Tucson, AZ

KGUN 9

A typical daily monsoon pattern continues through Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATED 6:05 p.m. Strong thunderstorms are moving across Tucson and some are dumping brief heavy rain and creating gusty wind. A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Tucson metro area until 7:30 PM. Some street flooding will occur. — Isolated storms will continue to move...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Monsoon starts to slow down just a little bit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will be able to stay somewhat active through the end of the week as enough moisture stays over southeastern Arizona to help produce more thunderstorms. Most activity will be focused to the south and southeast of Tucson, but the metro area will still have...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances decrease but not for long

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daily showers and thunderstorms will continue this coming week into next weekend although the heavy rainfall threat will be much less than this past weekend. Temperatures will be warmer but remain a bit below below normal during the work week. Today: 30% chance of...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Typical monsoon pattern returns this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’ll continue the transition back to a more “typical” monsoonal pattern this week with daily storm chances – mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will warm back into the 90s with lows in the 70s. TUESDAY: 40% chance...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Storm hits Tucson, leaving damage, outages in its wake

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Forty-six power poles were damaged and more than 6,000 Tucson Electric Power customers lost power when a storm hit Tucson on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23. As of Wednesday afternoon, TEP said about 400 customers were still without power in the area east of South...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Storms reach areas east of Tucson and bring chances for flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon activity continues throughout parts of Southern Arizona tonight. Communities east of Tucson saw the most activity throughout the day. Some flooding can be expected in areas of heavy rainfall. Highs remain in the low 90s and overnight lows will hover around 70°. Daily...
TUCSON, AZ
krwg.org

Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West

A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. The incidents were among many sweeping the southwestern United States and imperiling tourists and residents. Heavy rains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Flooding also hit Moab, Utah, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Zion National Park rangers also expanded their search for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, three days after she was lost amid floods.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Tucson hiker dies after disappearing in Zion National Park flash flood

A Tucson woman has died after she was swept away during flash flooding last week at Utah’s Zion National Park. Zion National Park spokesman Jonathan Shafer said in a news release Tuesday that the body of 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri was found Monday. That ended a four-day search and rescue mission that extended beyond the park’s southern border.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson struggles with water policy due to Colorado River issues

TUCSON, AZ
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Thousands without power on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 6,000 Tucson Electric Power customers are without power in Tucson on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23. According to TEP’s outage map, the majority of the outages are near the Drexel Heights area and some are near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. As of...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah found dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah last weekend has been found dead. Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was found in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs at the park.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Gunshots reported in El Pueblo Center area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The area near El Pueblo Learning Center has been cleared by police shortly after gunshots were reportedly heard there on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. According to Tucson police, officers were at the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. and hadn’t located any victims or suspects....
TUCSON, AZ

