian Katie Archibald tried to save dying partner Rab Wardell
Olympian Katie Archibald said she tried desperately to save her partner Rab Wardell as he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in bed beside her. The champion cyclist expressed her devastation after Wardell, a mountain biker, died aged 37 on Tuesday morning. His death came two days after he won the...
