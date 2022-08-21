Read full article on original website
Storage fire forces Staples Street Center to close
All CCRTA employees and tenants were evacuated at about 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, due to a small fire within a storage room on the second floor.
Emergency crews rescue worker from water tower on Carmel Pkwy.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews responded to Carmel Pkwy. near Alameda Wednesday morning after a call for a high-angle rescue came in for a worker stuck on a water tower. The call came in just before 10 a.m. The man was safely brought down just before 10:30 a.m.
Still no cause on massive grass fire near Aransas Pass
The fire broke out Saturday afternoon along TX 35 Bypass between Rockport and Aransas Pass. Approximately 75 firefighters from several different agencies were needed on-scene.
216 acres burned in Aransas Pass brush fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were at the bypass off Highway 35 in Aransas Pass Tuesday to contain a brush fire. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, it burned a total of 216 acres. The Aransas Pass Fire Department confirmed that two RVs were destroyed during the...
Morning fire at RTA building causes damage; building closed for the day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An early morning fire caused some damage to the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) building at N. Staples St., Mike Rendon with CCRTA told 3NEWS. The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. in a second floor storage room. RTA officials were preparing for a board...
Fire crews respond to rescue call at water tower
KRIS 6 News has a crew on-scene, and they were able to capture someone stuck on a scaffold. We are standing by for more information.
Nueces Co. Veterans Services pivot to remote work following building fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were busy Wednesday at the RTA headquarters for a fire on the second floor of the building. No injuries were reported and damage was minimal. The damages and fire aftermath still prompted a closure to the building, keeping walk-ins from happening. However, while...
Alice now out of drought restrictions after water levels at Lake Corpus Christi increase
ALICE, Texas — The City of Alice has rescinded Stage 1 and Stage 2 drought restrictions as water levels continue to rise at Lake Corpus Christi. The lake is at 88.9 feet and drought restrictions are triggered at 88 feet, a news release from the City of Alice said.
City reminds residents not to put chemicals in garbage or recycling containers
Residents who pay for Solid Waste collection services can dispose of their hazardous household waste for free at the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station.
Fire crews investigating overnight blaze at Sunrise Mall
Fire crews put out a blaze at Sunrise Mall overnight, and investigators believe it was started by someone who entered the building.
City of Alice replacing section of water main; road closures begin Wednesday
ALICE, Texas — The intersection of King and 9th Streets in Alice will be shut down Wednesday and will be closed for the next 10 days as crews replace a section of water main that feeds into the west side of town. Crews will be replacing a small section...
Tynan VFD plans water distribution for residents during continuing water boil
TYNAN, Texas — Residents in the town of Tynan, Texas, have been advised to boil their water before consumption as officials there seek emergency grants to pay for a new water filtration system. The issue is sand and grit getting into the water supply, which can be bad for...
Truck crashes, lands on top of lane barrier on I-37
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A single vehicle accident on the 13800 block of I-37 had one lane shut down as crews worked to remove a truck from a lane barrier. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m., officials said, on the southbound lanes of I-37. The truck ended up landing on top of the barrier after crashing. No injuries were reported.
CCFD respond to structure fire at old unoccupied Pizza Hut
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department were called to 3715 Up River Rd for a structure fire at the old unoccupied Pizza Hut. Fire crews were able to control the fire within 10 minutes. The fire is still under investigation, but no injuries were reported, according...
CCPD works to clear large car crash off South Staples Street, Holly Road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are currently working to clear a major vehicle accident at the intersection of South Staples Street and Holly Road, according to a social media post from CCPD. Traffic will be diverted and southbound lanes on Staples Street will be closed until the...
Driving You Crazy: Airport Rd. vs. Calvin Dr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driving You Crazy is back and drivers are not disappointing on casting votes for the worst streets in Corpus Christi. Monday, Prescott and Casa Grande went head-to-head and a winner has been chosen: Prescott! Prescott had 75 percent of the vote against Casa Grande so it moves forward to the next round.
Coastal Bend fire crews work day and night to contain Aransas Pass blaze
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several fire crews were up against a major brush fire, Saturday, in Aransas Pass. The San Patricio County Sheriff's Department assisted with traffic along the fire from West Myrtle and N McCampbell towards W Gile, near bypass 35. Officials said more than 125 acres were...
Lake Corpus Christi rises, combined lake levels still not enough to lift water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Water continues to rise at Lake Corpus Christi as runoff from heavy recent rain makes its way down the Nueces River. That means the combined lake levels for our regions water supply is going back up. Now over 40%. Local leaders remain cautiously optimistic that...
Lane closures to know during Holly Road construction
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roads in Corpus Christi are continuing to get some much-needed maintenance and one of the latest is Holly Road. Construction on Holly Road from Airline Road to Crosstown (SH-286) began on Monday, August 22 and will continue for the next two months according to the city.
Corpus Christi non-profit transforms properties to house low-income families
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A non-profit organization run by the City Housing Authority has just completed two, two-story homes as part of it's affordable housing effort. Veronica Tapia lives on Mary Street just a couple doors down from two brand new homes just being completed by builders. She said the new homes make it feel like the area is growing again.
