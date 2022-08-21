ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
kentuckytoday.com

Lawmakers convene to assist flood-damaged eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers took up a state assistance package Wednesday that would pump nearly $213 million into flood-ravaged Appalachian communities — an initial installment to help with the mammoth rebuilding still ahead for the stricken region. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and top Republican lawmakers stood...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

KBC encourages Kentuckians to vote 'yes for life' at State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist Convention volunteers staffed the Yes for Life booth at the state fair last weekend, raising awareness for the commonwealth's pro-life constitutional amendment and encouraging Kentuckians to vote "yes" on Nov. 8. Constitutional Amendment 2, if ratified this fall, would add a new section...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

A chance to vote Yes for Life on Amendment 2 in November

This November, each one of us will have the opportunity to pass a Constitutional Amendment to make Kentucky a bold, pro-life state. It’s called the Yes for Life Amendment, and it’s our chance to write our pro-life values directly into Kentucky’s Constitution. If passed, it will make clear that there is no right to abortion or the funding for abortions in our Constitution.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
kentuckytoday.com

Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
HAWAII STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Disaster food benefits available to flood survivors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in 12 eastern Kentucky counties that suffered significant damage from last month’s flooding, landslides and mudslides. In July, at the request of Gov. Andy Beshear, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy