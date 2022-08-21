Amy Tarkanian defends her support of 2 Democrats, calls GOP’s Fiore, Chattah ‘unhinged,’ ‘vindictive’

Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Cheney says Biden called her after election loss to Trump-backed GOP rival: Defeated lawmaker had a 'good talk' with the President - but won't say which Republicans also reached out
Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that President Joe Biden called her after she lost her seat in a heated primary race against a GOP challenger backed by Donald Trump. Cheney told ABC News' This Week that she had a 'very good talk' with the Democrat commander-in-chief, confirming earlier...
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom
Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panicked migrant onboard bus heading to NYC from Texas called 911 where he said he and other passengers were 'being held against their will' and being forced to go to the Big Apple
A panicked migrant on a bus heading to the Big Apple hastily told police he and other passengers were being 'forced' to go to New York City against their will. Dozens of migrants have been transported to NYC by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott in an attempt to protest President Joe Biden's border policies. Abbott has also sent migrants to Washington DC as the number of people at the border passed 2.5 million in May, according to the US customs and Border Protection.
Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago were 'serious' but may not have justified the raid
Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago were "serious stuff." However, he said it may not have been enough of an "emergency" to justify the August 8 raid. Mulvaney said Trump wouldn't have taken the documents if he did not "perceive it to be in his own interest."
'Real Doctors against Oz' call out the GOP candidate after he said Democratic rival Fetterman wouldn't have had a stroke if he had 'ever eaten a vegetable in his life'
The doctors accused Oz of "promoting unproven, ill-advised, and at times potentially dangerous treatments" during his time as a television host.
Jared Kushner said Trump wouldn't have been president if he acted 'like a normal person'
"I think that people are always speculating on what Trump is like, and I always say the truth is hiding in plain sight," Kushner said.
Comments / 0