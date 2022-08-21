ELIZABETHTON - Randy Van Shell, 72, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the residence of his son, Matthew. Randy was a native of Erwin, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Harry & Ellen Aires Shell. He was a 1968 graduate of Unicoi County High School. He also attended Tenn. Tech. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. Randy was retired as a Civil Service worker with the VA Administration. Randy was an active member of New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Beverly Williams Shell who passed away June 5, 2003.

