Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie soccer team to host Bearkats on Thursday night at Ellis Field
The Texas A&M soccer team will host Sam Houston State at 7 p.m. Thursday in nonconference action at Ellis Field. A&M (1-0-1) opened the season last week with a 0-0 tie at No. 25 Clemson last Thursday and an 8-0 shutout of McNeese State on Sunday at home. Sam Houston (0-1) opened with a 1-0 loss at McNeese on Friday in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team enters season with void to fill at setter
Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn and her staff have plenty to work out in the early part of the 2022 season, filling the necessary spots that come with only returning one starter from last year’s squad. But none is as important as filling the shoes of A&M...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station RB Marquise Collins out for season with injury
The College Station football team has yet to play a game this season, but the Cougars already have suffered a major loss. Senior all-state running back Marquise Collins is out for the season with an injury, he announced via social media Wednesday. Collins suffered the injury during a scrimmage against Pearland last Friday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Read The Eagle's 2022 Brazos Valley high school football preview tab
Here's team previews, features and a preseason podcast from The Eagle's 2022 Brazos Valley high school football preview tab. Brazos Sports PrepsCast: DCTF's Matt Stepp joins to preview the upcoming Brazos Valley football season. Allen Academy looks to take step forward with more experienced group. Alex Miller. Veteran Mustangs return...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: Texas A&M battle for starting QB continues
Texas A&M’s starting quarterback is ... wait for it ... wait for it. Nah, let’s wait some more. The hope was head coach Jimbo Fisher would name his starting quarterback at Wednesday afternoon’s press conference. It didn’t happen. “We’ll announce it when we’re ready,” Fisher said....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Smith, 7 other Aggies earn All-SEC preseason honors
Texas A&M senior multi-purpose player Ainias Smith was a first-team selection on the 2022 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team as the return specialist and all-purpose player. Smith also made the third team at wide receiver. A&M junior offensive guard Layden Robinson and junior punter Nik Constantinou also were first-team picks.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cougars, Vikings hope to flourish under first-year head coaches
It’s been a busy couple of months for Stoney Pryor and Ricky Tullos. Pryor and Tullos are both first-year head coaches in the Brazos Valley with Pryor taking over as the head football coach at College Station and Tullos in charge at Bryan. For Pryor, the move is a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station will try to blend new with old for another big year in 2022
Marquise Collins calls it a “blessing and a lesson.”. Last season, College Station made a heroic run all the way to the Class 5A Division I state championship game but came up short of the title in a 27-24 overtime loss to Katy Paetow. The Cougars finished the season...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota football team prepared to get physical in step up to new district
The Navasota Rattlers concluded the 2021 season on a down note, losing their playoff opener and finishing with a sub-.500 record. In response, the team decided to bulk up to prepare for a tougher district schedule this fall. “We’re coming in a lot more physical, a lot stronger,” junior linebacker...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Milano football team leans on large senior class including healthy Josh Millar
It’s been a trying year and a half for Milano two-way senior standout Josh Millar and the Eagle football team. Millar played only defense in 2021 while recovering from a season-ending knee injury he suffered as a sophomore. Now he’s 100% healthy, a big boost to a senior class that has a chance to earn the program’s first winning season since 2017.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Iola football team spreading its wings on offense this season
Iola’s offensive switch isn’t as dramatic as going from a meat-based diet to becoming a vegetarian or experiencing the weather patterns of Northern Minnesota compared to that of Central Texas, but the Bulldogs’ move from the wing-T to a spread formation on short notice will be a major test.
Bryan College Station Eagle
One of Leon's own back to lead Cougar football team this season
It’s a funny feeling for head coach Derek Thomas when he looks at his team and sees the children of his former teammates working hard in the weight room or on the practice field. Thomas may be entering his first year as head coach of the Leon Cougars, but...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Burton faces dramatic playoff rematch to open district this season
Burton enters the 2022 season with revenge on its minds. Despite having to forfeit seven games last season, the Panthers still were able as District 14-2A Division II's No. 4 seed to advance to the state quarterfinals before falling to Falls City. It marked the latest in a string of strong Burton playoff runs that were ended by the Beavers in the last decade.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Franklin football team focuses on winning another state title after moving up to 3A-I
The Franklin football team’s mantra last season was “finish” after the Lions suffered a heartbreaking 35-34 loss to Canadian in the 2020 Class 3A Division II state championship game, but they’ve got a new rallying cry this year. Defend. Franklin put away Gunter 49-35 in last...
Bryan College Station Eagle
More experienced Bremond football team excited to continue where it left off
Bremond made a surprising three-week playoff run last year that was as rewarding for some as winning a state championship. The Tigers started slowly in 2021 because of youth and inexperience, but they managed to finish third in District 10-2A Division II highlighted by a 43-35 overtime victory at Hubbard. Bremond knocked off Quinlan Boles in a tossup bi-district game, then upset 12-2A-II champion Evadale in area to advance to regionals. That was a step further than the previous season, adding to the program’s rich history that includes 35 playoff appearances and four state championships.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cameron Yoe football team fighting to get out of losing rut
The Cameron Yoemen rolled up their sleeves during the offseason after the program’s first back-to-back losing seasons in almost six decades. The Yoe made the playoffs last year, but a 42-38 bi-district loss saddled the team with a 4-7 record. That came on the heels of a 4-5 season that ended a decade run of playoff trips that included six double-digit winning seasons, including a trio of state championships (2012-15).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Tullos 'proud of their effort' in Bryan's scrimmage last week
There was a lot that Ricky Tullos was proud of in Bryan’s scrimmage last week against A&M Consolidated. The Vikings new head coach was proud of the overall effort, proud of the offensive line and was impressed by specific plays on both sides of the ball. “Well all in...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Press Conference: Laura "Bird" Kuhn
Head Coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn answers questions from the local media ahead of the 2022 Texas A&M Invitational to open the season. August 22, 2022.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated eyes deepest playoff run in a decade with veteran team
Last season, the A&M Consolidated football team came just short of reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2013. With seven starters back on each side of the ball, including three on each of the lines, the Tigers are hopeful their depth and talent can carry them to their furthest playoff run in almost a decade this fall.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Why run game still rules for some of the Brazos Valley's top football teams
In the age of spread, pass-oriented offenses, some of the area’s top football teams are still leaning on their run game as four 1,000-yard rushers return to the Brazos Valley this season. A few programs still operate out of old-school formations, and several teams with spread systems tap into...
