Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
opelikaobserver.com
Bulldogs Move to 1 -0
OPELIKA — Opelika’s varsity football opened the 2022 season with a 29-28 win over Callaway (Georgia) in Troup County last Friday night. Trailing 28-21 with under four-minutes left in the game, Bulldog QB Roman Gagliano drove his team down the field before Calvin Hughley scored a TD. OHS head coach Erik Speakman decided to go for the two-point conversion to win the game. Gagliano thew a perfect pass to Tae Gay for the two-point conversion and a one-point victory (29-28) over CHS.
Clifford Story becomes all-time leader in wins at Lanett
Lanett, AL (WRBL) – Clifford Story has built the Lanett football team into a powerhouse in East Alabama. He can now add another chapter to his decorated career. With a 27-0 victory over the Notasulga Blue Devils to open their season, Coach Story has become the winningest coach in Lanett High School history. Coach Story […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Ja'Varrius Johnson explains dip into transfer portal, return to Auburn
Ja’Varrius Johnson’s decision to enter the transfer portal on Feb. 2 seemed a considerable blow to an Auburn position group that was already going to lack experience heading into 2022. The receiver logged the fourth-most snaps of anyone in the receiver room last fall. Of those four, Kobe...
WSFA
Jeremy Johnson finds stability after ‘up and downs’ in turbulent playing career
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It hasn’t been long since Jeremy Johnson began his coaching stint over at Montgomery Catholic. It’s been almost a month with the Knights as the running backs coach, and he is continuing to learn every day. “It’s a different environment for me, but it’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn names John Samuel Shenker, Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall team captains for 2022
Auburn football has signified its player-led leadership for the upcoming season, naming tight end John Samuel Shenker, linebacker Owen Pappoe and edge rusher Derick Hall its team captains Tuesday, less than two weeks ahead of the season. A sixth-year senior, Shenker is coming off his biggest season yet as a...
Opelika-Auburn News
Bigger and better: Marcus Harris has 'seen the improvement' heading into Year 2 at Auburn
As Marcus Harris sees it, he’s going to be both bigger and better for Auburn in 2022, and considering last season, that could mean a big jump for the defensive tackle. The Montgomery native transferred to Auburn from Kansas last year, moving closer to home but also carving out a role on the defensive line that saw him take more than a quarter of the unit’s snaps in 2021. Among returning Tigers, he has the fourth-most tackles for loss from last year. He came up in big moments, too, including a go-ahead defensive touchdown in last year’s 38-23 win against Arkansas.
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do: Love the band more than watching the football game? Band-O-Rama is back!
If your favorite part of a football game is watching the marching band at the halftime show, Band-O-Rama, slated for Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at Duck Samford Stadium, is the place to be. Nine local high school marching bands will be performing their well-crafted halftime shows for everyone to enjoy.
WSFA
MPS investigating fights at Lanier vs. Lee football game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is investigating a series of fights that took place at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening. Lanier High School and Lee High School were facing each other in a rivalry game before the fights broke out. “We think the incident is pretty embarrassing and reprehensible,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SEC coaches pick 19 players from Alabama to preseason list
An SEC-best 19 players from Alabama were picked by the league’s coaches to the all-SEC preseason list, released Tuesday. The Tide placed six players on the first team, which was also the most among the conference’s 14 schools. Quarterback Bryce Young, guard Emil Ekiyor, outside linebacker Will Anderson, inside linebacker Henry To’o To’o, safety Jordan Battle and cornerback Eli Ricks were the first-team picks.
Opelika-Auburn News
Roman Gagliano, Jerrious Goodman and Jamaroun Satterwhite are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
Gagliano helped lead a thrilling comeback win for the Bulldogs 29-28 on the road at Callaway (Ga.) Gagliano finished 13-of-18 for 232 passing yards with one passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He also threw the pass to Tae Gay on the game-winning two-point conversion in the final minutes as Opelika came back to win.
informnny.com
Former Troy football player sues ex-teammate and coaches
TROY, Ala. (AP) — A former Troy University football player has filed a lawsuit against an ex-teammate and three coaches, saying he was abused while on the team, including being sexually assaulted with a pool cue. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Montgomery, names former Troy punter Jack...
Opelika-Auburn News
Five Tigers named to coaches' All-SEC team
Five members of the Auburn football program were named to the coaches’ Preseason All-SEC teams Tuesday, with running back Tank Bigsby and edge rusher Derick Hall headlining as first-team players. Following first-teamers Bigsby and Hall, defensive lineman Colby Wooden and punter Oscar Chapman were named the coaches second team...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public Schools website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events. In the notice, Brown writes that effective immediately:. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older...
Troy Messenger
Baumhower’s Victory Grille is officially coming to Troy
At the Aug. 23 Troy City Council Meeting, the council approved a resolution to enter into a project development agreement for the construction of a Baumhower’s Victory Grille in the city. The project is more than a year in the making and initially came to a stall due to...
WTVM
Spencer High School holds ceremony to honor Otis Sistrunk
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “On behalf of the 206,922 citizens of Columbus, Georgia, we are so proud of you,” says Isaiah Hughley, Columbus City Manager, about Otis Sistrunk. Friends, city officials, and Spencer High School alums honored former GreenWave star and Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Otis Sistrunk. Spencer...
Four Alabama players named Associated Press preseason All-America
Quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson were among four Alabama players recognized Monday as preseason Associated Press first-team All-Americans. Safety Jordan Battle and cornerback Eli Ricks were also named to the first team, while running back Jahmyr Gibbs (as an all-purpose player) and guard Emil Ekiyor were second-team picks.
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
Opelika-Auburn News
Election roundup: Here's who won the five Auburn City Council races on Tuesday night
All three members of Auburn City Council running in Tuesday's municipal election have won and will serve for another term. Ward 6's Bob Parsons had the largest margin of victory, followed by Kelley Griswold in Ward 2 and Connie Fitch-Taylor in Ward 1. Sonny Moreman and Max Coblenz will be new to Council starting in November, taking over Ward 5 and Ward 7, respectively.
elmoreautauganews.com
Grand Opening held for All about the Bounce of Millbrook
On Saturday, August 20th, an official Grand Opening for All about the Bounce was held in Millbrook. The Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce members, as well as Mayor Al Kelley came out and held a ribbon cutting to celebrate with the new owners RJ and Pamela Johnson. Over 100 people...
WTVM
Auburn apartment complex welcomed residents with move-in issues
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dirty stovetops, filthy bathtubs with stagnant black water, air vents filled with dust and lint, and even staircases with missing carpet leaving exposed nails to step on are how Yugo Auburn North greeted some residents upon their arrival last week. “There’s, I mean, hundreds of open...
Comments / 0