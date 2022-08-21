ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is There a New Ethereum Killer? Big Eyes is Set to Raise 11 Million Dollars!

Launched in 2013, Ethereum (ETH) has been hot on Bitcoin’s tails for years, confidently and consistently ranking 2nd. However, since Ethereum’s conception, there have been several ‘Ethereum Killers’ – new coins with the potential to overtake this strong second-ranking coin. Cardano, Avalanche, and Polkadot have all been chasing Ethereum (ETH) but are yet to usurp the sturdy coin.
cryptonewsz.com

THORSwap Introduces the Ethereum (ERC-20) Cross-Chain Aggregator

The presentation layer for all THORChain offerings, THORSwap is a multi-chain DEX Aggregator developed on the cross-chain liquidity mechanism of THORChain. Users can conduct permissionless cross-chain exchanges directly from their wallets under their control. There is now a Golden Age for THORSwap! They added a fully functional ETH ERC-20 DEX Aggregator to THORChain’s flagship frontend on August 23.
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
tipranks.com

Dogecoin: $1 Price Target is Realistic

The skeptics will call Dogecoin a joke token, but they don’t appreciate just how far this little crypto coin has come during the past decade. Besides, support from a famous automaker CEO could help Dogecoin reach the all-important $1 level someday. Dogecoin is a sub-penny cryptocurrency with a price...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will SHIB surge by 2800% in 2030?

Everyone loves dogs, right? Perhaps, everyone likes Shiba Inu dogs too? Now, let's associate that dog with crypto. Thinking about Dogecoin? Well, nobody can blame you. However, is a small part of you thinking about SHIB too? Well, bingo. You know why, because one would argue that SHIB today is bigger than DOGE on the price charts.
Business Insider

The highest CD rates today: Earn up to 3.05% APY on a 1-year CD

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. More online banks are raising interest...
u.today

Shiba Inu Large Holders Might Be Timing Market as Transactions Suddenly Spike 84%


Motley Fool

4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
u.today

Here Is When Bitcoin Bottom Will Occur, According to Previous Bearish Cycles


ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum trade secrets revealed; going short might be…

The crypto market’s infamous swinging volatility continues to see different fortunes on a monthly basis. From traders selling their tokens at a loss to betting against the market (hoping for an uptick)- the market has seen it all. But what’s up this time around?. Following the market recovery,...
cryptonewsz.com

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Makes Another Attempt to Breach $166 Mark!

Bitcoin Cash is an improved, advanced, and more capable blockchain than its parent BTC. BCH’s last released block size was 32 MB, while BTC was just 1 MB. This indicates the difficulty level in solving a BCH-based block. With the news of mining operations slowly shifting towards Proof of Stake, miners have increasingly inclined to shift towards Proof of Work blockchains, making BCH an ideal candidate.
