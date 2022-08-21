Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 21:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: La Paz; Yuma FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST/11 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL YUMA, SOUTHWESTERN LA PAZ, NORTHEASTERN IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 913 PM MST /913 PM PDT/, Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Blythe, Quartzsite, Ripley, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Cibola, Blythe Airport, Nicholls Warm Springs, Palo Verde, Brenda, Ehrenberg and East Blythe. This includes the following highways CA Route 78 between mile markers 70 and 79. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 37. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 100 and 103...and between mile markers 104 and 112. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 142 and 151. AZ Interstate 10 near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 10 and 18. CA Route 95 near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 10 and 15...and between mile markers 2 and 4. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Weather Statement issued for La Paz by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 20:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: La Paz A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST FOR NORTH CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 807 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bouse, or 19 miles southeast of Parker, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 32. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 122 and 130. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 435 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Downtown Mesa to Seville to near Magma to near Coolidge, moving southwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 152 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 154 and 178. US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 184. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City, La Palma, Tempe Marketplace, Salt River Indian Community and San Tan Village Mall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
