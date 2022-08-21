ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Bublé, wife Luisana Lopilato welcome 4th child, a baby girl

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Grammy-winning singer Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, have welcomed their fourth child, the couple announced in matching Instagram posts on Friday.

The newest addition, Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé, joins 3-year-old sister Vido and brothers Elias, 6, and Noah, 8, People magazine reported.

“From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!!” the happy couple shared wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ❤️”

In June, Bublé chatted about his baby on the way with People at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

“I think it’s already crazy. I think we’re already living crazy land, so it’s just going to get better,” he said.

According to “Today,” Cielo means “sky” in both Spanish and Italian.

Lopilato, 35, is an Argentinian actress, People reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

