EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - No big changes to our ongoing run of sunny days. Thursday will start in the middle 60s and afternoon temps will push into the upper 80s. A few scattered showers possible late Thursday night/early Friday morning. Friday will be sunny and warm with highs in the middle 80s. More humid air will be drawn into the Tri-State over the weekend. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms will be possible from Sunday through the middle of next week. Highs will rise to near 90 each day and lows will retreat into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO