Packers pull off trade with Jaguars
The Green Bay Packers are in the process of widdling down the squad ahead of final 53-man roster cuts. In doing so, the Packers managed to get a bit of value back for a player who didn’t figure to play a big role in 2022. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have agreed to […] The post Packers pull off trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBCMontana
Gallatin High's Clark emerging as new talent
BOZEMAN, Mont. — In their third year as a program, Gallatin High football is ready to take control. The team is confident junior wide receiver Quinn Clark will be a major contributor. “He is really smooth in and out of his breaks,” said Gallatin football head coach Hunter Chandler....
Cubs, Cardinals gear up for rubber match of 5-game set
Marcus Stroman has thrown the ball quite well for the Chicago Cubs of late. However, the right-hander will hope for
