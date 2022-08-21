ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Robert Horry Explains Why Luka Doncic Is Unstoppable Even Though He Is Slow: "Luka Is So Freaking Slow And You're Like, 'Why Can't They Stop That?'... When You're Crafty And You Know How To Play, That's All You Need."

By Lee Tran
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Udonis Haslem Once Revealed That He And Jimmy Butler Didn't Sleep In Their Beds During The Bubble To Stay Focused And Show Leadership: "I'm Sleeping On The Couch Right Now, Dog, With A Room Full of Chunky Soup."

Udonis Haslem was by far the longest-tenured player with the same team still active in the league last season as he was in the midst of his 19th season with the Miami Heat, and the two sides aren't parting ways just yet. There were doubts regarding Haslem returning for a 20th season, but he revealed on Sunday that he is coming back.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."

There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Yardbarker

The Los Angeles Lakers Made Bill Russell An Offer To Come Out Of Retirement, He Had An Epic Response: "Jack, I’ll Never Play Basketball Again, But, If I Were, It Would Only Be For The Celtics."

NBA legend Bill Russell recently passed away at the age of 88 years old. Most of us didn't even get a chance to see Russell play during his days with the NBA. But from the stories that we have heard about him and his impressive simply prove that Bill Russell was one of the best players to ever play in the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Insider Reveals Team Never Made An Official Offer For Kevin Durant: "The Suns Simply Did Not Have What Brooklyn Wanted"

The Phoenix Suns have taken a massive hit this offseason. After watching their roster crumble in Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks, the Suns held off in making any moves to alter their roster with the hope that they could possibly land a disgruntled Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. KD had named the Suns as one of his preferred destinations, so Phoenix focused on getting a deal done to acquire him.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Praises LeBron James For Always Honoring His Contract And Takes A Subtle Shot At Kevin Durant: "You Cannot Be A Star In This League, Forcing Your Way Out Of One Franchise After Another. It's Bad For The Game."

Kevin Durant's trade saga is officially over, and after weeks of drama, the former NBA MVP has decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. When Durant requested a trade, most expected him to get traded within a week or two. After all, he is one of the best players in the league.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Robert Horry
Person
Jalen Brunson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crafty#The Dallas Mavericks#Real Madrid#Ppg
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Rips Kevin Durant For Disastrous Attempt To Be Traded From The Brooklyn Nets: "KD Don't Have The Power, KD Don't Have The Juice"

Kevin Durant's nearly 2-month-long trade saga ended with a whimper after the Brooklyn Nets announced that the player had reconciled with coach Steve Nash, GM Sean Marks, and owner Joe Tsai and will be returning to the team for the 2022-23 season. This means the Nets are going to hope to contend atop the East with their core intact, even though they were the best team for KD's championship-winning purposes all along.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Debate Who Would Win A Game Between The Top 5 Players Of 2012 And 2022: "2012 Bron With Dwight Would Absolutely Not Be Fair At All."

Think back to where the NBA was in 2012. LeBron James had established himself as the best player in the league after finally winning his first championship by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder who were led by rising star Kevin Durant. Dwight Howard and Chris Paul had just landed in Los Angeles with the Lakers and Clippers in blockbuster moves while Derrick Rose was a year removed from winning his first MVP award. The 5 men were regarded by ESPN as the best players in the league and they were to be the pillars of the NBA moving forward.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Yardbarker

LeBron James Reveals Experience Of Playing Pickup Basketball With Michael Jordan In 2001: "If You Pinched Me, I Would Hope I Don't Wake Up."

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are always going to be names that are connected through the annals of basketball. MJ retired from the league the season before LeBron was drafted, so we never got to see the two players play against each other on an NBA court. There also isn't any footage of the pair playing against each other.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Drops Truth Bomb About Lakers Culture: "With The Lakers Comes The Expectation Of Winning, And We Obviously Didn’t Do That Last Season, So Some Changes Have Been Made."

As a franchise rich in history and culture, the Los Angeles Lakers are burdened with great expectations. Each and every single season, the Purple and Gold are expected to compete at the highest level, and the goal is never anything short of winning a championship. For team owner Jeanie Buss,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Believes LeBron James' Contract Extension Is Similar To Kobe Bryant's Farewell Tour: "I Don’t Think LeBron Is Gonna Sniff Another Championship."

The future of LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers was up for debate for quite some time after the end of the 2021-22 NBA season. Although James had another year on his contract, many rumors suggested that LeBron wouldn't sign an extension if he didn't believe the Lakers were moving in the right direction.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy