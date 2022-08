Liam Bernard hold the prototype for his book “A Stroke Survivor’s Tale: A Survivor and Caregiver’s Resource” on Wednesday at Brescia University. Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro author Liam Bernard is looking to help give a glimpse into how one preserves through a life-changing event with his book, “A Stroke Survivor’s Tale: A Survivor and Caregiver’s Resource.”

Bernard, 61, was living a relatively healthy life leading up to January 2018 and at first thought having a bout of bronchitis on the “only snow day of the year” wasn’t anything serious.