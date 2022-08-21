(St. George, UT) -- A 36-year-old St. George woman is facing charges in four separate cases. Jordan Dente was arrested in Hurricane after driving a vehicle reported stolen in St. George and having bank and ID cards for the vehicle's owner. Dente told police the cards were from her deceased sister who died three years ago, but one card had been issued this spring. She is facing a second-degree felony of vehicle theft along with seven third-degree felony charges and four drug paraphernalia misdemeanors.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO