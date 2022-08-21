Read full article on original website
Kimberly Bradshaw
3d ago
There needs to be accountability at every level of government for all taxpayers money. The voters have said that they don't want public schools funds spent in this manner but the Republican Governor and Republican legislator leadership choose to ignore Az voters again.
Milo
3d ago
it's just another way Republicans steal tax payer money. Republicans don't think they just act. look at duceys container wall lol already fell over!
Sondra Avellino
3d ago
Our taxes were being used in public schools and we had no idea what they were using it for! NOW WE DO! It isn't good and we must do something different. I'm all for using my taxes for my choice of schooling! People with young children have no idea what these public schools do to your children! Not good!
