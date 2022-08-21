Read full article on original website
Civilian drones hinder firefighting efforts in northern Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Use of civilian drones has been hindering firefighting operations in north Idaho, according to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL). It is against the law to fly civilian drones near an emergency scene, like a fire, because it can interfere with firefighting aircrafts, delay firefighters working on scene and create major safety issues.
Fruitland Police Dept. unveils semi trailers to share Michael Vaughan’s face across US
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Michael Vaughan, a boy who went missing from his Fruitland neighborhood in July of last year, will now have his face and name across three semi-truck trailers that will possibly generate new tips and leads to law enforcement. The Fruitland Police Department is partnering with the...
Hailey Woman Dies in Hospital Following Crash
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old Wood River resident died at a Boise hospital following a two-vehicle crash a week ago in Blaine County. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, Guadalupe Colis passed away August 11, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after being flown by air ambulance. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Colis had been headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis was not wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff's office. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries.
Body of missing man found at Lucky Peak
BOISE, Idaho — The body of a man who was reported missing at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on July 31, was found according to the Ada County Coroner's Office. Jose Nunez, 47, was recovered from the water by Bruce's Legacy, a volunteer organization providing emergency assistance and recovery operations for drowned victims, near the Spring Shores Marina, at the Lucky Peak Reservoir on Aug. 22, around 2:14 p.m.
Two men survive plane crash in Canyon County
The men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after their Cessna went down in Wilder, Idaho. They reported engine trouble en route to Parma.
Coping with a Cop Shortage: Nampa and Meridian police see officer vacancy gaps across county lines
IDAHO, USA — From Canyon County in the West, Kootenai County in the North, and Bonneville County in the East, law enforcement agencies across Idaho are struggling to hire, and retain, officers and staff. As the state sees an influx of newcomers, low unemployment, and a hot housing market,...
There’s Only ONE City Shaped Like This in the United States and You’ll Find it in Idaho
If you look at an aerial map of the Treasure Valley, you'll notice that Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell aren't really shaped like anything. Streets and housing developments just kept branching off from the original downtown blocks. But if you continue looking at that map and head northwest from Caldwell,...
Man run over by tractor in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.
Fruitland officials to unveil two semi-trucks featuring missing boy
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — A little boy who went missing more than one year ago will have his face featured on two-semi trucks as they venture across the country. Michael "Monkey" Vaughan, who was 5 years old when he disappeared, will be featured, thanks to the Homeward Bound Trucks program.
Coping with a Cop Shortage: Canyon County officers facing burn out and low wages
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — In cities across America, if you call 911, there are fewer dispatchers taking your call, and fewer officers responding. Law enforcement agencies face a daunting challenge, recruiting and retaining staff. Some agencies are in crisis, with staffing shortages impacting services, and forcing them to get creative to meet an increasing workload demand, with less supply.
Body recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (8/24, 3:53 p.m.) According to the Ada County Coroner, the drowning victim has been identified as Jose Nunez, 46, of Nampa. The investigation is being conducted by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY: A body was found in Lucky Peak on Monday,...
3 new fires in Boise area
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: Boise District BLM Fire and Aviation resources were able to make excellent progress in fire suppression efforts overnight and active fire spread has been stopped on all fires. Crews will continue to and mop up any remaining hot spots and will monitor throughout the day.
Woman flown to hospital, 2 others taken by ambulance following fiery crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred at 6:01 p.m. Saturday on westbound I84 at milepost 14 in Payette County. The driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound when one of the tires shredded. The...
Boise Has Extra Cops On Patrol. Here’s What They’re Looking For
One should always use caution while driving. Mostly because it keeps you and others safe on the road, and it'll prevent you from getting pulled over and possibly receiving a traffic citation (or worse). If you weren't abiding by that before, perhaps now would be a good time to start...
Police respond to home invasion and shooting in Malheur County
MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — An Oregon couple is recovering after an armed stranger entered their home in Malheur County and pointed a gun at them. The Malheur County District Attorney (MCDA) reported that Malheur County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to the incident on Elderberry Lane Saturday.
Boise National Forest: Don’t Dam It
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People enjoying the warm weather out in the Idaho forests are being reminded to not dam up natural flowing streams. In post on social media the U.S. Forest Service-Boise National Forest issued a reminder to people enjoying the many streams to not dam them and disrupt the natural flow. "Though it may seem harmless to create a mini-swimming pool near your campsite or local hang, these are actually detrimental the functioning of this water feature. These dams change the flow of the stream, affecting natural conditions for the wildlife calling it home," says the Forest Service. The best mindset to have while in the forest is to Leave No Trace and leave things as they are. The Forest Service noted that there are plenty of swimming holes around the state to enjoy without having to make your own. People who come across a man made dam can help by dismantling it carefully by starting from the top of the structure and work your way down. The method will help keep sediment from being disturbed that have settled behind the dam.
This airline was about to begin direct flights from Boise to Reno. It just ceased all operations
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Tuesday morning, aha! Airlines filed for bankruptcy and ceased all flight operations. The regional airline had scheduled direct flights from Boise to Reno, Nevada, that were scheduled to start on Aug. 31, according to Shawna Samuelson of the Boise Airport.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
A Meridian woman was forced out of her tiny home. She filed a lawsuit claiming the city's code is unconstitutional
Though she has a home, Chasidy Decker said she is facing homelessness because the city of Meridian has told her she can’t live in her tiny home on wheels because it is parked in a residential neighborhood. Decker and Robert Calacal have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city after Decker was forced out of her tiny home on Calacal’s property. Decker moved to Leisure Lane in Meridian, sharing...
2 sentenced to federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills
BOISE – Two men were sentenced to federal prison in separate drug distribution cases last week, announced Josh Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 121 months in federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills in the Magic Valley. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Smith to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
