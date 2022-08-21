Read full article on original website
Lakers’ heartwarming gift celebrating Kobe Bryant’s birthday would surely make him smile
The Los Angeles Lakers made sure to celebrate Kobe Bryant’s birthday in a way that the Black Mamba would approve. On Twitter, the Lakers revealed how they surprised the August 23 newborns at the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital with Kobe gears. The parents seems to get Kobe shirts and jerseys as well to celebrate the joyous occasion.
Warriors’ Draymond Green fires message to Lakers star LeBron James’ haters
LeBron James and his new piece of jewelry got quite a few reactions on social media. In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar decided to get a diamond-laced version of his own logo installed on one of his teeth. Yes, you read that right, and here are...
Rumor: Knicks’ recent blockbuster trade offer to Jazz for Donovan Mitchell
The New York Knicks’ pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has popped up numerous times in the NBA rumor mill lately. The Knicks, who are star-hunting, have an obvious need for a scorer of Mitchell’s caliber. Meanwhile, Mitchell, a native of New York, could fulfill a...
Warriors’ Draymond Green gets brutally honest on what it takes to make it to the NBA
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn’t hold back when giving advice to aspiring professional basketball players on how to make it to the NBA and stay. During a workout with Toronto Raptors development coach Rico Hines, Green also took the time to share some basketball wisdom to the campers. The Warriors forward basically had one simple message for everyone in attendance: they have to identify their roles and be great at it.
Brad Stevens drops truth bomb on Celtics’ Kevin Durant interest
As everyone in the NBA moves on from the Kevin Durant trade saga, Boston Celtics president Brad Steven wanted everyone to know that they weren’t as interested in making a change on their roster as reports made it to be. To recall, the Celtics were linked with KD, even reportedly offering a package centered around […] The post Brad Stevens drops truth bomb on Celtics’ Kevin Durant interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations
There’s an unprecedented water crisis in Southern California right now, and clearly, NBA power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union aren’t doing much to help out. As a matter of fact, the Wade household in Hidden Hills has been identified as one of the biggest violators of the stern restrictions that have been implemented by […] The post Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
RUMOR: The Grizzlies enter Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes, but there’s a catch
The Kevin Durant trade rumors continue to rumble on with seemingly no end in sight. However, there may be a new surprise team in the Western Conference that could come in and give Durant a new home; the Memphis Grizzlies. Recent reports indicate that the Grizzlies have emerged as a...
RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard
The Brooklyn Nets officially have the band back together. Kevin Durant is returning after rescinding his trade request, which means Kyrie Irving will also be staying put. While their roster is relatively strong already, there is still one area where they could use a reinforcement: The five. Per HoopsHype, the Nets are eyeing a veteran […] The post RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Isiah Thomas issues GOAT message that will make Lakers’ LeBron James smile
There is no doubt in Isiah Thomas’ mind that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be the NBA’s all-time leading scorer soon, and he wants everyone to know how impressive that is. On Twitter, the NBA icon shared how a lot of people didn’t and still don’t view LeBron as a score-first player unlike […] The post Isiah Thomas issues GOAT message that will make Lakers’ LeBron James smile appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The players Boston Celtics haven’t included in Kevin Durant trade proposals revealed
The Kevin Durant saga continues to drag on as the NBA season inches closer. One team that continually sees its name connected in trade rumors is the Boston Celtics. Shams Charania of The Athletic gave a recent update on the behind-the-scenes negotiations between the Nets and a variety of teams. As he put it surrounding the Celtics:
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant’s eye-opening response to latest trade rumors
Kevin Durant remains with the Brooklyn Nets and it doesn’t appear a trade is coming to fruition anytime soon, although the Memphis Grizzlies are also reportedly interested in making a move for the superstar. After Marc Stein dropped a big update on Durant’s situation, reporting that the Nets aren’t...
The Lakers embarrassed themselves with Talen Horton-Tucker trade when they could’ve had Kyle Lowry
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally trading Talen Horton-Tucker, but not for a return that they would have expected 17 months ago. Los Angeles is sending THT along with Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It was a straight swap with no picks involved, a move that certainly makes sense for Lakers at this moment in time. For a team that has collapsed multiple times in games during the past season, they certainly need that gritty attitude that Pat Bev brings.
Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar points to unflattering Kobe Bryant record as ‘foundation of his greatness’
NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has always been a big fan of Kobe Bryant, and it is quite clear his appreciation and admiration for the Los Angeles Lakers star is on a deeper level. On Wednesday to celebrate Mamba Day, KAJ offered a unique perspective on Bryant’s “achievements.” Instead of focusing...
RUMOR: 2 potential trade targets after Kevin Durant destroys Lakers’ Kyrie Irving dreams
Other than a few new signings in free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t made any major moves this offseason. There were some rumors they’d try to trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who looked likely to leave after Kevin Durant expressed his desire to be moved. But, on Tuesday, KD rescinded his request and will now stay put, paving the way for Kyrie to also remain in New York.
Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade! But not one involving Russell Westbrook. According to various reports, the Lakers will acquire veteran point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It’s a straight-up transaction— no draft picks are involved. THT + Johnson seems like a lot […] The post Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers expected to make major lineup decision involving Austin Reaves
There is a lot of buzz surrounding Austin Reaves now that he’s entering his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was quite a revelation for his team last season, and he is expected to take a considerable step forward as a sophomore. So much...
1 stat proves Patrick Beverley trade makes sense for Lakers
While a lot of people are poking fun at the Patrick Beverley trade–largely because he’s now teaming up with longtime nemesis Russell Westbrook–the fact of the matter is the Los Angeles Lakers could really use his help. As ESPN Stats and Info noted, Beverley brings some much-needed...
Patrick Beverley’s defensive resume in last 5 seasons will quickly endear him to Lakers fans
Whether Los Angeles Lakers fans like it or not, they have to start accepting the reality that Patrick Beverley is about to become a member of the Purple & Gold nation. Regardless of how they feel about him, the same fans know what exactly is the best asset that Beverley can bring to the table […] The post Patrick Beverley’s defensive resume in last 5 seasons will quickly endear him to Lakers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
