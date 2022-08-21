Robert Horry Explains Why Luka Doncic Is Unstoppable Even Though He Is Slow: "Luka Is So Freaking Slow And You're Like, 'Why Can't They Stop That?'... When You're Crafty And You Know How To Play, That's All You Need."

Read full article on original website
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn SmootLancaster, TX
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Carrolton Man Convicted on Federal Charges for Role in U.S. Capitol RiotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine Colleyville Passes Policy Changes on Range of School IssuesLarry Lease
Udonis Haslem Once Revealed That He And Jimmy Butler Didn't Sleep In Their Beds During The Bubble To Stay Focused And Show Leadership: "I'm Sleeping On The Couch Right Now, Dog, With A Room Full of Chunky Soup."
Udonis Haslem was by far the longest-tenured player with the same team still active in the league last season as he was in the midst of his 19th season with the Miami Heat, and the two sides aren't parting ways just yet. There were doubts regarding Haslem returning for a 20th season, but he revealed on Sunday that he is coming back.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."
There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
Yardbarker
Larry Bird Revealed He Was Never Able To Read Magic Johnson In His 2009 Book, 'When The Game Was Ours': "I Never Had Any Idea What He Was Going To Do With That Ball."
There have been many players who have flaunted their talents in the NBA. While some have had very little impact on the league, there are a few who are considered the legends of the game. NBA Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and Larry Bird certainly fall in the second category....
The Los Angeles Lakers Made Bill Russell An Offer To Come Out Of Retirement, He Had An Epic Response: "Jack, I’ll Never Play Basketball Again, But, If I Were, It Would Only Be For The Celtics."
NBA legend Bill Russell recently passed away at the age of 88 years old. Most of us didn't even get a chance to see Russell play during his days with the NBA. But from the stories that we have heard about him and his impressive simply prove that Bill Russell was one of the best players to ever play in the league.
Stephen A. Smith: 'Nobody is beating the Warriors. The Golden State Warriors are going to repeat as NBA champions'
Coming off their six-game NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics at the end of the spring, the Warriors have added Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green via free agency this offseason (and re-signed Kevon Looney), but lost the likes of key contributors off the bench in Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr.
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Insider Reveals Team Never Made An Official Offer For Kevin Durant: "The Suns Simply Did Not Have What Brooklyn Wanted"
The Phoenix Suns have taken a massive hit this offseason. After watching their roster crumble in Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks, the Suns held off in making any moves to alter their roster with the hope that they could possibly land a disgruntled Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. KD had named the Suns as one of his preferred destinations, so Phoenix focused on getting a deal done to acquire him.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Praises LeBron James For Always Honoring His Contract And Takes A Subtle Shot At Kevin Durant: "You Cannot Be A Star In This League, Forcing Your Way Out Of One Franchise After Another. It's Bad For The Game."
Kevin Durant's trade saga is officially over, and after weeks of drama, the former NBA MVP has decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. When Durant requested a trade, most expected him to get traded within a week or two. After all, he is one of the best players in the league.
Heat’s Udonis Haslem Joins Lakers’ Kobe Bryant & Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki As Only Players To Play 20 Seasons With One Team
During previous eras in the NBA, many superstars spent their entire or at least the vast majority of their career with one franchise. The Los Angeles Lakers, in particular, have seen the likes of Kobe Bryant, Jerry West and Magic Johnson all spent their careers with the purple and gold.
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade On LeBron James Entering The 20th Season Of His NBA Career: "He’s Good At Everything. As A Fan, This Is The Best LeBron I’ve Ever Seen."
LeBron James has been in the league for a long time. He came to the NBA as a kid with a lot of expectations from fans and experts alike. Fast forward to 2022, James is ready to enter the 20th season of his NBA career and is still going strong.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Isn't Surprised That Kevin Durant Is Staying With Nets: "He Is Phenomenal. I Ain't Giving Him Up!"
