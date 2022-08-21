Read full article on original website
bronx.com
Kacy Mitchell, 49, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Kacy Mitchell. 1129 Saint Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10472. It was reported to...
bronx.com
Peter Menjivar, 11, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Peter Menjivar. 1325 Fteley Avenue. Bronx, NY 10472. It was reported to the...
bronx.com
Luna Elias, 13, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Luna Elias. 2337 Andrews Avenue. Bronx, NY 10468. It was reported to the...
bronx.com
Princess Nieto, 16, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Princess Nieto. 429 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
bronx.com
NYPD Custodian, Garfield Pratt, 55, Arrested
On Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2306 hours, the following 55-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. NYPD Custodian. Charges:. strangulation. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent...
bronx.com
Julia Camacho, 26, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Julia Camacho. 1670 Watson Avenue. Bronx, NY 10472. It was reported to the...
Ex-con arrested for murder of estranged girlfriend shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby
A three-time ex-con shot his estranged girlfriend to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building —and later told cops he killed her because she threatened to have him thrown in jail for violating her order of protection against him, police said Wednesday. Israel Elves was arrested Tuesday and charged with the early Monday murder of Hope Staton Pearson, 42, in the lobby of his East ...
NBC New York
3 Shot in 2 Hours in Brooklyn Overnight
Three young men were shot in the space of just over two hours in unrelated incidents in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. The first shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses, where a man was shot in the right leg in a sixth-floor hallway after a dispute with someone he knew. Cops say they're interviewing a person of interest.
Man stabbed with pocket knife on subway after intervening in harassment: NYPD
Police say a man believed to be homeless was harassing people on a southbound D train that was pulling into the Rockefeller Plaza station, and when the victim tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the stomach.
NYPD officer in coma after Bronx beating while jogging
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx on Tuesday; he was wounded so badly that he was placed into a medically induced coma, police said. The officer was jogging on Olmstead Avenue in the morning when he was attacked, officials said. Before collapsing on the street, he flagged […]
Brooklyn woman shot 6 times recalled as a ‘decent’ but troubled person: She ‘didn’t deserve this,’ aunt says
A Brooklyn woman shot six times in her building lobby by an unknown assailant was a good person whose life went bad after struggling with mental health issues, a relative said Tuesday. Hope Staton, who had recently reporting three separate assaults from her ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, was found mortally wounded on the entryway floor of her building on Rockaway Parkway near ...
Men robbed of clothes on Bronx street; 3 suspects sought: NYPD
The NYPD released a photo on Sunday is looking to identify three females wanted in connection to a robbery on a Bronx street earlier this month, authorities said.
Girl, 13, becomes fourth suspect arrested in connection with fatal beating of Queens cabbie
A 13-year-old girl has become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Queens cabbie, police said Wednesday. The teen was nabbed Tuesday and charged with gang assault and theft of service for her alleged role in the Aug. 13 Rockaways confrontation in which yellow cabbie Kutin Gyimah was killed. Her name was not released because she is a minor. Another teen girl is ...
fox5ny.com
Video: 2 teens brutally beaten, slashed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying suspects seen in a shocking video beating and robbing a pair of teenagers in the Bronx last week. Investigators say that just before 5:30 a.m. on August 20, the victims, a pair of 16-year-old boys were leaving an apartment on East 171st Street in the Claremont section when a gang of at least five suspects attacked them.
‘He was just so happy all the time.’ Bronx family mourns 4-year-old fatally struck in Queens
A Bronx family is mourning a 4-year-old who was fatally struck by a car in Queens this past Saturday.
Jewish Boy Assaulted, Chased in NYC Hate Crime Aboard MTA Bus
NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old Jewish Boy was chased off an MTA bus in...
Pair posing as police invade Queens home, steal $10K: NYPD
GLENDALE, Queens (PIX11) — Two crooks claiming to be police officers forced their way into a Glendale home, handcuffed a woman inside, and stole approximately $10,000, authorities said Monday in an appeal for tips in the unsolved case. The duo rang the doorbell of the home near Woodhaven Boulevard and Doran Avenue around 1:05 a.m. […]
NBC New York
5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC
At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
VIDEO: Woman handcuffed, robbed of $10K by fake police officers in Queens
Two men pretending to be NYPD officers raided a Queens home late last month after first telling a woman inside they were looking for her boyfriend before kicking the door open.
