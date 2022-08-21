NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying suspects seen in a shocking video beating and robbing a pair of teenagers in the Bronx last week. Investigators say that just before 5:30 a.m. on August 20, the victims, a pair of 16-year-old boys were leaving an apartment on East 171st Street in the Claremont section when a gang of at least five suspects attacked them.

