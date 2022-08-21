ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Woodbury County Leaders Vote To Virtually Kill Wind Farm Project

(Sioux City, IA) — The potential for wind energy is now severely limited in Woodbury County. The board of supervisors voted Tuesday night to increase the setback distance for wind turbines from 12-hundred-50 feet to 25-hundred, and to shrink buildable acres from 177 to just one-point-seven. The change will prevent Mid-American Energy from building the 90-plus wind turbines proposed in its Siouxland Wind Farm Project. Many residents showed up to the public hearing to support the amended ordinance, citing safety concerns. The majority of the board sided with the almost 900 residents that signed a petition supporting the change. Representatives from MidAmerican energy opposed the measure.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

With Woodbury County Board approval, setback distance for wind turbines will increase

SIOUX CITY – More than 100 people attended the final reading of a Woodbury County ordinance revision to increase wind turbine setbacks. For three weeks in a row, many Woodbury County residents attended the Board of Supervisors meeting to speak in favor of changing the current commercial wind ordinance setback distances for residences from 1,250 feet to 2,500 feet. Some of those who spoke want larger setback distances, or completely ban commercial turbines.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
agupdate.com

Cattle family commits to customers, land

MANNING, Iowa — Chance and Shayne Wiese represent the fifth generation of their family to farm in the rolling hills of western Iowa. And just like their father and grandfather, they will continue to honor the promise to raise “good doin’” Hereford cattle. “When we were...
MANNING, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodbury County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Business
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
City
Dewitt, IA
County
Woodbury County, IA
kscj.com

TRANSIENT & PANHANDLING COMPLAINTS INCREASE

COMPLAINTS FROM THE PUBLIC REGARDING TRANSIENTS PANHANDLING, LOITERING OR SLEEPING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY AND BEGGING FOR MONEY AT BUSY INTERSECTIONS ARE ON THE RISE IN SIOUX CITY THIS SUMMER. SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS SOME OF THOSE ACTIVITIES ARE PROTECTED BY LAW:. PANHAN1 OC……..UNLAWFUL. :24...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

AMMONIA TRUCK ROLLOVER CLOSES 260TH STREET

FIRE RESCUE UNITS FROM LOCAL COMMUNITIES WERE DISPATCHED TO 260TH STREET NEAR CF INDUSTRIES TUESDAY MORNING WHEN A TANKER TRUCK CARRYING AMMONIA ROLLED ONTO ITS SIDE. SALIX AND SGT BLUFF FIRE PERSONNEL RESPONDED AROUND 9:15 A.M. AND SIOUX CITY’S HAZ-MAT UNIT WAS SENT TO THE SCENE. 260TH STREET WAS...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Turbine#Electric Bill#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Midamerican#Iowans
myaustinminnesota.com

Iowa man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Monday

An Iowa man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup pulling a camper trailer and being driven by 67-year old Gregory George Wall of Sioux City, Iowa was southbound on I-35 at approximately 1:52 p.m. Monday afternoon when he lost control of the vehicle, entered the southbound ditch and rolled at milepost 24 in Geneva Township.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Archeologists work to piece together the story of laborers at Sioux City's former Milwaukee Road railroad shops

Cherie Haury-Artz, an archeological technologist at the Office of the State Archeologist, talks about efforts to clean artifacts Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Sioux City Railroad Museum. The Office of the State Archeologist has set up a field lab at the museum where staff and volunteers are processing items uncovered during an April archeological survey at the museum, a former Milwaukee Road shop. The survey is intended to shed light on camps used by laborers at the Milwaukee Road's engine terminal and car repair shops which was built starting in 1916 and opened in 1918.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Phase 1 of Highway 75 Construction to Begin Soon

Sioux Center’s Highway 75 reconstruction may potentially begin in summer 2023. “We’re looking forward to the benefits of this – safety for travelers and pedestrians, better function, replacing aging pavement, and an improved look,” said Utilities Manager Murray Hulstein. “It’s been a process preparing for this. We’re glad construction is set to begin next year.”
Sioux City Journal

New name for Siouxland Expo Center to be announced on Friday

SIOUX CITY — Before the week is up, the Siouxland Expo Center will have a new name. According to a press release from OVG360, which oversees management and operation of the Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre, the announcement will happen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Expo Center with a ribbon cutting event to follow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City homeowner fires shot during confrontation with intoxicated man

SIOUX CITY — Police say a homeowner fired a shot into the ground Wednesday morning during a confrontation with an intoxicated man, who came onto his property in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. No one was injured and no property was damaged during the incident, according to a statement from...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SEMI HAULING GRAIN ROLLS OVER ON I-29

THE ROLLOVER OF A SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILER HAULING GRAIN MONDAY AFTERNOON ON INTERSTATE 29 RESULTED IN MINOR INJURIES AND A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR THE DRIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 1 P.M.ON I-29 SOUTHBOUND AT MILE MARKER 139. POLICE SAY THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Police Recognizes Officers for Life Saving Incident

The Storm Lake Police Department is recognizing two of their officers for outstanding performance and actions taken during a 911 call that occurred earlier this month. According to a post on the Storm Lake Police Department Facebook page, Lieutenant Matt Younie and K-9 Officer Mitch McDonald responded to an unknown problem call at a Storm Lake residence on August 12th. Upon arrival, they located a woman who was unconscious and not breathing. Officers were unable to immediately determine what had occurred due to a language barrier.
STORM LAKE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Lincoln, Nebraska semi driver injured in I-29 rollover in Sioux City on Monday

SIOUX CITY — A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Monday after the semi he was driving on Interstate 29 rolled onto its side. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. on I-29 southbound at mile marker 139.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Emergency crews respond to Port Neal incident

Emergency responders spray water on an overturned tank truck Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, near the south entrance to CF Industries' plant in the Port Neal industrial area west of Salix, Iowa. Emergency crews from numerous area fire departments responded to the scene, 1182 260th St., late Tuesday morning.
SALIX, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy