Adult Pickleball Open Play is now offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 - 11:30 AM, at the San Marcos Activity Center for ages 18 and up. We have six courts for Pickleball, which has allowed us to designate three courts as competitive courts and three courts as recreation courts. This has helped us accommodate our growing number of advanced and beginner level Pickleball players. Pickleball is a cross between badminton, tennis and ping-pong. It is played on a badminton-sized court 20 ft. by 44 ft. with paddles, a wiffle ball and a net that is lowered to 34 inches. Players volley the ball back and forth to try to score on the opposition. Pickleball is free for Activity Center members. Non-members are charged the daily use rate of $6.00 for adults 18 to 60, $3.00 for ages 60 and above. For more information, call 512.393.8280.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO