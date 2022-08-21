ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AccuWeather

Body of female hiker found after flash floods overwhelm Utah park

A friend says Jetal Agnihotri wanted to explore the picturesque Narrows gorge despite flood warnings issued for southern Utah on Friday. The body of a missing hiker from Arizona who got swept up amid flash flooding in Utah’s Zion National Park was recovered from a river several miles downstream following a four-day search effort, officials said Tuesday.
TUCSON, AZ
mvprogress.com

Local Cowboy Becomes Repeat Trailer Roping Winner

A local businessman has won it big in a regional roping contest which took place last month in Panguitch, Utah. Dorian Bundy won a brand new two-horse trailer at the Zane Dansie 2022 Color Country Classic roping weekend. Residents of Lincoln County, Dorian Bundy and his wife, Mary own and...
PANGUITCH, UT
KSLTV

Tornado rips off trailer home roof in Garfield County, Utah

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — A tornado blew into Cannonville, Utah, removing a roof from a single-wide trailer house, according to officials. In the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the tornado was reported at approximately 3:35 p.m. Saturday. “The winds were strong enough to lift part of the...
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Springdale, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
Local
Utah Accidents
Springdale, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
City
Springdale, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UPDATE: Missing run away teens from Three Points Center found

SALT LAKE CITY — UPDATE: Corie Lessard was found safely along with the 15-year-old male accompanying their escape from Three Points Center. According to family member Kristin Tucker, a reader of the original story posted on our website recognized the teen and assisted in her search. Also, Tucker says...
HURRICANE, UT
12news.com

Arizona got the only tornado in the entire country on Sunday

ARIZONA, USA — One is the loneliest number as a twister reported in northwestern Arizona on Sunday showed us. That tornado was the only one reported in the entire country that day. The twister formed southeast of Littlefield, Arizona around 5:38 in the afternoon. Given that the area is...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Tornado confirmed in a remote area of Arizona

A video posted to Twitter from the town of Littlefield, Arizona shows tornado activity on Aug. 21, and it was confirmed by the National Weather Service. You can see the funnel clouds forming in the sky and reaching the ground.
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zion Park#Rescue Team#Zion National Park#Accident#Zion Hiker
Gephardt Daily

Washington County Sheriff seeks tips after 6 cows shot, killed

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after six cows were found shot dead on Aug. 14. “Deputy arrived and found some spent casings and an empty ammo box and collected it,” Deputy Graham Hancock, WCSO, told Gephardt Daily on Monday. “At this time, we have no suspects.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
963kklz.com

Tornado Warning Hits Close To Las Vegas

How many others got the “tornado” warning over the weekend here in Las Vegas and were a little surprised? Yeah, that’s what we thought as well! The Review-Journal reported that a tornado had been spotted in Littlefield, Arizona and was awaiting confirmation of a tornado touching down in Mesquite.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Little Leaguer Previously Placed In Coma 'Most Likely' To Return Home

Doctors for the Little 12-year-old scheduled to play in the Little League World Series prior to a life-threatening injury believe he will "most likely" be returning home after an upcoming procedure. Easton Oliverson, a pitcher for the Snow Canyon Little League team representing the Mountain region who was placed in...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
890kdxu.com

Donut Wars in St. George: Room for everyone?

My grandpa was a baker. He owned four bakeries at one point and had carved a successful living out of getting up early and making donuts for the folks in American Fork and other northern Utah towns. I grew up in Texas, so I did not have the occasion to...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Utah restaurant named among most photogenic in the nation by Yelp

UTAH (ABC4) – Foodies who love photographing their culinary adventures constantly add to the plethora of mouth-watering images that feed into the popular food review app, Yelp. In its latest roundup of the most noteworthy restaurants to check out, Yelp has crowned the most “Photo-Worthy Places to Eat” across the U.S. and Canada. One unique […]
890kdxu.com

St. George Woman Facing Charges for Stolen Vehicles

(St. George, UT) -- A 36-year-old St. George woman is facing charges in four separate cases. Jordan Dente was arrested in Hurricane after driving a vehicle reported stolen in St. George and having bank and ID cards for the vehicle's owner. Dente told police the cards were from her deceased sister who died three years ago, but one card had been issued this spring. She is facing a second-degree felony of vehicle theft along with seven third-degree felony charges and four drug paraphernalia misdemeanors.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy