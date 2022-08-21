Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Binance Announces XRP Rewards, 111 Trillion SHIB Could be Burned in Months, John Deaton Predicts Shocking Thing about Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for Binance users: The world’s biggest exchange in terms of daily trading volume announced new rewards in the form of XRP for those who complete its courses and quizzes. The special offer lasts from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. As recently reported by U.Today, Binance DeFi Staking added support for XRP, which allows users to "stake" their XRP and earn up to 1.40% APR in rewards. Binance also announced the addition of XRP as a means of payment with the Binance Card, making it available to over 60 million merchants globally through this integration.
u.today
SHIB Price at Critical Point, ETH Drops to Important Support Level, New SHIB Burn Portal Detected: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s take a look at what happened in the crypto industry over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu price at critical point, according to Peter Brandt. As per Peter Brandt’s recently posted Shiba Inu chart, the meme coin formed a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern,...
u.today
Shiba Inu Large Holders Might Be Timing Market as Transactions Suddenly Spike 84%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Here Is When Bitcoin Bottom Will Occur, According to Previous Bearish Cycles
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Bitcoin Holders Withdrawing from Exchanges "Like Never Before": Arcane Research
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
u.today
Cardano Price Reversal May Happen Rather Soon, Here's What to Expect
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Dogecoin Now Favored by BSC Investors, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 256.13% as 176 Million Tokens Get Burned
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
1.4 Trillion SHIB Sold by Whales Overnight as SHIB Drops to 4th Place Among Holdings
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS・
u.today
Ripple Sells Millions of USD in XRP as It Partakes in Shifting 318 Million XRP
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Undiscovered Price Potential: Crypto Market Review, August 23
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Rootstock-based WakeUp Labs Partners with Kilimo to Use NFTs for Water Saving Program
Rootstock (RSK), an innovative Bitcoin (BTC) sidechain that supports smart contracts, is going to assign "water-neutrality" tokenized certificates to responsible businesses. Rootstock (RSK) client WakeUp Labs partners with Kilimo to issue "water neutrality" NFTs. According to the official statement shared by the team of Rootstock (RSK), its partner has entered...
u.today
DOGE and SHIB Have Never Been So Close to Losing Their Places at Market Cap Top
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Whales Drop 409.5 Billion SHIB Just Now as Price Goes Down 3%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS・
u.today
Polarys, the New Exciting Utility NFT Venture Launches Its Exclusive Genesis NFT Collection
Polarys, the new exciting Web3 venture that aims to bring utility NFTs to everyday businesses has launched its innovative multi-chain minting engine, and the team is in the process of minting its Genesis utility NFT collection. This exclusive and once only minted collection will remain for sale until August 31, 2022. Any unsold NFTs will be burned after that date.
u.today
Chronoly.io (CRNO) Surges as Enjin (ENJ), Theta (THETA) Trapped in Bearish Zone
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
The First Miner-Pegged NFT, Metablox Announced the Genesis Miner-NFT, Will Be Pre-Launched on the Binance NFT Marketplace Limited
The first ever miner-pegged NFT with cloud mining capabilities will be pre-launched by MetaBlox on August 24th, 2022 on Binance NFT. MetaBlox is a leading project in the Decentralized Wireless Network (DWN) and Decentralized ID (DID) sectors, and is building important infrastructure for Web3. The MetaBlox NFT is a crypto mining NFT: each will link to a miner that provides the general public with free Wi-Fi at particular locations. The miners generate passive income (MBLX tokens) for the NFT holders.
u.today
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Launches as Solana (SOL) Trapped in Bear Market, VeChain (VET) Adoption Continues
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
MetaBlox Announces Its Participation in the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA)
Panama City, Republic of Panama - Recently, MetaBlox announced that it joined the world’s largest open roaming network alliances, Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), to better distribute WiFi hardware and services to every corner of the world. As planned with WBA, by the end of 2023 there should be 2.5...
Comments / 0