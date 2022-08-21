As Marcus Harris sees it, he’s going to be both bigger and better for Auburn in 2022, and considering last season, that could mean a big jump for the defensive tackle. The Montgomery native transferred to Auburn from Kansas last year, moving closer to home but also carving out a role on the defensive line that saw him take more than a quarter of the unit’s snaps in 2021. Among returning Tigers, he has the fourth-most tackles for loss from last year. He came up in big moments, too, including a go-ahead defensive touchdown in last year’s 38-23 win against Arkansas.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO