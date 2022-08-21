Read full article on original website
Lawmakers convene to assist flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers took up a state assistance package Wednesday that would pump nearly $213 million into flood-ravaged Appalachian communities — an initial installment to help with the mammoth rebuilding still ahead for the stricken region. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and top Republican lawmakers stood...
KBC encourages Kentuckians to vote 'yes for life' at State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist Convention volunteers staffed the Yes for Life booth at the state fair last weekend, raising awareness for the commonwealth's pro-life constitutional amendment and encouraging Kentuckians to vote "yes" on Nov. 8. Constitutional Amendment 2, if ratified this fall, would add a new section...
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear. The law requires students from sixth grade through...
A chance to vote Yes for Life on Amendment 2 in November
This November, each one of us will have the opportunity to pass a Constitutional Amendment to make Kentucky a bold, pro-life state. It’s called the Yes for Life Amendment, and it’s our chance to write our pro-life values directly into Kentucky’s Constitution. If passed, it will make clear that there is no right to abortion or the funding for abortions in our Constitution.
Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
Disaster food benefits available to flood survivors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in 12 eastern Kentucky counties that suffered significant damage from last month’s flooding, landslides and mudslides. In July, at the request of Gov. Andy Beshear, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration...