Nets superstar Kevin Durant finally called off his trade attempt on Tuesday when he met with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks, and Steve Nash to discuss his future with the organization. With practically zero leverage in the situation, Durant decided it was best to just cut the nonsense and return to play for another season with the team.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Comments On LeBron James Potentially Breaking His Scoring Record: "I'll Be Very Happy For Him... The Game Will Always Improve When Records Like That Are Broken."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players ever, and there is no doubt that he has a case for being the best all-around player that we have ever seen. He has almost no weaknesses offensively and is a stout defender as well. Next season, it is possible that LeBron...
Kendrick Perkins Rips Kevin Durant For Disastrous Attempt To Be Traded From The Brooklyn Nets: "KD Don't Have The Power, KD Don't Have The Juice"
Kevin Durant's nearly 2-month-long trade saga ended with a whimper after the Brooklyn Nets announced that the player had reconciled with coach Steve Nash, GM Sean Marks, and owner Joe Tsai and will be returning to the team for the 2022-23 season. This means the Nets are going to hope to contend atop the East with their core intact, even though they were the best team for KD's championship-winning purposes all along.
Yardbarker
Basketball Coach Talks About Why Kevin Durant Is A Scary NBA Player: "He Ain't Tryna Get LeBron Pissed Off Or Pumped Up. He Just Scores On My Man And Shh."
Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the world but he has had to work extremely hard on his craft to get to the position he is in today. KD is one of the most polished scorers we have ever seen at his size, as the 7-foot forward can do everything on the offensive side of the court.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Who Would Win A Game Between The Top 5 Players Of 2012 And 2022: "2012 Bron With Dwight Would Absolutely Not Be Fair At All."
Think back to where the NBA was in 2012. LeBron James had established himself as the best player in the league after finally winning his first championship by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder who were led by rising star Kevin Durant. Dwight Howard and Chris Paul had just landed in Los Angeles with the Lakers and Clippers in blockbuster moves while Derrick Rose was a year removed from winning his first MVP award. The 5 men were regarded by ESPN as the best players in the league and they were to be the pillars of the NBA moving forward.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Video Of James Harden Singing And Partying: "Wish I Could Hang W James For Just One Night. Dude Knows How To Party."
James Harden is having a great offseason on all fronts right now. He has been working on his body and looks to be in the best shape that he has been in a while as he heads into what he would hope to be a redemption season in 2022-23 with the Philadelphia 76ers.
LeBron James Reveals Experience Of Playing Pickup Basketball With Michael Jordan In 2001: "If You Pinched Me, I Would Hope I Don't Wake Up."
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are always going to be names that are connected through the annals of basketball. MJ retired from the league the season before LeBron was drafted, so we never got to see the two players play against each other on an NBA court. There also isn't any footage of the pair playing against each other.
Yardbarker
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Drops Truth Bomb About Lakers Culture: "With The Lakers Comes The Expectation Of Winning, And We Obviously Didn’t Do That Last Season, So Some Changes Have Been Made."
As a franchise rich in history and culture, the Los Angeles Lakers are burdened with great expectations. Each and every single season, the Purple and Gold are expected to compete at the highest level, and the goal is never anything short of winning a championship. For team owner Jeanie Buss,...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Believes LeBron James' Contract Extension Is Similar To Kobe Bryant's Farewell Tour: "I Don’t Think LeBron Is Gonna Sniff Another Championship."
The future of LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers was up for debate for quite some time after the end of the 2021-22 NBA season. Although James had another year on his contract, many rumors suggested that LeBron wouldn't sign an extension if he didn't believe the Lakers were moving in the right direction.
Yardbarker
Pau Gasol, Kyrie Irving, Buddy Hield & Others Wish Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant A Happy Birthday
The end of August will always bring great joy but also sorrow to fans of the Los Angeles Lakers and basketball in general. Aug. 23 is the birthday of the late, great Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, which is then followed the next day with ‘Kobe Day’ on August 24 (8/24 representing both numbers Kobe wore in his career).
