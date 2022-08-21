ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Binance Announces XRP Rewards, 111 Trillion SHIB Could be Burned in Months, John Deaton Predicts Shocking Thing about Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for Binance users: The world’s biggest exchange in terms of daily trading volume announced new rewards in the form of XRP for those who complete its courses and quizzes. The special offer lasts from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. As recently reported by U.Today, Binance DeFi Staking added support for XRP, which allows users to "stake" their XRP and earn up to 1.40% APR in rewards. Binance also announced the addition of XRP as a means of payment with the Binance Card, making it available to over 60 million merchants globally through this integration.
MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu Large Holders Might Be Timing Market as Transactions Suddenly Spike 84%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Here Is When Bitcoin Bottom Will Occur, According to Previous Bearish Cycles

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defi#Referendums#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Smart Order Routing
u.today

Bitcoin Holders Withdrawing from Exchanges "Like Never Before": Arcane Research

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Cardano Price Reversal May Happen Rather Soon, Here's What to Expect

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Dogecoin Now Favored by BSC Investors, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 256.13% as 176 Million Tokens Get Burned

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
VIDEO GAMES
u.today

1.4 Trillion SHIB Sold by Whales Overnight as SHIB Drops to 4th Place Among Holdings

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS
u.today

Ripple Sells Millions of USD in XRP as It Partakes in Shifting 318 Million XRP

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Undiscovered Price Potential: Crypto Market Review, August 23

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Rootstock-based WakeUp Labs Partners with Kilimo to Use NFTs for Water Saving Program

Rootstock (RSK), an innovative Bitcoin (BTC) sidechain that supports smart contracts, is going to assign "water-neutrality" tokenized certificates to responsible businesses. Rootstock (RSK) client WakeUp Labs partners with Kilimo to issue "water neutrality" NFTs. According to the official statement shared by the team of Rootstock (RSK), its partner has entered...
AGRICULTURE
u.today

DOGE and SHIB Have Never Been So Close to Losing Their Places at Market Cap Top

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Whales Drop 409.5 Billion SHIB Just Now as Price Goes Down 3%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS
u.today

Polarys, the New Exciting Utility NFT Venture Launches Its Exclusive Genesis NFT Collection

Polarys, the new exciting Web3 venture that aims to bring utility NFTs to everyday businesses has launched its innovative multi-chain minting engine, and the team is in the process of minting its Genesis utility NFT collection. This exclusive and once only minted collection will remain for sale until August 31, 2022. Any unsold NFTs will be burned after that date.
BUSINESS
u.today

Chronoly.io (CRNO) Surges as Enjin (ENJ), Theta (THETA) Trapped in Bearish Zone

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

The First Miner-Pegged NFT, Metablox Announced the Genesis Miner-NFT, Will Be Pre-Launched on the Binance NFT Marketplace Limited

The first ever miner-pegged NFT with cloud mining capabilities will be pre-launched by MetaBlox on August 24th, 2022 on Binance NFT. MetaBlox is a leading project in the Decentralized Wireless Network (DWN) and Decentralized ID (DID) sectors, and is building important infrastructure for Web3. The MetaBlox NFT is a crypto mining NFT: each will link to a miner that provides the general public with free Wi-Fi at particular locations. The miners generate passive income (MBLX tokens) for the NFT holders.
MARKETS
u.today

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Launches as Solana (SOL) Trapped in Bear Market, VeChain (VET) Adoption Continues

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy