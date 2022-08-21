Read full article on original website
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
RoNetco Supermarkets Debuts Fresh to Table Concept for Customers Seeking Convenience
Looking to cater to customers wanting to skip time-consuming meal prep, New Jersey-based RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., last week debuted Fresh to Table, a store-within-a-store concept where customers can find fresh, on-trend foods; easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in...
What’s With This Strange Red Hand Print Showing up on Sussex County Storefronts?
VERNON, NJ – If you have been out to a restaurant or business in Sussex...
wrnjradio.com
Pickup truck towing excavator loses brakes, crashes into tire shop in Sussex County
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A pickup truck driver towing an excavator on a flatbed lost his brakes Tuesday night and crashed into two cars and a tire store in Sparta Township, according to Sparta police Lt. John Lamon. On August 23, at around 9:00 p.m., a black...
This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made Products
At one point in time, American-made products were the norm but today that’s certainly no longer the case. However, there are a few stores throughout the country that are exceptions. Just Jersey is one of those exceptions. True to its name, the store is stocked with American-made goods. Keep reading to learn more.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers
EDITORS’ NOTE: Earlier this month, to curb the threat of more shut offs, ConEdison reduced voltage in Brooklyn and Queens by eight percent. Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy, Elmhurst, Jamaica Estates, Mott Haven and Melrose were all affected by the reduction. On Aug. 8, eastern Brooklyn residents were asked not to use “energy-intensive” household appliances such as washers, dryers and microwaves until repairs were complete. The heat waves earlier this month remind Brooklynites that energy conservation directly impacts quality of life, and that power infrastructure and the environment can reap exhaustive consequences: no one likes the August heat!
thepressgroup.net
Calamari: $4.5M DPW plan won’t fit all vehicles, equipment
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—Mayor Peter Calamari told Township Council members at their Aug. 15 meeting that there will not be enough space at a proposed newly designed $4.5 million public works facility to be built at town hall to store all of the department’s current vehicles and equipment. Due...
NYC homeowners will get at least a $150 property tax rebate; here’s how to get yours
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams today signed legislation to provide a one-time property tax rebate of up to $150 to hundreds of thousands of eligible New York homeowners. “I grew up on the edge of homelessness, so I know the worry and fear that too many low- and...
Smoky Blaze Ravages Hunterdon County Home
Authorities are investigating the cause of a massive fire that ripped through a Hunterdon County home on Monday, Aug. 22. The Lebanon Township Fire Department responded to the blaze on Elk Ridge Road with several neighboring squads around 2:45 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found the home fully engulfed and immediately...
253 Homes, House Of Worship Planned In Jackson
JACKSON – Members of the Township Planning Board will be hearing further testimony on an applicant’s plan to build single-family homes, affordable rental units and a house of worship next month. Further details about plans for the 159-acre parcel is expected to resume during a September 7 meeting...
Route 440 to be closed in both directions in parts of Hudson County for emergency repairs
Drivers beware! A portion of Route 440 in Hudson County will be closed in both directions starting on Friday for construction.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken tenant for over 3 decades fighting back against landlord seeking $3k rental increase
A Hoboken tenant for over three decades is fighting back against his landlord, who is seeking a roughly $3,000 rental increase as part of a prolonged court battle. “The ultimate issue in this case is whether the landlord on this property received a just and fair return in his investment because that is what he is untitled to under the constitution,” said Dana Wefer, counsel to Jeff Trupiano in the matter, said in a sit down interview last week.
NewsTimes
Donald Trump’s former Greenwich property on market again — at a big discount
GREENWICH — A property once owned by former President Donald Trump is on the market again, this time with an all-time-low asking price. The owners, financier Robert Steinberg and his wife, Suzanne, now want $29.9 million for the 5.8-acre waterfront estate at 21 Vista Drive on a peninsula in Greenwich, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. It was listed for $50 million in 2009, $54 million in 2014 and $32 million most recently, according to the Journal.
Monday’s flooding consumes pickup truck in Woodbridge
Heavy rain led to flooding Monday in various parts of New Jersey, including Middlesex County, where flooding consumed a pickup truck in Woodbridge.
Escaped Goats Run Amok Through Streets in Rockland County
Some goats in Rockland County were acting very baaaaadly last week. Rockland County isn't known for being the most rural part of the Hudson Valley. I guess it is known for residents owning pet goats. Pet goats actually offer a lot of benefits. They can produce milk, they're good companions, their waste is a good fertilizer and they are even nature's little lawn mowers. They can naturally clean overgrown grass and weeds.
Delicious, Can Not Miss Taco Festival Coming to Sussex County, NJ
Get ready to take Taco Tuesday to a whole new level!. I was just talking to my co worker today about how excited I am for all of the things happening in New Jersey this fall. Of course, I'll be sad to see summer come to a close, but when I see things like Founders day in Lavallette coming up, as well as Oktoberfest in Historic Smithville it makes the transition a little easier.
trazeetravel.com
United Debuts New United Club, Its Largest in the Country, at EWR
At nearly 30,000 square feet, United Airlines’ newest United ClubSM now welcomes Newark Liberty International Airport travelers with its modern design, enhanced amenities, culinary offerings, locally sourced art and furniture and Manhattan skyline views. Seek airport solace at the new location in Terminal C3, near Gate C123. The new...
morristowngreen.com
Three Fields in Mendham chosen for Mansion in May 2023
From the Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center:. SIGNATURE FUNDRAISER BENEFITS MORRISTOWN MEDICAL CENTER. The Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center (WAMMC) is pleased to announce its 20th Mansion in May Designer Showhouse and Gardens will be hosted at Three Fields in Mendham. Mansion in May is the...
Cops: Fanwood, NJ woman illegally wrote payroll checks to herself, family
(FANWOOD) – A 50-year-old Fanwood woman has been arrested on charges of theft and forgery in connection with her former employment as a payroll manager at a local pharmaceutical company. Jennifer Grambor has been charged with three counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree forgery, according to...
roi-nj.com
Garden State Plaza developers plan to transform Bergen County mall into destination area
Garden State Plaza in Paramus is set to be completely reimagined. Instead of surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center, there will be modern luxury apartment homes, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center — alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, community event spaces and a restored Sprout Brook.
Jersey Shore Vacationers Robbed at Rental Home in Sea Girt
Sea Girt, NJ (MCPO Press Release) – A Morris County resident who burglarized a beachfront...
