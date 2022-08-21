Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
MLive.com
Top 50 Michigan high school football teams; kicking off a new season
A new season is just around the corner, with high school football teams around the state of Michigan set to kick off the 2022 campaigns this week. It’s that magical time of year when the heat of August two-a-days is about to give way to the cool Friday nights of fall, and teams from every corner of the state have dreams of trips to Ford Field.
Spinal Column
Two Lakeland High students finish in top five of fishing tournament
Practice makes perfect and two Lakeland High School Anglers would agree after last month’s fishing tournament on Lake Charlevoix in Boyne City. The young men are experienced in the art of luring fish to their lines and believe that experience landed them a top spot at the Michigan Bass Nation High School State Championship last month.
10 Flint-area football games to watch in 2022
FLINT – There are dozens of tantalizing matchups on the 2022 Flint-area high school football schedule and many more are sure to develop once the season begins to reach its peak. For instance, we won’t know for a couple of months which teams will be playing for the Metro...
HometownLife.com
Novi family honors son, girlfriend lost in heartbreaking Lake Michigan drowning
Kory Ernster, a 2018 Novi High School graduate, flew under the radar as a student. After his heartbreaking death, a memorial scholarship in his name will ensure he is long remembered by not only those who loved him, but by Novi seniors with Michigan State University dreams. “He was positive...
Spinal Column
HVS Robotic HOT Team conducts annual Huron River Cleanup Cutlines:
The Huron Valley School Robotics’ Hot Team gathered at Heavner’s Canoe Rental on Saturday, August 20, to continue its tradition of cleaning up the Huron River each year. Despite the chemical spill that occurred earlier this month, team members set off just after 9 a.m. The HVS Hot...
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
‘I pray she comes through this victoriously,’ says mom of Saginaw teen on ventilator after hit-and-run
SAGINAW, MI — Having turned 16 in May, Avery M. Smith had a vision and a plan for how her life would play out. An all-A student going into her junior year at Arthur Hill High School this autumn and with a job at Kokomo’ Family Fun Center, Avery studied building construction and wanted to be an architect. Also an athlete, Avery was co-captain of the junior varsity volleyball team for two years and played junior varsity and varsity basketball.
Is It Illegal to Drive in Michigan With Your Dome Lights On?
Is it illegal to drive in Michigan with your dome light on? That really sounds like a silly question. However, it's another Michigan myth that's been around for years. Back in the day when many of us were learning how to drive, our parents would always tell us to never turn the dome light on while we were driving because we'd get pulled over and get a ticket. In other words, it was against the law to drive with your dome light on.
WNEM
Linden Community Schools asks for help after field vandalized
LINDEN, Mich. (WNEM) - A local middle school said a practice field is now unusable for its students after it was vandalized on Sunday. Linden Community Schools said someone had driven across the Linden Middle School practice field, creating multiple ruts. “Over the past few weeks community members, and school...
Flint Bishop Airport’s target cities include LA, Denver, Atlanta
FLINT, MI -- Los Angeles, Denver and Atlanta are among Bishop Airport’s most-wanted destinations and an aviation analyst says the airport is in a position to land one or more of them in the next several years. Brad DiFiore, managing director of Ailevon Pacific, told a group in Flint...
Michigan Native Has Southern Wife Rate Michigan Foods
There are certain creations made here in Michigan that we hold near and dear to our hearts. There aren't many things in the food world that the Mitten state is known for, but the ones that exist are a BIG deal. I mean, say the wrong thing about Vernor's in the right part of Michigan and you've created the perfect recipe for disaster. This Michigan man, who moved away and married a woman from North Carolina almost threw her to the wolves.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant
It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
Spinal Column
New school year, new entryways, new backpack policy
When Huron Valley students return to school on September 6, those attending Country Oaks, Heritage, Kurtz, and Spring Mills elementary schools, and the Apollo Early Childhood Center, will be greeted with new safe and secure entryways, as well as new gyms and/ or classrooms, new ceilings, floors, doors, lighting and technology.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $100K in ‘Second Chance’ drawing
A Macomb County man said winning a $100,000 prize in the Michigan Lottery’s $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance drawing still hasn’t sunk in. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $100,000 after he was selected in a random drawing that took place on August 3. He earned entries into the giveaway by scanning his non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets on the Michigan Lottery app.
Spinal Column
Union Lake Road reopens
The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) has reopened Union Lake Road, between Wise and Commerce roads in Commerce Township, three weeks ahead of schedule. The road closed July 19 for a culvert replacement. The contractor for the project was VIL Construction of Sterling Heights. In addition to the culvert...
Boy, 16, reported missing in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – The Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help after a 16-year-old boy was reported missing out of Laingsburg. Brock Johnston was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, around Laingsburg High School, according to an advisory from MSP. Johnston is described...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a Tuesday morning rollover collision in Crawford County. According to authorities, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post was working on I-75 near Seven Mile Road when they witnessed the rollover crash at about 9:30 a.m. The dashboard camera captured the driver lose control of the vehicle, drive off the left side of the highway and veer back onto the road.
No-fault auto protestors gather in Howell
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Still fighting for no-fault reform, a local group held another protest on Tuesday.They’re upset because they still haven’t seen any changes when it comes to a law that once funded the care for disabled victims injured in auto crashes. The group We Can’t Wait has been fighting this fight for months […]
Detroit News
Oxford High student confronts trauma as start of school looms
Oxford — Mason Bourgeau was sitting in classroom 216 at Oxford High School listening to an Algebra 2 lesson in February when his teacher walked over to the open door and shut it. Suddenly, Mason's mind was back to Nov. 30, the day a substitute teacher slammed the same...
