Red Rider
3d ago
maybe if the DM soapbox displayed a FOX entertainment sign they would have stopped by....otherwise they have no agenda for iowans except hate and fear
Iowa dude
3d ago
Funny they said to share republicans agenda. We all know what that is. Making abortion illegal and give money to churches. That’s it.
Genevieve Rafferty
3d ago
Iowa Republicans have nothing to say. When the Governor is a soulless self absorbed drunk driver, the bar isn't set very high.
Should Iowa Democrats Be Panicked By State Fair Straw Poll?
Iowa Democrats better hope the results of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's annual Iowa State Fair Straw Poll are inaccurate. However, if the unscientific is anything close to reality, Tuesday, November 8, might prove to be a painful night for Iowa Democrats and a Republican celebration. Secretary of State...
kjan.com
Joni Ernst Announces Sarah Huckabee Sanders as Special Guest for 2022 Roast & Ride
RED OAK, Iowa – Iowa Senator Joni Ernst today (Wednesday) announced that Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House Press Secretary under President Donald Trump and the GOP nominee for governor of Arkansas, will join her as the headline guest for this year’s Roast & Ride. The event is scheduled for October 22, 2022 and will include a “Ruck March” for the first time ever.
Abortion ban exceptions? Here’s why Iowa governor says she won’t answer
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has repeatedly declined to say whether she would support any exceptions to an abortion ban. She told WHO 13 that she will wait to see how legal challenges to the state’s abortion laws play out first. The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June that overturned Roe v. […]
Meme lawsuit against former Iowa politician moves to trial
An Iowa politician is defending his use of a copyrighted photo-turned-meme for his campaign.
Daily Iowan
Dobbs decision prompts GOP leadership to cut down abortion access in Iowa
Iowa Republicans are making headway in their attempts to restrict abortion in the state. Republicans’ efforts, however, are stalled while pending Johnson and Polk County court cases make their way through district courts. GOP moves to limit abortion in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa Republicans have been...
kscj.com
GOP DOMINATES STRAW POLL AT IOWA STATE FAIR
MORE THAN 2,600 INDIVIDUALS CAST VOTES IN A POLITICAL STRAW POLL CONDUCTED BY THE SECRETARY OF STATE’S OFFICE AT THE JUST CONCLUDED IOWA STATE FAIR. IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE SAYS THE STRAW POLL WAS CONDUCTED ON IPADS AT THEIR BOOTH INSIDE THE VARIED INDUSTRIES BUILDING:. PATEVOTE OC………GENERAL...
KGLO News
Mathis says Hinson has been ‘voting the wrong way’ for Iowa
DES MOINES — Democrat Liz Mathis says her Republican opponent, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, has voted against bills that will benefit Iowans, like the bipartisan infrastructure bill. “She’s been voting the wrong way,” Mathis said during a speech on the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox. “She’s been saying, ‘No,’ to...
Farm Progress Show returns to Iowa
BOONE, Iowa — The Farm Progress show returns to Iowa after an absence of four years. The show alternates between Iowa and Illinois each year. In the year 2020 there was a pandemic, which forced the show to not be held. “Here’s a little fun fact for you the first Farm progress show was held […]
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa wildflower Wednesday: Fringed puccoon
Bruce Morrison is a working artist and photographer living with his wife Georgeann in rural southeast O’Brien County, Iowa. Bruce works from his studio/gallery – a renovated late 1920s brooding house/sheep barn. You can follow Morrison on his artist blog, Prairie Hill Farm Studio, or visit his website at Morrison’s studio.
Settlement proposed on millions that Iowa nursing home chain owes taxpayers
An Iowa nursing home chain that’s mired in bankruptcy proceedings is edging closer to a settlement agreement on millions of dollars owed to the federal government. QHC Facilities, an Iowa company that filed for bankruptcy late last year, has in recent years operated eight Iowa nursing homes and two assisted living facilities. One of the […] The post Settlement proposed on millions that Iowa nursing home chain owes taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
bleedingheartland.com
An open letter to coaches in Iowa public schools
To the Iowans who coach student athletes or lead other public school-based activities:. As a new academic year begins this week, you may feel more emboldened to bring your religion into practices, games, or other school group gatherings. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that high school football coach Joseph Kennedy was wrongly disciplined over his post-game prayers on the field.
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns
The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
Recount affirms Olsen win over Barry in Wisconsin's 2nd District race
MADISON, Wis. — A recount completed Monday of the Republican primary for south-central Wisconsin's 2nd District reaffirmed the leading candidate's narrow victory.Results before the recount had attorney Erik Olsen defeating landscaping supervisor Charity Barry by 74 votes in the 2nd Congressional District. After the recount, Olsen was ahead by 63 votes out of more than 43,000 cast.Olsen will face Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan in the heavily Democratic district that covers six counties in south-central Wisconsin, including Dane County.The recount results are unofficial until certified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission chair. The commission has not determined when the results will be certified, said commission spokesperson John Smalley. But he said it likely will not be on Tuesday when all other races in the Aug. 9 primary are set to be certified.Olsen said local elections officials who ran the recount did an "absolutely great job" and most of the changes were due to voters not completely filling in the oval for who they voted for, resulting in the machine not registering it.Barry gained 14 votes in the recount while Olsen picked up three, narrowing his win by 11 votes.Barry did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Is This Really The Dumbest City In All Of Iowa?
Of the 947 cities in Iowa, there is one that apparently is dumber than all the others. That doesn't seem very nice. I've lived in Iowa and I can tell you it's more than just cows and corn. There are lots of wonderful, smart, and caring people that live in the state.
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
wtaq.com
Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake
BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
What Happens To The Leftover Food At The Iowa State Fair?
There are arguably too many food options when you attend the Iowa State Fair. From the food on a stick, all things fried, to buckets filled to the brim, it’s hard to know where to start. Now that the fair is over, you are going to have to wait until next year to get your hands on another bucket of cookies.
KCRG.com
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Spirit Lake School Board voted this week to allow 10 staff members to carry guns in schools. Superintendent Dr. David Smith will be able to designate up to 10 staff members, none of whom are teachers, to carry a concealed weapon in school buildings.
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair breaks one-day attendance record
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has a new one-day attendance record. On Sat., Aug. 20, a total of 128,298 people attended the Iowa State Fair. The previous record was set on Sat., Aug. 17, 1991, when 127,277 people attended the fair. So far, 1,016,917 people have...
