Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station volleyball team outlasts Concordia Lutheran in five-setter
Marcella Deer had 16 kills, and Ava Martindale had 25 digs to help lead the College Station volleyball team to a 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-25, 15-8 victory over Houston Concordia Lutheran in nondistrict play Tuesday at Cougar Gym. College Station’s Blair Thiebaud had 35 assists. Avery Psencik had 12 kills....
Bryan College Station Eagle
'Rock solid:' Gabby Baker the glue in Rudder's sweep of Waco
Gabby Baker did more than her part for Rudder’s volleyball team Tuesday night at The Armory. In the Lady Rangers’ 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of Waco, head coach Jacky Pence called Rudder’s sophomore libero the unsung hero. “I thought Gabby Baker was rock solid, and without her...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station will try to blend new with old for another big year in 2022
Marquise Collins calls it a “blessing and a lesson.”. Last season, College Station made a heroic run all the way to the Class 5A Division I state championship game but came up short of the title in a 27-24 overtime loss to Katy Paetow. The Cougars finished the season...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Read The Eagle's 2022 Brazos Valley high school football preview tab
Here's team previews, features and a preseason podcast from The Eagle's 2022 Brazos Valley high school football preview tab. Brazos Sports PrepsCast: DCTF's Matt Stepp joins to preview the upcoming Brazos Valley football season. Allen Academy looks to take step forward with more experienced group. Alex Miller. Veteran Mustangs return...
colemantoday.com
PHOTO ALBUM - Bluecat JV vs Eastland Scrimmage August 2022
The Coleman JV Bluecats scrimmaged in Eastland on August 18, 2022. This photo album has pictures that were taken during their scrimmage. (Coleman Today Photos)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Burton faces dramatic playoff rematch to open district this season
Burton enters the 2022 season with revenge on its minds. Despite having to forfeit seven games last season, the Panthers still were able as District 14-2A Division II's No. 4 seed to advance to the state quarterfinals before falling to Falls City. It marked the latest in a string of strong Burton playoff runs that were ended by the Beavers in the last decade.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cougars, Vikings hope to flourish under first-year head coaches
It’s been a busy couple of months for Stoney Pryor and Ricky Tullos. Pryor and Tullos are both first-year head coaches in the Brazos Valley with Pryor taking over as the head football coach at College Station and Tullos in charge at Bryan. For Pryor, the move is a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station RB Marquise Collins out for season with injury
The College Station football team has yet to play a game this season, but the Cougars already have suffered a major loss. Senior all-state running back Marquise Collins is out for the season with an injury, he announced via social media Wednesday. Collins suffered the injury during a scrimmage against Pearland last Friday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team enters season with void to fill at setter
Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn and her staff have plenty to work out in the early part of the 2022 season, filling the necessary spots that come with only returning one starter from last year’s squad. But none is as important as filling the shoes of A&M...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota football team prepared to get physical in step up to new district
The Navasota Rattlers concluded the 2021 season on a down note, losing their playoff opener and finishing with a sub-.500 record. In response, the team decided to bulk up to prepare for a tougher district schedule this fall. “We’re coming in a lot more physical, a lot stronger,” junior linebacker...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rockdale aware of its tough district but ready to face challenge
Rockdale’s football team is aiming to win a playoff game for the first time since its state title in 2017. To get there, The Tigers are going to have to survive one of the toughest districts in Texas. District 11-3A Division I features four teams ranked in Texas Football’s...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Iola football team spreading its wings on offense this season
Iola’s offensive switch isn’t as dramatic as going from a meat-based diet to becoming a vegetarian or experiencing the weather patterns of Northern Minnesota compared to that of Central Texas, but the Bulldogs’ move from the wing-T to a spread formation on short notice will be a major test.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated eyes deepest playoff run in a decade with veteran team
Last season, the A&M Consolidated football team came just short of reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2013. With seven starters back on each side of the ball, including three on each of the lines, the Tigers are hopeful their depth and talent can carry them to their furthest playoff run in almost a decade this fall.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Somerville players excited to be working under new head coach from Brenham
Dameon Bryant will tell you right away that it’s in the workouts. Somerville’s senior wide receiver is entering his final season with a new head coach and staff, but Bryant already knows the biggest difference has been the new offseason workouts. “A lot more lifting than we did...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Why run game still rules for some of the Brazos Valley's top football teams
In the age of spread, pass-oriented offenses, some of the area’s top football teams are still leaning on their run game as four 1,000-yard rushers return to the Brazos Valley this season. A few programs still operate out of old-school formations, and several teams with spread systems tap into...
Bryan College Station Eagle
One of Leon's own back to lead Cougar football team this season
It’s a funny feeling for head coach Derek Thomas when he looks at his team and sees the children of his former teammates working hard in the weight room or on the practice field. Thomas may be entering his first year as head coach of the Leon Cougars, but...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Hearne's leaders ready to help youth flourish in 2022 football season
Hearne might have a young football team, but the Eagles have high hopes for their 2022 season. “I feel like we have a lot of young stars coming up. We just lost a lot of the old ones up front,” said Ayden Hover, Hearne’s senior middle linebacker. “It’s going to be a little tough at times. I can already see that, but I feel like we’re going to power through it and going to make it somewhere this year hopefully.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
More experienced Bremond football team excited to continue where it left off
Bremond made a surprising three-week playoff run last year that was as rewarding for some as winning a state championship. The Tigers started slowly in 2021 because of youth and inexperience, but they managed to finish third in District 10-2A Division II highlighted by a 43-35 overtime victory at Hubbard. Bremond knocked off Quinlan Boles in a tossup bi-district game, then upset 12-2A-II champion Evadale in area to advance to regionals. That was a step further than the previous season, adding to the program’s rich history that includes 35 playoff appearances and four state championships.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lexington football team adds stellar freshman class to veteran unit
The Lexington Eagles are due some luck when it comes to injuries. Multi-talented Jarred Kerr, who was a second-team preseason pick last year on Texas Football’s Super Team, didn’t play in 2021 because of a back injury. It was a theme that Eagle fans have painfully grown accustomed to.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Franklin football team focuses on winning another state title after moving up to 3A-I
The Franklin football team’s mantra last season was “finish” after the Lions suffered a heartbreaking 35-34 loss to Canadian in the 2020 Class 3A Division II state championship game, but they’ve got a new rallying cry this year. Defend. Franklin put away Gunter 49-35 in last...
