"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
KGUN 9
A typical daily monsoon pattern continues through Thursday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATED 6:05 p.m. Strong thunderstorms are moving across Tucson and some are dumping brief heavy rain and creating gusty wind. A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Tucson metro area until 7:30 PM. Some street flooding will occur. — Isolated storms will continue to move...
KGUN 9
Monsoon starts to slow down just a little bit
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will be able to stay somewhat active through the end of the week as enough moisture stays over southeastern Arizona to help produce more thunderstorms. Most activity will be focused to the south and southeast of Tucson, but the metro area will still have...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances decrease but not for long
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daily showers and thunderstorms will continue this coming week into next weekend although the heavy rainfall threat will be much less than this past weekend. Temperatures will be warmer but remain a bit below below normal during the work week. Today: 30% chance of...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Typical monsoon pattern returns this week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’ll continue the transition back to a more “typical” monsoonal pattern this week with daily storm chances – mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will warm back into the 90s with lows in the 70s. TUESDAY: 40% chance...
KOLD-TV
Storm hits Tucson, leaving damage, outages in its wake
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Forty-six power poles were damaged and more than 6,000 Tucson Electric Power customers lost power when a storm hit Tucson on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23. As of Wednesday afternoon, TEP said about 400 customers were still without power in the area east of South...
KGUN 9
Storms reach areas east of Tucson and bring chances for flooding
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon activity continues throughout parts of Southern Arizona tonight. Communities east of Tucson saw the most activity throughout the day. Some flooding can be expected in areas of heavy rainfall. Highs remain in the low 90s and overnight lows will hover around 70°. Daily...
LIVE UPDATES: Flooding causes closures in Pima County Wednesday, Aug. 24
We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.
Weekend rains, flooding leave behind road closures in Tucson
Rain over the weekend left a number of road closures around the Tucson Metro area, including Sunrise Drive at Esperero Wash. The County has set up a detour to Kolb and Sabino Canyon Roads.
Arivaca, Arizona A Beautiful Small Town Near Tucson
My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. One of my favorite places to explore is a small town called Arivaca, Arizona. It is about an hour away from Tucson. It is a small hippie town with a lot of nature to explore.
krwg.org
Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West
A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. The incidents were among many sweeping the southwestern United States and imperiling tourists and residents. Heavy rains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Flooding also hit Moab, Utah, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Zion National Park rangers also expanded their search for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, three days after she was lost amid floods.
knau.org
Tucson hiker dies after disappearing in Zion National Park flash flood
A Tucson woman has died after she was swept away during flash flooding last week at Utah’s Zion National Park. Zion National Park spokesman Jonathan Shafer said in a news release Tuesday that the body of 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri was found Monday. That ended a four-day search and rescue mission that extended beyond the park’s southern border.
TEP distributes free ice for hundreds still without power
Tusconans still without power today can pick up ice at Vista del Prado Park, 3250 S. Jessica Ave. starting at 11 a.m.
LIVE UPDATES: Flood Watch in effect starting Sunday, Aug. 21
Road closures, power outages, and other weather-related updates for Sunday, Aug. 21, updated throughout the day.
TEP: Power outages due to storm-related damage
Tucson Electric Power is reporting a number of outages as the result of "storm-related damage," the utility company shared online.
Tucson considers water future
In an afternoon study session, council members will consider continuing to take the city’s full allocation of water from CAP, the Central Arizona Project.
KOLD-TV
Tucson struggles with water policy due to Colorado River issues
Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience store worker in face with brick. Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who attacked a Circle K employee in southeast Phoenix earlier this month. Police responded to a burglary in progress call near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive....
Sunrise Drive closed for repairs
Sunrise Drive is closed for the next two weeks due to a hole on the shoulder of the road caused by the heavy rain.
KOLD-TV
Thousands without power on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 6,000 Tucson Electric Power customers are without power in Tucson on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23. According to TEP’s outage map, the majority of the outages are near the Drexel Heights area and some are near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. As of...
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah found dead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah last weekend has been found dead. Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was found in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs at the park.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Gunshots reported in El Pueblo Center area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The area near El Pueblo Learning Center has been cleared by police shortly after gunshots were reportedly heard there on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. According to Tucson police, officers were at the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. and hadn’t located any victims or suspects....
