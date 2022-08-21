ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTVZ

Bigger than ever: Airshow of the Cascades set to return at Madras Airport

The Airshow of the Cascades is back Friday and Saturday at Madras Airport and bigger than ever this year, with a festival and three national acts performing for the crowd. Find out more at https://www.cascadeairshow.com/. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend-based search and recovery dive team finds body in N. California reservoir believed to be missing teen

A Bend-based underwater dive team found a body in a Northern California reservoir that is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. The post Bend-based search and recovery dive team finds body in N. California reservoir believed to be missing teen appeared first on KTVZ.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area

Central Oregon's counties have been three of the four fastest-growing in the state since 2010, with Deschutes County's nearly 29% growth rate more than twice that of the Portland area, a state economist said Monday. The post ‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
multifamilybiz.com

Security Properties Completes $49.5 Million Acquisition of 168-Unit Sienna Pointe Apartment Community in Bend, Oregon

BEND, OR - Security Properties purchased Sienna Pointe, a 168-unit, Class-B multifamily community located in Bend, OR for $49,500,000. This is Security Properties' fifth acquisition in the Bend market. Sienna Pointe is conveniently located on Bend' seastside just a five-minute drive from Downtown. The property is situated at the base...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why

Law enforcement shot and killed three cougars in residential areas in southwest Bend and north of Sisters over the weekend, determining by their actions that they had become too habituated to people, posed a danger to pets as well and that relocating the animals would not resolve the issues. The post Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Pets in Line for Leading Medical Care

(Rendering | Courtesy of STEELE Associates Architects) Bend’s Veterinary Referral Center to Create 26,000-Square-Foot State-of-the-Art Facility. Central Oregon’s first ever full veterinary hospital is on the horizon as construction work begins on a 26,000-square-foot state-of-the-art center in Bend set to serve patients across the Pacific Northwest. In a...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

St. Charles workers launch petition, refuse to repay overpayments without outside audit; union files BOLI complaint

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two unions representing workers at St. Charles Health System launched their latest public volley against the financially troubled hospital organization Wednesday evening, refusing to repay some $2 million in overpayments without an outside audit conducted to confirm the figures are accurate. The Oregon Nurses Association,...
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

A little help goes a long way

Most parents would agree that raising children is never a piece of cake, but for some, this sentiment crosses into the realm of the impossible. An individual who is ill-equipped for being a parent can create chaos and turmoil in a child’s life, which can then be detrimental to the child’s wellbeing down the road.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend man’s body recovered near Dillon Falls

Deschutes County Dispatch received a 911 call about a man that went missing after going over Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office, the information obtained from the 911 caller was that a man in a tube had gone over the falls 30-35 minutes prior to the call and bystanders had not been able to locate him.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Protesters gather at courthouse over foster child dispute

A custody battle is raging between a local foster family and blood relatives over a child in the foster family’s care. Demonstrators held a rally in front of the Deschutes County Courthouse Sunday afternoon protesting an alleged decision by the Oregon Department of Human Services giving custody of the child to the blood relatives.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Fast-moving 10-acre wildfire prompts evacuation alerts for Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook

A small but fast-moving wildfire prompted evacuation alerts for all of the Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook and the call-up of two regional structure-protection firefighting task forces Friday evening, authorities said. The post Fast-moving 10-acre wildfire prompts evacuation alerts for Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook appeared first on KTVZ.
CULVER, OR
Channel 6000

Woman, 43, killed in I-84 hit-run is identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State police announced Saturday morning that they identified the pedestrian that was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle on I-84 in Wasco County. According to OSP, 43-year-old Jennifer Johnston was found dead around 9 a.m. on Friday. Investigators believe that the hit-and-run incident...
WASCO COUNTY, OR

