Locomotive FC suffer 3-1 defeat to San Diego Loyal SC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC fell 3-1 to San Diego Loyal SC at Southwest University Park on Saturday night.

It was a high-attacking game from both clubs. San Diego put up 20 shots with six on goal and El Paso had 16 shots with five on goal.

San Diego struck first in the 17th minute of the match off of a counter attack goal scored by Kyle Vassell. San Diego would extend its lead in the final minutes of the first half. Thomas Amang would be San Diego’s second goal scorer of the match.

Locomotive FC would head into halftime down 2-0.

There was some life injected into the Locomotive and its faithful fan base after Dylan Mares tucked the ball into the back of the net off of a corner kick in the 70th minute.

It was six minutes later when San Diego Loyal SC delivered the dagger of the match after Evan Conway’s header to put San Diego up 3-0.

Locomotive FC created decent chances after allowing the third goal but time would run out.

This is the Locomotive’s second loss to San Diego Loyal SC this season. The result also marked the fifth loss in the last six games for the El Paso side.

