Portland, OR

kptv.com

Tonight you can see Starlink satellites again over Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Monday night you’ll have another chance to see Space X’s Starlink satellites above Oregon. Stargazers around Oregon saw a cluster of lights streaking through the skies on Friday and Saturday. This wasn’t an alien invasion. These were 53 Starlink internet satellites launched by SpaceX...
KUOW

Two Pacific lamprey have made history in Oregon

Two Pacific lamprey have made history. The eel-like fish made it past the Soda Springs Dam on Oregon’s North Umpqua River. It's an important milestone as the region deals with climate change. “The access to cool water habitats are going to be pretty important in the future," said Bob...
KATU.com

ODFW camera captures wolf returning to den in southwest Oregon

For the first time in modern times, scientists believe they have documented a wolf traveling from California and into Oregon, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. Wolf LAS013 was born in Lassen County, California in the northern part of that state. The center said he left his birth pack...
KATU.com

AC units in short supply as Portland area braces for more hot summer weather

PORTLAND, Ore. — Temperatures will climb back into the 90s this week, but air conditioner shortages are making it hard for Oregonians to beat the heat. Norman Chusid, the owner of Ankeny Hardware in Southeast Portland, said they have already run out of portable air conditioners. He said he started the season with 500 to 600 total AC units, and they are now down to roughly 100 window units.
KVAL

Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
kezi.com

Those strange lights in the sky over Portland will be back Sunday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — Perhaps you were outside, enjoying the darkened sky Friday night. Maybe you didn't mean to be looking up at all, and you were just hanging out with some friends or family. But then something caught someone's eye — an odd string of light moving steadily across the sky.
KATU.com

Wait times for callers into Portland's 911 grows longer

PORTLAND, Ore. — A documented problem in Portland continues to get worse, as average wait times for 911 callers continue to get longer despite commitments to improvements, investments, and increased hiring efforts. The latest report from Bureau of Emergency Communications director Bob Cozzie showed an average wait time of...
KATU.com

Body located at the bottom of a cliff near the Angel's Rest Trail

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says a body has been located at the bottom of a cliff just off the Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge. Multnomah County Search and Rescue is on scene and has begun the recovery effort. Officials say a...
WWEEK

Day Trip: Playing Tourist Across the Border in Vancouver, Wash.

Ah, Vancouver. If it’s not being confused with the city in Canada, it’s constantly compared to Portland. And yet, there’s no better thing to do when you’re on the Washington side of the Columbia River than to look back at Oregon, and boy, does Vancouver know it. The city’s business and tourist energy is focused hard on its waterfront, which offers both a great view of Mount Hood and the hills of Forest Park.
pdxfoodpress.com

Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?

I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
KGW

Those strange lights in the sky over Portland were Starlink satellites

PORTLAND, Ore. — Perhaps you were outside, enjoying the darkened sky Friday night. Maybe you didn't mean to be looking up at all, and you were just hanging out with some friends or family. But then something caught someone's eye — an odd string of light moving steadily across the sky.
traveloregon.com

A Legacy of Oregon Pie

Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
