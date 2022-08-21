Gilbert Burns is eyeing a fight with Jorge Masvidal but is keeping his options open. There was a shakeup at the top of the UFC welterweight division on Saturday night when Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman. The longtime champion Usman was knocked out and a new champion was crowned. The possibility that Usman will get an immediate rematch is high and if that is the case, the rest of the top five fighters in that weight class will need to look elsewhere for their next fights.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO