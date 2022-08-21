Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station RB Marquise Collins out for season with injury
The College Station football team has yet to play a game this season, but the Cougars already have suffered a major loss. Senior all-state running back Marquise Collins is out for the season with an injury, he announced via social media Wednesday. Collins suffered the injury during a scrimmage against Pearland last Friday.
College Station will try to blend new with old for another big year in 2022
Marquise Collins calls it a “blessing and a lesson.”. Last season, College Station made a heroic run all the way to the Class 5A Division I state championship game but came up short of the title in a 27-24 overtime loss to Katy Paetow. The Cougars finished the season...
Cougars, Vikings hope to flourish under first-year head coaches
It’s been a busy couple of months for Stoney Pryor and Ricky Tullos. Pryor and Tullos are both first-year head coaches in the Brazos Valley with Pryor taking over as the head football coach at College Station and Tullos in charge at Bryan. For Pryor, the move is a...
Texas A&M's Smith, 7 other Aggies earn All-SEC preseason honors
Texas A&M senior multi-purpose player Ainias Smith was a first-team selection on the 2022 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team as the return specialist and all-purpose player. Smith also made the third team at wide receiver. A&M junior offensive guard Layden Robinson and junior punter Nik Constantinou also were first-team picks.
Iola football team spreading its wings on offense this season
Iola’s offensive switch isn’t as dramatic as going from a meat-based diet to becoming a vegetarian or experiencing the weather patterns of Northern Minnesota compared to that of Central Texas, but the Bulldogs’ move from the wing-T to a spread formation on short notice will be a major test.
13 Aggies competing in UTR Pro Circuit
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team has 13 student-athletes competing in the Universal Tennis Rating Pro Circuit which started Monday and ends Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The 20-person draw consists of four groups of five players. The round-robin portion runs from Monday to Friday before the playoffs...
A&M Consolidated eyes deepest playoff run in a decade with veteran team
Last season, the A&M Consolidated football team came just short of reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2013. With seven starters back on each side of the ball, including three on each of the lines, the Tigers are hopeful their depth and talent can carry them to their furthest playoff run in almost a decade this fall.
Brazos Christian has high aspirations under new coach Correy Washington
Never mind the fact that Brazos Christian lost a number of key starters from 2021’s 8-3 squad. The Eagles say they have championship aspirations on their minds. “Our theme is believe, and we believe that we can win the state championship,” said Ryan Burtin, a senior wide receiver and safety. “We’ve got a lot of young guys coming back, but I believe we’re capable of winning the state championship with those guys.”
Anderson-Shiro football team motivated to return to postseason in 2022
Jacob Borski’s goal hasn’t changed. The senior has been playing football since seventh grade and has been dreaming of that first playoff win at Anderson-Shiro ever since. “We’ve got to bring our program a playoff win at least,” Borski said. “It’s the only goal I’ve got.”
More experienced Bremond football team excited to continue where it left off
Bremond made a surprising three-week playoff run last year that was as rewarding for some as winning a state championship. The Tigers started slowly in 2021 because of youth and inexperience, but they managed to finish third in District 10-2A Division II highlighted by a 43-35 overtime victory at Hubbard. Bremond knocked off Quinlan Boles in a tossup bi-district game, then upset 12-2A-II champion Evadale in area to advance to regionals. That was a step further than the previous season, adding to the program’s rich history that includes 35 playoff appearances and four state championships.
Why run game still rules for some of the Brazos Valley's top football teams
In the age of spread, pass-oriented offenses, some of the area’s top football teams are still leaning on their run game as four 1,000-yard rushers return to the Brazos Valley this season. A few programs still operate out of old-school formations, and several teams with spread systems tap into...
Burton faces dramatic playoff rematch to open district this season
Burton enters the 2022 season with revenge on its minds. Despite having to forfeit seven games last season, the Panthers still were able as District 14-2A Division II's No. 4 seed to advance to the state quarterfinals before falling to Falls City. It marked the latest in a string of strong Burton playoff runs that were ended by the Beavers in the last decade.
Hearne's leaders ready to help youth flourish in 2022 football season
Hearne might have a young football team, but the Eagles have high hopes for their 2022 season. “I feel like we have a lot of young stars coming up. We just lost a lot of the old ones up front,” said Ayden Hover, Hearne’s senior middle linebacker. “It’s going to be a little tough at times. I can already see that, but I feel like we’re going to power through it and going to make it somewhere this year hopefully.”
College Station volleyball team outlasts Concordia Lutheran in five-setter
Marcella Deer had 16 kills, and Ava Martindale had 25 digs to help lead the College Station volleyball team to a 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-25, 15-8 victory over Houston Concordia Lutheran in nondistrict play Tuesday at Cougar Gym. College Station’s Blair Thiebaud had 35 assists. Avery Psencik had 12 kills....
Cameron Yoe football team fighting to get out of losing rut
The Cameron Yoemen rolled up their sleeves during the offseason after the program’s first back-to-back losing seasons in almost six decades. The Yoe made the playoffs last year, but a 42-38 bi-district loss saddled the team with a 4-7 record. That came on the heels of a 4-5 season that ended a decade run of playoff trips that included six double-digit winning seasons, including a trio of state championships (2012-15).
One of Leon's own back to lead Cougar football team this season
It’s a funny feeling for head coach Derek Thomas when he looks at his team and sees the children of his former teammates working hard in the weight room or on the practice field. Thomas may be entering his first year as head coach of the Leon Cougars, but...
Franklin football team focuses on winning another state title after moving up to 3A-I
The Franklin football team’s mantra last season was “finish” after the Lions suffered a heartbreaking 35-34 loss to Canadian in the 2020 Class 3A Division II state championship game, but they’ve got a new rallying cry this year. Defend. Franklin put away Gunter 49-35 in last...
Danny Mitchell taking over in Normangee with eye on district schedule
Danny Mitchell is up for the challenge. The first-year head football coach at Normangee estimates that the Panthers will have only about five or six returning players on both sides of the ball. But Mitchell and the returning players aren’t worrying about their lack of experience. Instead they are embracing...
Snook football team seeking improvement amid increased continuity
After sporting three head coaches in a four-year period, the Snook Bluejays are hoping continuity with the coaching staff will lead to renewed success on the field. Dylan Conway took over the reins a year ago, and the Bluejays struggled learning new offensive and defensive systems en route to a 5-6 record and first-round playoff defeat.
Navasota football team prepared to get physical in step up to new district
The Navasota Rattlers concluded the 2021 season on a down note, losing their playoff opener and finishing with a sub-.500 record. In response, the team decided to bulk up to prepare for a tougher district schedule this fall. “We’re coming in a lot more physical, a lot stronger,” junior linebacker...
