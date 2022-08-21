Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Felon to Stand Trial for Allegedly Shooting Roommate During Scuffle
A 40-year-old felon accused of chasing down and shooting his roommate during an altercation that erupted over money must stand trial for attempted murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Wednesday. Dante Trimell Cooper was arrested in March after the attack in the 300 block of West Kimball Avenue, near...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Three Bank Robberies Arrested Near Whittier
A convicted felon suspected of committing three bank robberies in a three-hour period is in police custody, authorities said Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Major Crimes Bureau-Burglary and Robbery Task Force and the FBI identified Richard Martinez as a suspect in the robberies after they identified a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro at the scene of the robberies as the getaway car, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Man, 24, Suspected Of Rape in Burbank Arrested In Desert Hot Springs
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of Rampage in 2 OC Cities
A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of going on a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted of two counts of robbery, one count of battery with serious bodily injury and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Warrant Issued After Drug, Gun Suspect Fails to Show in Court
A 41-year-old man charged with illegally possessing multiple firearms and narcotics failed to appear in court Tuesday and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Brady Allen Leatherman, 41, of Cathedral City, was charged with 16 felony counts of possession of an undetectable firearm, and one count each of possession of controlled substances while armed, being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, possession of any short-barreled rifle or shotgun, and possession of ammunition, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Valencia Fight With Male Juvenile
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fight involving a teenage boy in Valencia — an altercation that was caught on cell phone video and posted online. Regan Coultas, 46, of Palmdale, was booked on suspicion of felony child abuse, and he remained in custody Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Five Arrested For Allegedly Targeting People With `Splatter’ Pistols
Felony and misdemeanor charges may be filed Tuesday against an 18-year-old man suspected of joining four others in a series of drive-by assaults throughout Banning and Beaumont using a pistol firing “splatter balls.”. Joseph Marc Anthony Gastelum of Banning was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility Thursday...
mynewsla.com
Son Gets Life in Prison For Killing Dad, Girlfriend in Aliso Viejo
A 31-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life without the possibility of parole, plus 84 years and four months to life, for fatally shooting his father and his father’s girlfriend and wounding two other roommates in the family’s Aliso Viejo home after his father told him to stop drinking beer and get a job.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Charges Likely Against Man Suspected Of Trying To Burn MoVal Store Clerk
Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a transient suspected of trying to set a Moreno Valley store clerk on fire. Raul Genaro Bautista, 31, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, possession of an arson device and robbery. Bautista is being held on $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.
mynewsla.com
Arraignment Delayed for Suspect in Daytime Robbery at Beverly Grove Home
Arraignment was delayed Monday for a man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman inside and making off with a cache of high-end jewelry. Dillon Klincke, 31, was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present. The charges...
mynewsla.com
Burbank Police Investigate Shooting That Left One Dead, One Injured
Burbank police Wednesday were investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Officers were called about 7:15 a.m. Monday to the 2800 block of North Brighton Street, near Woodbury University, on reports of the shooting and found a man in the front yard of a residence “suffering from significant injuries,” according to a department statement.
mynewsla.com
Man Injured During Fight in Palmdale
A man is in the hospital after he was wounded during a fight in Palmdale, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to a shots fired call at 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Rancho Vista Boulevard, Lt. Thomas Kim told City News Service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Body Found Over 30 Years Ago in Thermal Finally Identified
More than 30 years after she disappeared, remains found in the eastern Coachella Valley were confirmed to be those of a Baldwin Park woman who died under suspicious circumstances, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, the county’s Cold Case Homicide Unit, which is managed by...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed on Hemet Street, Police Search for Suspects
An investigation was underway Monday into the street slaying of a Hemet man. The victim, whose name was being withheld by detectives, was located about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North San Jacinto Street, near Latham Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Mouat of the Hemet Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Police Vehicle in Pomona
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Pomona police vehicle Wednesday, but the circumstances of the death were unclear. Paramedics were sent to Mission Boulevard and Main Street about 5:30 a.m. on a report that a person was struck by a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles Near Large South LA Party ID’d
The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identity of a 17-year-old boy struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people. Matthew Lobos was a Los Angeles resident. The death occurred shortly before...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Investigation Underway
Authorities Monday identified a man who was shot to death in Long Beach, and detectives sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers were sent the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Kacy Lloyd, 48, of Los Angeles, died...
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Rider Slams into Light Standard, Suffers Fatal Injuries
A motorcyclist was killed when he lost control and plowed into a light pole at a Riverside intersection, authorities said Wednesday. The fatality occurred about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kane Street and Olivewood Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. James Elliott said the rider, whose identity was not...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Montebello
A man was shot and killed in Montebello Monday. Deputies responded at approximately 3:12 p.m. to the 8100 block of East Slauson Avenue , near the San Gabriel River, regarding a gunshot victim call and found a man lying between two motorhomes on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his back, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach. Larita Davis was struck about 1:40 a.m. Monday at East Seventh Street and Campus Drive, and she died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The motorist remained at the...
Comments / 0