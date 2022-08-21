Read full article on original website
Body of female hiker found after flash floods overwhelm Utah park
A friend says Jetal Agnihotri wanted to explore the picturesque Narrows gorge despite flood warnings issued for southern Utah on Friday. The body of a missing hiker from Arizona who got swept up amid flash flooding in Utah’s Zion National Park was recovered from a river several miles downstream following a four-day search effort, officials said Tuesday.
mvprogress.com
Local Cowboy Becomes Repeat Trailer Roping Winner
A local businessman has won it big in a regional roping contest which took place last month in Panguitch, Utah. Dorian Bundy won a brand new two-horse trailer at the Zane Dansie 2022 Color Country Classic roping weekend. Residents of Lincoln County, Dorian Bundy and his wife, Mary own and...
ksl.com
'Wet microburst' behind damage to southern Utah town; tornadoes form near Utah border
CANNONVILLE, Garfield County — The National Weather Service says a "wet microburst" from a thunderstorm is to blame for tearing a roof off a home and other damage reported in a southern Utah town Sunday afternoon, not a tornado as authorities had initially thought. The Garfield County Sheriff's Office...
KSLTV
Tornado rips off trailer home roof in Garfield County, Utah
GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — A tornado blew into Cannonville, Utah, removing a roof from a single-wide trailer house, according to officials. In the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the tornado was reported at approximately 3:35 p.m. Saturday. “The winds were strong enough to lift part of the...
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing run away teens from Three Points Center found
SALT LAKE CITY — UPDATE: Corie Lessard was found safely along with the 15-year-old male accompanying their escape from Three Points Center. According to family member Kristin Tucker, a reader of the original story posted on our website recognized the teen and assisted in her search. Also, Tucker says...
Latest update on search for missing Zion National Park hiker
Officials at Zion National Park said the search for a missing hiker continues three days after she disappeared.
12news.com
Arizona got the only tornado in the entire country on Sunday
ARIZONA, USA — One is the loneliest number as a twister reported in northwestern Arizona on Sunday showed us. That tornado was the only one reported in the entire country that day. The twister formed southeast of Littlefield, Arizona around 5:38 in the afternoon. Given that the area is...
fox10phoenix.com
Tornado confirmed in a remote area of Arizona
A video posted to Twitter from the town of Littlefield, Arizona shows tornado activity on Aug. 21, and it was confirmed by the National Weather Service. You can see the funnel clouds forming in the sky and reaching the ground.
Gephardt Daily
Washington County Sheriff seeks tips after 6 cows shot, killed
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after six cows were found shot dead on Aug. 14. “Deputy arrived and found some spent casings and an empty ammo box and collected it,” Deputy Graham Hancock, WCSO, told Gephardt Daily on Monday. “At this time, we have no suspects.”
KSLTV
Two Utahns face additional charges for stealing an ‘escape hood’ during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
SALT LAKE CITY — New court documents allege that two Utah men stole an “escape hood” while illegally entering the US Capitol on January 6. Brady Knowlton, 41, of St. George, and Gary Wilson of the Salt Lake City area are facing additional charges of theft of government property while in the Capitol building, according to court documents.
963kklz.com
Tornado Warning Hits Close To Las Vegas
How many others got the “tornado” warning over the weekend here in Las Vegas and were a little surprised? Yeah, that’s what we thought as well! The Review-Journal reported that a tornado had been spotted in Littlefield, Arizona and was awaiting confirmation of a tornado touching down in Mesquite.
iheart.com
Little Leaguer Previously Placed In Coma 'Most Likely' To Return Home
Doctors for the Little 12-year-old scheduled to play in the Little League World Series prior to a life-threatening injury believe he will "most likely" be returning home after an upcoming procedure. Easton Oliverson, a pitcher for the Snow Canyon Little League team representing the Mountain region who was placed in...
890kdxu.com
Donut Wars in St. George: Room for everyone?
My grandpa was a baker. He owned four bakeries at one point and had carved a successful living out of getting up early and making donuts for the folks in American Fork and other northern Utah towns. I grew up in Texas, so I did not have the occasion to...
Utah restaurant named among most photogenic in the nation by Yelp
UTAH (ABC4) – Foodies who love photographing their culinary adventures constantly add to the plethora of mouth-watering images that feed into the popular food review app, Yelp. In its latest roundup of the most noteworthy restaurants to check out, Yelp has crowned the most “Photo-Worthy Places to Eat” across the U.S. and Canada. One unique […]
890kdxu.com
St. George Woman Facing Charges for Stolen Vehicles
(St. George, UT) -- A 36-year-old St. George woman is facing charges in four separate cases. Jordan Dente was arrested in Hurricane after driving a vehicle reported stolen in St. George and having bank and ID cards for the vehicle's owner. Dente told police the cards were from her deceased sister who died three years ago, but one card had been issued this spring. She is facing a second-degree felony of vehicle theft along with seven third-degree felony charges and four drug paraphernalia misdemeanors.
ksl.com
5 cows, 2 calves found shot dead in Pine Valley; authorities seek public's help
ST. GEORGE — Seven cows were shot and killed as the animals grazed in a massive pastureland in Washington County over the weekend — deaths authorities believe were the intentional act of an unknown suspect who shot each animal one right after the other. The Washington County Sheriff's...
