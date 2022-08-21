ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Lenny Kravitz played Sheryl Sandberg’s wedding welcome party in Wyoming

Lenny Kravitz played a private welcome party for Facebook billionaire Sheryl Sandberg’s wedding weekend, Page Six has exclusively learned. Sources tell us that the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” rocker played a gig on Friday night for Sandberg, her businessman groom, Tom Bernthal, and their guests at the Mangy Moose in Teton Village, Wyo. Page Six previously revealed that outgoing Meta COO Sandberg, 52, and Bernthal, 50, tied the knot in Jackson Hole, where sources said the couple booked the entire Four Seasons resort. “They bought out the whole hotel for the wedding, and it was on super lockdown,” said a source,...
TETON VILLAGE, WY
Sheryl Sandberg Marries Former NBC News Producer Tom Bernthal

Outgoing Meta chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg married former NBC News producer Tom Bernthal on Saturday. The pair, who got engaged in February 2020 after starting their relationship the year prior, appropriately took to Instagram to announce the news. They each posted the same photo of themselves holding hands in the woods, with Sandberg succinctly captioning it, “MARRIED,” adding a string of heart emojis.More from The Hollywood ReporterWill Smith Teases Return to Social Media in First Non-Apology Post Since OscarsInstagram, Snapchat, TikTok Cause Mental Health Problems in Teens, Lawsuits ClaimInstagram's TikTok Identity Crisis: Focusing on Reels Isn't Working Bernthal, the founder...
