Forest Park football begins new era under first-year coach
FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Forest Park football program kicked off its 2022 season on a high note with a 26-8 win over Princeton last Friday night. New head coach Terry Riggs has only been on the sidelines just a little over a month, and he’s already hit the ground running with this year’s team.
Settlement Reached For Former Basketball Coach
A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed against the University of Evansville by former head basketball coach Walter McCarty. He filed the suit in December 2021 saying the university owed him about $75 thousand in performance bonuses, an he was fired because the school couldn’t afford to pay up.
Henderson Co. football focuses on ‘little things’ to build off week one success
Henderson Co., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County football dominated week one with a 61-6 win over Calloway County Friday night. Head coach Josh Boston said the success came from the teams willingness to work. We had a great week of practice and they came out and they played extremely fast,”...
Rape charge dismissed against former KWC coach
EVANSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A rape charge against a former assistant coach for Kentucky Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team has been dismissed. In May of 2021, Cardell McFarland was arrested in Evansville on a rape charge. However, court records show the charge was dismissed in August. A link on...
Charges dropped against former Bosse standout athlete
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Criminal charges have been dropped against former Evansville high school athlete Cardel McFarland. In May of 2021, former Bosse basketball standout was arrested and charged with rape. At the time, the alleged victim told police McFarland assaulted her in the shower. Prosecutors are not saying why the charges were dropped, but […]
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 1
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 1. Chase Jones, Tecumseh: The senior running back had four touchdowns in the Braves’ 49-12 victory over North Daviess. Jones had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, two rushing, and one receiving touchdown for 242 total yards in the first half. Tecumseh will host Pike Central at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday.
Resolution reached in lawsuit between Walter McCarty and University of Evansville
A resolution has been reached in a lawsuit involving an Evansville university and its former men's basketball coach. Court documents filed this week show that the University of Evansville and former men's basketball coach Walter McCarty appeared by phone on Monday for a status conference. During the status conference, court...
UE students head back to class for new semester
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville students returned to the classroom Wednesday. Students have been on campus for almost a week, giving them time to get settled in. Many of them come from different parts of the country, so being in a new community can be challenging. We talked...
Fall Festival Amateur Hour tryouts happening
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Amateur Hour tryouts for this year’s Fall Festival are Wednesday and Thursday. That will be at Mater Dei High School. There are several divisions such as the junior division, which is Pre-school to fifth grade. The middle school division is sixth through eighth grade. Then...
Resolution reached in McCarty vs. UE lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show a resolution was reached in Walter McCarty’s lawsuit against the University of Evansville. [Previous: McCarty files lawsuit against UE, claims university owes him at least $75k]. The former men’s basketball coach filed the suit in December, claiming the school didn’t fulfill its...
Daviess Co. Search and Rescue Team holds demonstration at Panther Creek
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Search and Rescue Team held a demonstration on Tuesday. Officials say team members are trained in search and rescue techniques and perform the majority of searches in Daviess County, but may assist surrounding communities as well. The team’s job is to work to find people in distress.
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Sunny streak continues
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - No big changes to our ongoing run of sunny days. Thursday will start in the middle 60s and afternoon temps will push into the upper 80s. A few scattered showers possible late Thursday night/early Friday morning. Friday will be sunny and warm with highs in the middle 80s. More humid air will be drawn into the Tri-State over the weekend. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms will be possible from Sunday through the middle of next week. Highs will rise to near 90 each day and lows will retreat into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman is thanking members of Evansville Fire Station 9 for going above and beyond. Bobbie Reid Flint says her dad was mowing grass Tuesday when he passed out. She says he’s home feeling better now, but the firefighters who responded to the call also...
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
SPENCER, CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials tell us the missing Spencer County teen has been found in Florida. They say 15-year-old Kendall King had been missing from Santa Claus, Indiana since July 21. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenberg remembers the day vividly. “Get to the home, talk to the...
UE physical therapy students giving back to community
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Physical therapy students at the University of Evansville are gearing up for a fun event. These students are hosting an Ace-Buddies Zoo Day on Sept. 24. Ace-Buddies is a group fitness program that focuses on individuals with special needs. Student volunteers from the program have stations...
Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana Announce New Cookie ‘Raspberry Rally’ Here’s How to Order Them
They are basically the unicorns of the cookie world. Their season doesn't last very long, and they are introducing a new flavor for 2023. I'm talking about Girl Scout Cookies!. Raspberry Rally! This thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating* is sure to become a new favorite—some may even say it’s the sister cookie to the beloved Thin Mints.
Family searching for missing woman Andi Wagner
24-year-old Andi Wagner of Evansville, Indiana, was last seen and heard from by family and friends on Aug. 6 around 8:30 p.m. Wagner was reported missing by her family Aug. 12. "I put it on the Indiana Missing People page, just shared it on our pages," said Andi's mother, Elaine...
Buck crosses Ohio River near Angel Mounds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Forget asking the chicken why he crossed the road. You could also ask the buck why he crossed the Ohio River. We assume it was to get to the other side. Dewayne Zint sent us the video. He says it was taken by Matt and Coleen...
Owensboro event celebrates Women’s Equality Day
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Women’s Equality Day event was held in Owensboro on Wednesday. The event celebrated 102 years since the passage of the 19th Amendment, which finally allowed women the right to vote. Booths set up by the Democratic and Republican parties worked to empower women to vote. Keynote speaker Cassie Chambers Armstrong spoke on the status of women in Kentucky.
