Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Arrives This December
Netflix has announced that the long-awaited Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will premiere on December 23. The first images and plot synopsis were also shared, revealing a little more about who the star-studded cast will be playing alongside Daniel Craig in his returning role as Benoit Blanc.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: New Trailer Shows Off Slytherin, Dark Magic, and Zombies - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Hogwarts Legacy has shown off new gameplay, which includes students investigating the roots of Salazar Slytherin, encountering dark magic, and fighting off zombies. Shown off at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, the gameplay trailer shows two students exploring Slytherin's catacombs and then, slightly terrifyingly, being given the choice of which one to have Crucio (a torture curse) cast on them.
IGN
Honkai: Star Rail Cinematic Trailer
Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play turn-based RPG from the creators of Genshin Impact, Hoyoverse. Learn more about the set up of Honkai: Star Rail's story in this cinematic trailer revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Halloween Ends Will Release Day and Date on Peacock and in Theaters
Halloween will come a bit early for theatergoers and Peacock subscribers when Halloween Ends debuts for both on October 14. According to The Hollywood Reporter, paid subscribers to the streaming service will be able to watch the final chapter in the reboot trilogy right away. Jamie Lee Curtis will return...
IGN
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return - Official Trailer. Check out the trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, the new Star Wars special coming to Disney+. This documentary explores Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) return to the screen. Go behind the scenes and join the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast and crew alongside director Deborah Chow as they give us a look at the making of the recent Star Wars show.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Wiki Guide
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Wiki Guide features a full Walkthrough for every Main Quest and Side Quest, a complete list of Console Commands and Cheats, detailed Interactive Maps, along with guides to Hidden Treasure, Monster Hunts, Alchemy, Crafting, Upgrades, and so much more. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is...
IGN
Dead Island 2 First Look Unveiled Along With Confirmed Release Date
Remember the iconic trailer that released back in 2014, but it never came to fruition. Do not stress anymore as the game has just been reannounced at Gamescom 2022. We had already heard new about this game releasing and also a speculated release date of February 3, 2023. This release date has now been confirmed with a first look of this highly anticipated title.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Alienoid: Exclusive Clip
In the year 2022, Guard (KIM Woo-bin) and Thunder live on Earth, managing alien prisoners who have been locked up in humans’ brains. One day, a spacecraft appears in the sky over Seoul, and the police detective Moon (SO Ji-sub, “Moon”) witnesses a strange sight… Meanwhile 630 years earlier during the Goryeo Dynasty, the hapless dosa (Korean tao magician) Muruk (RYU Jun-yeol) and Ean (KIM Tae-ri), the so-called “The Girl Who Shoots Thunder”, each scramble to outwit each other in pursuit of the mystical Divine Blade, for which a huge reward is being offered. Two sorcerers in search of the Divine Blade’s secrets, Madam Black (YUM Jung-ah) and Mr. Blue (JO Woo-jin), as well as the masked Jajang (KIM Eui-sung), also set out on a desperate scramble to obtain the Blade. Meanwhile, a spacecraft emerges from a deep river, emitting light…
IGN
Gotham Knights Announce New Release Date, Will Include Harley Quinn and Clayface As Major Villains
A brand new look at Gotham Knights has revealed that Harley Quinn and Clayface will be major villains. Gotham Knights will be released on October 21. Shown as part of Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live, the new trailer put a spotlight on Gotham Knights' rogues gallery, which will feature both Clayface and Harley Quinn alongside previously revealed villains Mr. Freeze, the Penguin, and the Court of Owls.
Comments / 0