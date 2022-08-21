Robert Horry Explains Why Luka Doncic Is Unstoppable Even Though He Is Slow: "Luka Is So Freaking Slow And You're Like, 'Why Can't They Stop That?'... When You're Crafty And You Know How To Play, That's All You Need."

Think back to where the NBA was in 2012. LeBron James had established himself as the best player in the league after finally winning his first championship by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder who were led by rising star Kevin Durant. Dwight Howard and Chris Paul had just landed in Los Angeles with the Lakers and Clippers in blockbuster moves while Derrick Rose was a year removed from winning his first MVP award. The 5 men were regarded by ESPN as the best players in the league and they were to be the pillars of the NBA moving forward.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO