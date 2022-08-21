ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
216 acres burned in Aransas Pass brush fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were at the bypass off Highway 35 in Aransas Pass Tuesday to contain a brush fire. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, it burned a total of 216 acres. The Aransas Pass Fire Department confirmed that two RVs were destroyed during the...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Truck crashes, lands on top of lane barrier on I-37

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A single vehicle accident on the 13800 block of I-37 had one lane shut down as crews worked to remove a truck from a lane barrier. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m., officials said, on the southbound lanes of I-37. The truck ended up landing on top of the barrier after crashing. No injuries were reported.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Driving You Crazy: Airport Rd. vs. Calvin Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driving You Crazy is back and drivers are not disappointing on casting votes for the worst streets in Corpus Christi. Monday, Prescott and Casa Grande went head-to-head and a winner has been chosen: Prescott! Prescott had 75 percent of the vote against Casa Grande so it moves forward to the next round.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Lane closures to know during Holly Road construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roads in Corpus Christi are continuing to get some much-needed maintenance and one of the latest is Holly Road. Construction on Holly Road from Airline Road to Crosstown (SH-286) began on Monday, August 22 and will continue for the next two months according to the city.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
