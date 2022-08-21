Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Tonight you can see Starlink satellites again over Oregon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Monday night you’ll have another chance to see Space X’s Starlink satellites above Oregon. Stargazers around Oregon saw a cluster of lights streaking through the skies on Friday and Saturday. This wasn’t an alien invasion. These were 53 Starlink internet satellites launched by SpaceX...
There will be more chances to view Starlink satellites over Oregon this week
PORTLAND, Ore. — Many KGW viewers shared photos of a string of lights moving above the Oregon sky over the weekend. The lights were a bank of Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX company. There's still a chance for people to get a glimpse of the satellites Monday...
KUOW
Two Pacific lamprey have made history in Oregon
Two Pacific lamprey have made history. The eel-like fish made it past the Soda Springs Dam on Oregon’s North Umpqua River. It's an important milestone as the region deals with climate change. “The access to cool water habitats are going to be pretty important in the future," said Bob...
KATU.com
ODFW camera captures wolf returning to den in southwest Oregon
For the first time in modern times, scientists believe they have documented a wolf traveling from California and into Oregon, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. Wolf LAS013 was born in Lassen County, California in the northern part of that state. The center said he left his birth pack...
KATU.com
AC units in short supply as Portland area braces for more hot summer weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — Temperatures will climb back into the 90s this week, but air conditioner shortages are making it hard for Oregonians to beat the heat. Norman Chusid, the owner of Ankeny Hardware in Southeast Portland, said they have already run out of portable air conditioners. He said he started the season with 500 to 600 total AC units, and they are now down to roughly 100 window units.
beachconnection.net
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
KVAL
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
kezi.com
Those strange lights in the sky over Portland will be back Sunday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Perhaps you were outside, enjoying the darkened sky Friday night. Maybe you didn't mean to be looking up at all, and you were just hanging out with some friends or family. But then something caught someone's eye — an odd string of light moving steadily across the sky.
KATU.com
Wait times for callers into Portland's 911 grows longer
PORTLAND, Ore. — A documented problem in Portland continues to get worse, as average wait times for 911 callers continue to get longer despite commitments to improvements, investments, and increased hiring efforts. The latest report from Bureau of Emergency Communications director Bob Cozzie showed an average wait time of...
Dead shark washes ashore in Washington, used for dissection
A dead, 12-foot thresher shark washed ashore near the Cranberry Beach on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington Wednesday and the Seaside Aquarium said the corpse served as an opportunity for an impromptu dissection.
That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites
Many Central Oregonians were intrigued or puzzled by a line of lights moving slowly across the High Desert sky around 10 p.m. Saturday night. The post That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites appeared first on KTVZ.
KATU.com
Body located at the bottom of a cliff near the Angel's Rest Trail
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says a body has been located at the bottom of a cliff just off the Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge. Multnomah County Search and Rescue is on scene and has begun the recovery effort. Officials say a...
WWEEK
Day Trip: Playing Tourist Across the Border in Vancouver, Wash.
Ah, Vancouver. If it’s not being confused with the city in Canada, it’s constantly compared to Portland. And yet, there’s no better thing to do when you’re on the Washington side of the Columbia River than to look back at Oregon, and boy, does Vancouver know it. The city’s business and tourist energy is focused hard on its waterfront, which offers both a great view of Mount Hood and the hills of Forest Park.
50% of WA residents eligible for free or lower hospital bills. What it means in Tri-Cities
Check to see if you qualify. You might be surprised.
pdxfoodpress.com
Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?
I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
KATU.com
Study: People coming back to Downtown Portland, large jump in foot traffic for 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Business Alliance released a new study Tuesday that shows people are returning to downtown Portland in higher numbers over 2020 and 2021. The study says foot traffic has increased across the downtown core with more people coming downtown for evenings and on weekends. Prior...
Those strange lights in the sky over Portland were Starlink satellites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Perhaps you were outside, enjoying the darkened sky Friday night. Maybe you didn't mean to be looking up at all, and you were just hanging out with some friends or family. But then something caught someone's eye — an odd string of light moving steadily across the sky.
traveloregon.com
A Legacy of Oregon Pie
Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
KATU.com
Memorial service planned for twin Bend, Oregon brothers killed in Idaho plane crash
A memorial service will be held on Sunday for twin brothers Mark and Daniel Harro, 38, of Bend, who were killed in a plane crash last week. Law enforcement said they were returning from a backcountry flying-and-camping trip in Idaho when their plane went down for unknown reasons. PAST COVERAGE...
‘It’s past time’: Strides made to replace offensive names of Oregon landmarks
When Kimberly Moreland looks at a map and spots Oregon landmarks with outdated names — or hears about them in conversation — she’s reminded of the grief that accompanies their history. “It’s sad, it really is,” said Moreland, the president of Oregon Black Pioneers, the historical society...
