2 Bills backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Buffalo Bills roster is one of the deepest and most talented in the entire NFL. Because of this, the Bills depth chart was pretty much set well before the season begins. However, as the Bills preseason wears on, a few spots are still up for debate. There are currently...
Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick
NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
Yardbarker
San Francisco Signs former Bears Safety
A former Bears player is reportedly signing to play for another team and it's not the Atlanta Falcons. Former Bears safety Tashaun Gipson is signing with San Francisco according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter. That means Gipson could even face the Bears in the season opener at Soldier...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings
Bears HC Matt Eberflus thinks that Justin Fields is showing better footwork, pocket presence, and ability to throw under pressure. “I see more progress in practice,” Eberflus said, via ProFootballTalk. “His footwork’s getting better, his delivery when he’s feeling pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball, that’s getting a lot better too. He’s improving every single day.”
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver
Following the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, there has been some speculation as to who Aaron Rodgers’ top target on the Green Bay Packers will be in 2022. Early indications suggest that Allen Lazard would be the logical fit to receive the bulk of Rodgers’ targets, but there may be another young wideout ready […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon update fantasy football owners need to see
The Green Bay Packers are one of the more intriguing fantasy football offenses in the NFL in 2022. After losing Davante Adams during the offseason, there are a plethora of targets to go around. Aaron Rodgers will have to identify a new top weapon within the Packers’ offense, and that could also open the door […] The post Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon update fantasy football owners need to see appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is where hope goes to die’: NFL analyst ruthlessly blasts Seahawks amid Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB battle
The Seattle Seahawks don’t figure to be contenders in 2022. That’s putting it nicely, which is something CBS Sports NFL analyst Adam Schein didn’t care to do when divulging his thoughts on Pete Carroll’s team ahead of the 2022 campaign. During a Tuesday morning segment of Time to Schein on CBS, Schein ruthlessly roasted the Seahawks, taking shots at their quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith and calling the organization “a disaster” and “where hope goes to die.”
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears' updated 80-man roster following second round of cuts
The Chicago Bears have trimmed their roster to 80 players following the second round of roster cuts. Chicago made several moves, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome, cornerback BoPete Keyes, defensive tackle LaCale London, fullback Jake Bargas and terminating the contract of offensive tackle Julien Davenport. With that in mind, here...
The Kenny Pickett hype train gets louder with feat not seen in NFL in 7 years
The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to start Mitchell Trubisky in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, but all the quarterback hype on the team belongs to rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett, especially after his pair of fantastic preseason performances. In Week 1 of the preseason, Kenny Pickett led the Steelers to a 32-25 victory over […] The post The Kenny Pickett hype train gets louder with feat not seen in NFL in 7 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott
It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not […] The post ‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers make decision on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold for Week 1 vs. Browns
After weeks of speculation, the Carolina Panthers announced Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback for the 2022 season. The decision isn’t much of a surprise, but there was no official announcement previously made. Mayfield is aiming to lead the Panthers to the playoffs this season. Confirmed ✅ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 22, 2022 Panthers […] The post Panthers make decision on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold for Week 1 vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s timetable to return to Giants from knee injury, revealed
Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an MCL injury following an aggressive hit in the New York Giants’ preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hit in question was labeled as “dirty” according to many Giants fans. However, coach Brian Daboll stated that the play was within “the rules.” Regardless, the Giants’ main focus following the incident was checking Thibodeaux’s health. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained MCL.
Bengals star QB Joe Burrow speaks out on Jessie Bates’ return amid contract holdout
Jessie Bates was a noteable absence in the Cincinnati Bengals’ training camp. The 25-year-old safety decided to skip majority of camp after failing to secure a new long-term deal with the squad. This was after Bates was franchise tagged by the team earlier in the offseason. The good news...
49ers add former Pro Bowler after Jimmie Ward injury
A hamstring injury has put the availability of San Francisco 49ers veteran safety Jimmie Ward in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season in jeopardy. In what appears to be a move to ensure they have the depth at the position by the time they take on the Chicago Bears on Sep. 11 on the road, the 49ers are reportedly signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Dan Campbell’s unique practice decision draws intriguing reactions from Lions players
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a massive personality. That personality has brought a renewed sense of energy to the Lions organization and its fan base. However, Monday was an uncharacteristic day for the Lions head coach. He was at practice, but he was the only coach there. Campbell allowed his players to run […] The post Dan Campbell’s unique practice decision draws intriguing reactions from Lions players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Keep the same energy for both sides’: AJ Brown fires back at highlight of Tyreek Hill torching Darius Slay with request
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the many teams to welcome a new star wide receiver, as AJ Brown will be teaming up with Jalen Hurts to improve the team’s passing game. The duo is getting more work in together in a joint practice with another team sporting a new star wide receiver, the Miami Dolphins.
‘Screw the rankings:’ Cam Heyward goes off in epic rant about disrespect shown by media
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is clearly not a fan of the no. 42 spot given to him by the 2022 NFL top 100 rankings. Heyward certainly believes he’s a better player than what his position on that list suggests, but also opined that he would rather turn his attention to what matters most, which is his winning football games, than further waste his time critiquing every ranking that disrespects him. Here’s what Cam Heyward said about it during a recent episode of his Not Just Football podcast (h/t AJ Alany of Steelers Depot).
DK Metcalf drops bold take on Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs that will raise eyebrows
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs earned First Team All-Pro honors last season after leading the NFL in interceptions with 11. He took two of those to the house on a pick six. Yet, there has been lots of chatter about Diggs being overrated. During training camp, videos have surfaced of Diggs getting roasted by both […] The post DK Metcalf drops bold take on Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs that will raise eyebrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Arguing for and against the Buffalo Bills signing Odell Beckham Jr.
The much-anticipated 2022 NFL season is just a few short weeks away. The upcoming season will be full of excitement, and arguably no team is more excited than the Buffalo Bills. Following two straight AFC East titles, the Bills enter the new campaign as favorites for their first Lombardi Trophy.
