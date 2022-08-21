ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Glorious abundance in the summer allotment

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEQST_0hPJRdDY00
Special delivery: spare nasturtiums were sent to a London restaurant.

Early morning. Standing on the plot eating Basque tear peas from the pod. Sharing them with Howard, keeping back a few to take home. Almost everything at the allotment is back on track.

The tagetes Ildkongen have recovered. Now a luxuriant bank of velvety flowers, in reds and golds like bishops’ robes.

The nasturtiums, too, are cascading along the borders, with enough left over to fulfil chef Florence Knight’s emergency call for flowers for her menu at Sessions Arts Club.

The sweet peas are failing now, but old-school ‘Grandpa Ott’ morning glory is clambering fast behind. The extravagant chard is churning out. The Italian chicories are colouring up. The Mexican cosmos is coming into vivid bloom.

We pull more of the dominant red orache to make a window through to the amaranth. As ever, I’ve underestimated the effectiveness of seed. I should have learned by now.

The tall dill and coriander are maybe the best they have ever been. Exotic scents of summer. Both are blanketed in flower. I pick some for the kitchen table.

The climbing beans have conquered the hazel tent. I’m training the top shoots along the apex. I’ll stop them soon, but I’m impressed with their recovery.

Howard suddenly says he may have gone off eating beans. So I’ll research recipe books. There is a Fuchsia Dunlop Sichuan dish I’ve long had an eye on.

The rescued verbena has taken and promises to spread, standing tall next to the red poppies. The same for the still-small wild Greek fennel. We will nurse them through.

Sometimes, I think my gardening is almost all about attention. Tied in with caring. I’d even call it companionship. The constant flowers and food are of course a bonus but I think it’s about the ‘being there’. Zen and the art of plant maintenance. An active meditation. I sow, I grow, I remember my brother.

Allan Jenkins’s Plot 29 (4th Estate, £9.99) is out now. Order it for £8.49 from guardianbookshop.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Allotment#Flowers#Basque#Ildkongen#Sessions Arts Club#Italian#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Meditation
The Guardian

After six months of bloody and terrible war, what exactly does Putin want from Ukraine?

Nearly six months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there is still widespread disagreement in the west on Vladimir Putin’s motives. This is of more than academic interest. If we do not agree why Putin decided to invade Ukraine and what he wants to achieve, we cannot define what would constitute victory or defeat for either of the warring sides and the contours of a possible endgame.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Peter Tanner obituary

Peter Tanner, my father, who has died aged 92, was a research physicist who worked on a number of significant technological innovations. Born in Poplar, east London, Peter was one of five children of Alex (nee Zanerra) and William Tanner, an estate agent, who had served in the Royal Artillery during the first world war. His mother’s tenacity during the stark days of the Depression saw her boys win scholarships to the Coopers’ Company school.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Hit: Tony Stewart’s fatal collision with Kevin Ward Jr still lingers

One evening, eight years ago this month, a 20-year-old stock car driver named Kevin Ward Jr turned up to a mud-packed oval circuit in upstate New York for a minor-league race. About halfway through, he was bumped by a rival car and sent spiraling into a barrier. Seeing red, Ward exited his vehicle and charged down the banked circuit to vent his frustration. Several cars tacked down to the inside-most line to avoid him. But when the car that had ended Ward’s race approached, it veered up toward the young driver, and flung him 25 feet across the track to his death. Spectators at Canandaigua Motorsports Park gasped. They hadn’t just witnessed the horror of a driver killed in competition. They saw Ward, a local hero and ascendent talent, run over by Nascar megastar Tony Stewart.
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

415K+
Followers
95K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy