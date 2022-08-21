ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

You might have missed Hell Pie, a gross-out 3D platformer that spits in God's face

By Russell Adderson
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIh0R_0hPIzYKO00

If Cult of the Lamb was a bit much for you, maybe give this one a skip.

Sometimes a game asks a fundamental, philosophical question that humans have struggled with since the dawn of time. Like, "What is the best way to get to the top of this towering fountain of liquid feces, and why is it by swinging from a fat cherub on a chain?"

Combining a surprisingly adroit 3D platformer with an absolute dump truck full of potty humor, Hell Pie puts you in the capable hooves of Nate, the Demon of Bad Taste. Called during a lull in his busy day by his stern but groovy boss, Satan, Nate finds himself in the unenviable position of being responsible for gathering the ingredients for the lord of darkness's birthday pie.

Aiding you in this task is Nugget, your faithful cherub. He's faithful mostly because you carry him around on a chain, using him to smack your enemies and swing around the world as a kind of fleshy grappling hook.

An absolute collector's paradise, the four massive levels are filled to the brim with stuff. There are cans of weird food that power up Nugget and unlock new traversal methods, horns to let Nate smash through walls or light his way, golden cats that unlock new areas in Hell, and of course the disgusting ingredients for the pie itself.

All this is assuming you can get past the fountains of blood, feces, dick jokes, and used tampons that abound. Like the Binding of Isaac before it, Hell Pie is a technically strong game that can be… a little hard to recommend to your friends. That being said, once you let yourself get cozy in the tepid, definitely completely filled-with-urine swimming pool that is the Hell Pie aesthetic, it's fun. Swinging around is fun, smashing enemies with a cherub is fun, and the copy machine in the office of the demon of Bad Taste spits out a bunch of copies with dicks on them. Because of course it does.

Hell Pie is available on Steam (opens in new tab), GOG (opens in new tab), and the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab), may God have mercy on your immortal soul.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

FF14 made its most tragic death scene worse without telling anyone

One of the most tragic death scenes in Final Fantasy 14 is now a little more heart-wrenching thanks to a stealth change in patch 6.2 Buried Memories (opens in new tab). For the spoiler averse: The change adds in an additional line of dialogue to explain why neither our hero or their allies can save the injured character. Square Enix didn't include it in the lengthy patch notes, but the dungeon where the cutscene plays got updated to support NPC parties for solo runs, which could explain why the change was made.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Hell#Platformer#The Pie#New Areas#Video Game#Nugget
PC Gamer

Rift of the Necrodancer reveals a wild, rhythmic spinoff in its debut gameplay trailer

The sinister Necrodancer returns for a variety of rhythm duels, minigames, and boss battles. After a stealthy announcement (opens in new tab) earlier this month indie developer Brace Yourself Games has now revealed gameplay from its next game, Rift of the Necrodancer. Protagonist Cadence is back, clearly, but this time around the setting is the modern world and there are mysterious space-time rifts to contend with.
YOGA
PC Gamer

This PC-only Chinese RPG looks like Assassin's Creed, except you can put your sword down and get a normal job

Where Winds Meet was announced at Gamescom, and it's apparently a lot more than a sword fighting game. Based on the Gamescom announcement trailer, Where Winds Meet looks like an Assassin's Creed-sized undertaking, so it's a little surprising that I've never heard of its developer, Everstone Studio. I have heard of its publisher, though: The studio is backed by NetEase, the second largest game publisher in China, so it's at least safe to assume that it's the big-budget open world action RPG it appears to be.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

RIP! Destiny 2's best heavy grenade launchers have been disabled due to a massive bug

The latest sandbox update led to them doing 2.5x damage, and someone had to think of the poor raid bosses who were about to be atomised. It's been a while since Anarchy was the most dangerous kid on the Destiny 2 block, but today the exotic heavy grenade launcher has been disabled, as has it cousins The Prospector and The Colony. In fact, all non sunset heavy grenade launchers, with a couple of exceptions, have been temporarily taken out of commission, meaning players are now unable to equip them.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

How to get Delicate Tomb in Destiny 2

Delicate Tomb is the new season pass weapon for the Season of Plunder, and this fancy arc fusion rifle is the perfect accompaniment to the new arc 3.0 subclasses. Slightly different from your run-of-the-mill fusion rifle, this bad boy fires horizontal waves of arc that disintegrate opponents and grants a chance to drop Ionic Traces from them.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to get map fragments in Destiny 2's Season of Plunder

Map fragments are one of the most important currencies in the new Season of Plunder, since they can be used to create treasure maps that will lead you to seasonal loot, or other plunder of your choosing. But unlike treasure coordinates, which come from doing basically every major activity in the game, you have to do something specific to get these.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Build sweet island castles in Falconeer spinoff Bulwark

The Falconeer developer's next game puts you in a whole new role in the same beautiful world. Very pretty bird flying action game The Falconeer (opens in new tab) has a follow-up on the way, also by developer Tomas Sala, but in an entirely new genre: City-building strategy. Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles will put players in the shoes of someone in charge of those incredible island fortresses that litter the Falconeer world.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dead Island 2 finally has a release date it might make

It's been over eight years since Dead Island 2 was announced, and now it's finally happening. After a long, long wait, Dead Island 2 (opens in new tab) is finally releasing next February: The leak (opens in new tab) that appeared on Amazon last week has been made official by a new trailer that finished the big Opening Night Live showcase at Gamescom.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

'80s cult classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space is becoming a multiplayer horror game

The 1988 horror comedy will become an asymmetrical 3v7 multiplayer game. 1980s horror films have had something of a resurgence in videogames over the past few years. From Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger in Dead by Daylight to Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Game to Ash Williams in Evil Dead: The Game, we can't seem to get enough of combining the multiplayer horror formula with memorable 1980s slasher flicks.
PC Gamer

Use your mech for farming, not fighting, in the first gameplay trailer for Lightyear Frontier

Farm on an alien planet, solo or with friends, and create an idyllic home away from home. The fantasy of climbing into a big stompy mech and blasting the hell out of your enemies with missiles and lasers is strong, but there's something incredibly appealing behind the idea of using a powerful mech to do a spot of peaceful farming, too. It's not just me, right? Doesn't that sound kinda great?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Lies of P can't fool us: It's literally Bloodborne

When Pinocchio dodge-rolled out of an attack and crushed a vial to heal himself, I knew what was going on. Lies of P is so Soulslike that it crosses the border of inspiration into replication. There are animations and UI elements that are probably not actually stolen from FromSoftware's Bloodborne, but they are ridiculously similar.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy