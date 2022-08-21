Read full article on original website
American fighter Luke Rockhold purposefully smeared his blood over UFC opponent Paulo Costa's face in fight
During Luke Rockhold's UFC middleweight loss, he appeared to deliberately smear his blood all over his opponent Paulo Costa's face.
Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”
Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
Leon Edwards: Head-kick KO loss at UFC 278 could change Kamaru Usman
SALT LAKE CITY – Leon Edwards is curious to see how Kamaru Usman will bounce back. Edwards dethroned welterweight champion Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) on Saturday at UFC 278 night in one of the most shocking results in MMA history. Down on the scorecards and with less than a minute left in their championship fight, Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) connected with a head kick that knocked out Usman and handed him his first defeat in the UFC.
Conor McGregor reacts to news that Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried off the arena floor bawling her eyes out at UFC 278: “I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever”
Conor McGregor has said he doesn’t think fighters should allow their families to watch them compete in the arena following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss. Last Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their intense main event. The violent nature of the head-kick defeat left the former champion out cold on the canvas, stunning many fans and pundits both in attendance and watching around the world.
Billboard
50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Squash Long-Running Beef: ‘Big Bags Coming Out’
50 Cent has squashed one of his longest-running beefs. The raptrepeneur dropped by The Breakfast Club on Monday morning (Aug. 15) and revealed that during this year’s Super Bowl weekend actress/comedian Mo’Nique called him out during her set in Las Vegas and insisted he settle a long-running public battle with former boxing champ Floyd Mayweather.
Joe Rogan dubs Leon Edwards head kick KO of Kamaru Usman as the greatest in the history of the sport: “Nothing compares”
Joe Rogan has dubbed Leon Edwards’ knockout over Kamaru Usman one of the best head kick KOs in mixed martial arts history. It’s been said many times already but it deserves to be said again – on Saturday night in Utah, Leon Edwards pulled off one of the craziest comebacks in UFC history.
Daniel Cormier, Jorge Masvidal argue after comments advising Leon Edwards to 'big league' Masvidal
Daniel Cormier doesn’t want to see newly crowned UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards fight Jorge Masvidal – or even acknowledge him. Cormier has advised Edwards to give Masvidal a taste of his own medicine and not give “Gamebred” any shine now that he’s champion. The UFC Hall of Famer thinks it’s time for Edwards to “big league” Masvidal now.
Tyson Fury insists if he can beat Oleksandr Usyk he can achieve dream of becoming psychologist when he retires
Tyson Fury plans to do a Masters degree in psychology - but only after he has unified the heavyweight division. The Gypsy King announced his retirement from boxing after beating Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight. But he seemingly has confirmed he'll come out of retirement to fight 'Ukrainian dosser'...
Watch: Raw Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Usman After KO Loss
Additional footage of the aftermath surrounding Kamaru Usman‘s knockout loss to Leon Edwards has been released to the public. Just seconds away from a second win over Edwards, Usman got caught by a head kick that knocked him out unconscious in the fifth round at UFC 278. This was the first time that Usman had been knocked out during his illustrious career and his first defeat of any kind since a submission loss to Jose Caceres at CFA 11 in 2013.
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”
Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
Herb Dean Suggests Kamaru Usman’s Fence Grabs At UFC 278 Didn’t ‘Significantly Affect The Fight’
Kamaru Usman was seen grabbing the fences during his title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Herb Dean explained when do referees need to deduct a point due to fence grabs. Some fans are still buzzing about Leon Edwards’ stunning title fight win at UFC 278 to dethrone Kamaru Usman. One of the hottest subjects of conversation was the now former welterweight champion’s fence grabs during clinches and grapples with “Rocky.”
Leon Edwards states he would be willing to give Nate Diaz a title shot if he defeats Khamzat Chimaev: “Imagine the scenes”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has stated he’d be willing to rematch Nate Diaz. ‘Rocky’ faced the Stockton-native at UFC 263 last June. In that outing, Edwards scored the biggest win of his career by unanimous decision. However, the victory didn’t come easy, as the Brit was badly rocked in round five.
Watch Deontay Wilder show off explosive power and hand speed ahead of ring return against Robert Helenius
DEONTAY WILDER showed off his explosive power and dazzling speed in a sparring video posted by trainer Malik Scott. The Bronze Bomber is hard at work as he prepares for his long-awaited return to the ring. Wilder, 36, hasn't fought since losing his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury last October.
Dana White slams USADA for harassing Paulo Costa at UFC 278: “That’ll never happen again to any fighter”
USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) is the the official, independent anti-doping agency for the UFC. UFC President, Dana White was not pleased to hear that the agency made an early am visit to Paulo Costa prior to his weigh-ins this past Friday. USADA showed up at Costa’s hotel room to take a blood sample from the Brazilian.
Video: Is Leon Edwards' knockout of Kamaru Usman the greatest comeback win in UFC history?
Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion in dramatic fashion this past Saturday at UFC 278 where he knocked out Kamaru Usman with 56 left in the fifth round. After being dominated in Rounds 2, 3 and 4, Edwards was headed for certain defeat down 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards – meaning he needed the finish in order to win, and he found it with a vicious head kick.
Merab Dvalishvili reveals Jose Aldo told him he was retiring after UFC 278: “He said, ‘That means this is my last fight”
Merab Dvalishvili has revealed that former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo might be done. The two bantamweights faced off last Saturday night at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The bout was a pivotal matchup in the 135-pound division, as both men were in title contention. Prior to the...
Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”
Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
Drake Roasted By Leon Edwards After Losing $200K On Kamaru Usman
Ever since partnering up with Stake, Drake has been doing a whole lot of sports gambling, with varying degrees of results. While he was able to predict the winner of the NBA title, he has fallen short on some of his other big bets. His latest loss actually came at UFC 278, when Drake bet $200K on Kamaru Usman to defeat Leon Edwards.
Las Vegas Raiders owner reportedly ‘knew exactly what was happening’ between Dana White and Tom Brady
Despite claiming ignorance on negotiations by UFC boss Dana White to help the Las Vegas Raiders land NFL legend Tom
