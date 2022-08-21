ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrysville, PA

OK! Magazine

Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance

Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
The Independent

Nick Cannon appears to announce 10th child in photoshoot with model Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon seems to have announced that he is expecting his 10th child.In a new Instagram post on Wednesday (24 August), the 41-year-old radio and television host shared a video of a maternity photo shoot with model Brittany Bell, who is visibly pregnant in the images.In the clip, the duo pose along with their two children Golden Sagon, five, and Powerful Queen, aged one, with Bell in outfits that display her baby bump.“Time stopped and this happened…” Cannon captioned the post.Bell and Cannon haven’t revealed the exact due date of the baby. Professional DJ Abby De La Rosa...
