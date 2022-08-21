You might have missed Hell Pie, a gross-out 3D platformer that spits in God's face

If Cult of the Lamb was a bit much for you, maybe give this one a skip.

Sometimes a game asks a fundamental, philosophical question that humans have struggled with since the dawn of time. Like, "What is the best way to get to the top of this towering fountain of liquid feces, and why is it by swinging from a fat cherub on a chain?"

Combining a surprisingly adroit 3D platformer with an absolute dump truck full of potty humor, Hell Pie puts you in the capable hooves of Nate, the Demon of Bad Taste. Called during a lull in his busy day by his stern but groovy boss, Satan, Nate finds himself in the unenviable position of being responsible for gathering the ingredients for the lord of darkness's birthday pie.

Aiding you in this task is Nugget, your faithful cherub. He's faithful mostly because you carry him around on a chain, using him to smack your enemies and swing around the world as a kind of fleshy grappling hook.

An absolute collector's paradise, the four massive levels are filled to the brim with stuff. There are cans of weird food that power up Nugget and unlock new traversal methods, horns to let Nate smash through walls or light his way, golden cats that unlock new areas in Hell, and of course the disgusting ingredients for the pie itself.

All this is assuming you can get past the fountains of blood, feces, dick jokes, and used tampons that abound. Like the Binding of Isaac before it, Hell Pie is a technically strong game that can be… a little hard to recommend to your friends. That being said, once you let yourself get cozy in the tepid, definitely completely filled-with-urine swimming pool that is the Hell Pie aesthetic, it's fun. Swinging around is fun, smashing enemies with a cherub is fun, and the copy machine in the office of the demon of Bad Taste spits out a bunch of copies with dicks on them. Because of course it does.

Hell Pie is available on Steam (opens in new tab), GOG (opens in new tab), and the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab), may God have mercy on your immortal soul.