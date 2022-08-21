ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney says Biden called her after election loss to Trump-backed GOP rival: Defeated lawmaker had a 'good talk' with the President - but won't say which Republicans also reached out

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that President Joe Biden called her after she lost her seat in a heated primary race against a GOP challenger backed by Donald Trump. Cheney told ABC News' This Week that she had a 'very good talk' with the Democrat commander-in-chief, confirming earlier...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
Salon

CNN's Jake Tapper says "Boomers ruined everything"

Generational politics were on full display on CNN on Wednesday as Generation X anchor Jake Tapper interviewed Generation Z leader Maxwell Frost one day after he won the Democratic Party nomination for Florida's 10th congressional district. "Frost prevailed over more experienced Democrats, including former members of Congress Corrine Brown and...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy