Johnson City Press
Suspect arraigned in beating death of wife
WISE — The suspect in Saturday’s beating death of a Wise County woman will have a preliminary hearing in October. Danny Lynn, Sturgill, 60, did not appear in person or remotely in Wise County and Norton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Wednesday for a second time due to problems with the Duffield Regional Jail’s video conference system.
Johnson City Press
Investigators claim murder suspect beat victim for three days
NORTON – The suspect in the Saturday death of a Wise County woman allegedly held her in their home for three days and beat her, according to court records. Danny Lynn Sturgill, 60, is scheduled tentatively for arraignment Tuesday in Wise County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on second degree murder and malicious wounding charges in connection with the Saturday death of his wife, 61-year-old Melanie Sturgill.
Johnson City Press
Former Church Hill Court Clerk indicted for theft, investigation reveals improper actions of the city mayor
CHURCH HILL — An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of the former Church Hill court clerk as well as revealed actions of alleged misuse of city assets and personnel by the city mayor and several different deficiencies. Former Church Hill Court Clerk...
Johnson City Press
CCSD, TBI investigating incident in Dry Branch section
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department was investigating an incident at a Dry Branch Road property on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford has not yet responded to requests about the investigation. Leslie Earhart, public information officer with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the state agency is assisting...
Johnson City Press
Virginia State Police release name of pedestrian killed in Scott County crash
WEBER CITY, Va. — The Virginia State Police released details on the crash that killed a pedestrian at the intersection of U.S. 23 and the Wadlow Gap Highway on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The pedestrian, Christopher I. LaForce, 40, of Weber City was struck by a 2013 Mack tractor-trailer traveling...
Johnson City Press
5-year-old boy, Unicoi County EMA Erwin honored during commission meeting for saving child
ERWIN — The Unicoi County Commission recognized Emergency Management Agency Director Jimmy Erwin and 5-year-old Eli Howard for saving a child’s life during Monday’s meeting. On July 19, Eli’s 15-month-old brother, Sammy, fell into a pool. According to the proclamation read by Commissioner Loren Thomas, Eli pulled...
Johnson City Press
Advocates: Now is time to get out of abusive domestic situations
NORTON – Marybeth Adkins, Erin Wyatt and Angel Mefford agree on one thing; it is never too soon to find a way out of an abusive relationship. Adkins, director of Family Crisis Support Services and FCSS advocates Wyatt and Mefford are often the first contact for someone in the Norton and Wise County area when they are leaving home because of physical or psychological abuse. Adkins said those situations have been on the rise since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson City Press
Firefighters fight Surgoinsville fire
Fire departments from Carters Valley, Surgoinsville and Goshen Valley responded to a single-family residence fire at 920 Millers Bluff Road, Surgoinsville, on Monday evening at around 6:50 pm. The fire was believed to have started in the kitchen as a result of a cooking-related incident. There were no injuries and...
Johnson City Press
Pedestrian struck on Lynn Garden Drive
A pedestrian was struck on Lynn Garden Drive Monday afternoon and the person was transported to an area hospital, a police spokesman said. Tom Patton, public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department, said the collision happened around the 900 block of Lynn Garden Drive when a vehicle hit the pedestrian.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough names new town recorder, approves budget on final reading
Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Robert Anderson as town recorder and finance director on Monday, officially replacing former Town Recorder Pat Ryder who retired last month after less than a year on the job. Anderson, an Abingdon, Virginia, native, comes to the town after more than a...
Johnson City Press
Imogene Miller Davis
ELIZABETHTON - Imogene Miller Davis, age 91, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 in The Waters of Johnson City. She was born in Hampton to the late Will Miller and Ivory Miller. She graduated from Cloudland High School and attended Steed College. Imogene did administrative work following her college education. She lived her adult life in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area and returned to Elizabethton later on in her life with her husband and daughter. She was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church. Imogene was a loving wife and mother.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport police names best of the best in statewide competition
The Kingsport Police Department took top honors Friday as the “overall winner” of awards doled out by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. “Awards such as these result from a department wide effort,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud the hard work and dedication of all of our officers who made these awards possible and thank them for a job well done.”
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association receives foam truck
ROGERSVILLE – A fire department in Maryland has donated a used truck to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association. The College Park Volunteer Fire Department voted to donate their 1992 Spartan Gladiator/Darley Pumper foam truck to the HCVFA. The truck is also able to be used as a normal fire engine.
Johnson City Press
Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces August awards
Keep Kingsport Beautiful recognized the August Beautification Award winners during Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Residential winners for August were Tony and Lori Dawson, 4524 Orebank Road; Ryan and Mollie Gilbert, 3016 Calton Hill; Justus Fry, 201 W. Wanola Avenue; Jimmy and Susan Russo, 2108 Westwind Drive; and Judy Ervin, 1164 Bellingham Drive.
Johnson City Press
Randy Van Shell
ELIZABETHTON - Randy Van Shell, 72, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the residence of his son, Matthew. Randy was a native of Erwin, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Harry & Ellen Aires Shell. He was a 1968 graduate of Unicoi County High School. He also attended Tenn. Tech. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. Randy was retired as a Civil Service worker with the VA Administration. Randy was an active member of New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Beverly Williams Shell who passed away June 5, 2003.
Johnson City Press
Billy Jay Sluder
JOHNSON CITY - Billy Jay Sluder, 92, Johnson City, passed on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Mr. Sluder was a native of Greene County and was a son of the late William Lee and Kathleen Elizabeth Neal Sluder.
Johnson City Press
Planning underway for Elizabethton's Downtown Christmas Parade
ELIZABETHTON — It may still be summertime, but preparation for the annual downtown Christmas Parade is already well underway in Elizabethton. Main Street Elizabethton has announced details of the always anticipated event, including the date and theme. The parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Coffee, popcorn, and patriotism: Two Johnson City businesses focus on outreach to veterans and first responders
The Patriot Popcorn Company and Brewrista and the Bean both serve gourmet food and drink, but those are not the only things they serve. Located in the same suite at 407 S. Roan St. in downtown Johnson City, both businesses are dedicated to serving veterans, active service members, first responders and their families.
Johnson City Press
Groundbreaking girls: Girls Inc. Bristol continues to raise funds for future recreation center
BRISTOL, Va. — Kids who currently attend Girls Inc. in Bristol donned yellow hard hats as they moved dirt with tiny blue and yellow shovels at the site for a future recreation center on Wednesday. However, the project has been a dream for longer than most of them have been alive.
Johnson City Press
Former Sullivan Middle School eyed for potential community use
BLOUNTVILLE — A former county school in their neighborhood has drawn interest from a group of Sullivan Gardens residents. They'd like to see it saved from demolition and converted to community use. The Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution asking and authorizing County Mayor Richard Venable to approach the...
