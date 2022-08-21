Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
WWEEK
Polling Shows Portlanders Are Scared of Downtown—and of Their Own Neighborhoods
It’s no secret downtown Portland is a shadow of its former self. Cellphone data tells the tale. As WW reported earlier this month on wweek.com, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, used GPS data to see how many people were returning to businesses, bars and restaurants in 62 downtowns around the county as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. In the latest period, March through May of this year, Portland came in 60th, with a recovery value of 41% compared with pre-pandemic activity. Only San Francisco (31%) and Cleveland (36%) fared worse.
1922 Craftsman bungalow for sale at $799,000 in Multnomah Village gets offers fast
The Oregon Electric Railway kickstarted what is now Multnomah Village in 1908 by planting a depot and train tracks in dairy farmland southwest of downtown Portland. Within a few years, the community of Multnomah had a school, post office and residential lots affordable to workers commuting 15 minutes by rail and later, by automobile, to the city.
Downtown districts across the US are struggling after the pandemic, study finds: Is Portland recovering faster than others?
The downtown districts of many larger U.S. cities are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the results of a new study from UC Berkeley.
Portland street undergoes changes ahead of elk statue return
Some changes are coming to downtown Portland as a beloved icon gets ready to be put back on its pedestal.
kptv.com
City of Vancouver shares 6 month progress report for first Safe Stay Community
There has been a dramatic increase in the number of people in downtown area compared to 2021. Washington State University study shows eye test could screen children for autism. Researchers at Washington State University believe they may have found a better way to screen children for autism. Portland's 'Books with...
pdxfoodpress.com
Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?
I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
beachconnection.net
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
Readers respond: Portland’s demoralizing ‘recovery’
The Aug. 18 story, “Downtown Portland’s pandemic recovery remains anemic, study finds,” is as demoralizing as it is predictable. I live downtown and witness the face of that anemic recovery daily. The federal and state courthouses continue to cower behind makeshift walls, and the Justice Center remains boarded up as if for war despite the ebbing of violent protest activity months ago. Police presence downtown is rarely apparent, perhaps making crime, both petty and murderous, more likely. Graffiti continues to metastasize, the message apparently being that no consequences follow from defacing property. Homeless campers proliferate throughout downtown, not just Old Town, for lack of effective and compassionate solutions to homelessness. A number of campers’ tents fully block sidewalks, and their garbage, including feces and used hypodermic needles, spills around their tents, making ordinary use of public sidewalks disgusting, dangerous or impossible.
beachconnection.net
Bus Tour in Sept Digs Into Oregon Coast Black Pioneer History
(Astoria, Oregon) – Sometimes the phrase a “fascinating ride” along the Oregon coast is quite literal. In this case, a tour bus is set for September 18 along the north coast that digs into black pioneer history of this part of northwest Oregon, a subject largely unknown to regional residents. Like Native American history here, it's left untouched by culture and school systems alike. (Above: Seaside. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WWEEK
A Pacific University Dean’s Past Life Growing Weed Is Coming Back to Haunt Her
In 2016, Jennifer Yruegas had a stellar résumé as a businesswoman and corporate lawyer. She’d worked in high-level legal positions at some of Oregon’s best-known brands: InFocus, Keen and Nike. A year later, Pacific University in Forest Grove hired her as its director of human resources...
WWEEK
Day Trip: Playing Tourist Across the Border in Vancouver, Wash.
Ah, Vancouver. If it’s not being confused with the city in Canada, it’s constantly compared to Portland. And yet, there’s no better thing to do when you’re on the Washington side of the Columbia River than to look back at Oregon, and boy, does Vancouver know it. The city’s business and tourist energy is focused hard on its waterfront, which offers both a great view of Mount Hood and the hills of Forest Park.
An open letter to ODOT Director Strickler
The lack of a vote on the tolls is not indicative of public involvement and customer service, it is quite the opposite. My husband and I have lived in Oregon for over two decades. Never have we seen ODOT allow garbage and biohazardous materials including syringes and human waste to pile up along the rights of way of I-205 and I-5 to the extent that they are now. We have recently been on road trips in several other states including our neighboring states of Washington and California. None of them look like they have been abandoned by those states' DOTs like...
Lloyd Center area proposal includes Home Depot, apartments on theater parking lot
A parking lot near the Lloyd Center mall could soon make way for a Home Depot and a residential building, according to city filing. The project to repurpose the 7-acre parking lot at 1380 N.E. Multnomah St. in Portland is in early stages. The city’s Bureau of Development Services received a pre-application filing on Thursday. The project could go on to be built as proposed, change dramatically, or never be built at all.
opb.org
Before Portland lost $1.4 million in cyber breach, city treasurer raised red flag
This spring, cybercriminals made off with $1.4 million in taxpayer money — the single biggest theft of funds in the city of Portland’s history. According to an email exchange obtained by OPB, the loss could have been easily avoided. The records show the city’s treasury flagged the $1.4 million wire transfer as potentially fraudulent before the money left Portland’s coffers.
kptv.com
Walmart ordered to pay Portland man $4.4 million
Oregon search and recovery dive team helps find body of missing California teen. A search and recovery dive team from Oregon helped locate the body of a missing teenage girl from California. Oregon power companies investing millions of dollars in wildfire mitigation strategies. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. As we...
kptv.com
Portland Garment Factory creates sustainable, wearable designs
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Garment Factory is extending Oregon’s tradition of makers and designers like Nike and Pendleton by making the designs they create more sustainable. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the factory to learn more about how they do it. Check out Portland...
kptv.com
Portland salon ‘keeping on’ after break-in
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A downtown Portland business started their Sunday morning cleaning up glass after a break-in overnight. Someone shattered a window and made off with hundreds of dollars of items. Jodi Vaughn works at the Harris Harper Salon at the corner of Southwest Yamhill and Twelfth. She said...
opb.org
National GOP leader McCarthy piles on Portland criticism in pitch for Oregon Republicans
Oregon Republicans have made a ritual of tearing into Portland and its policies in election years. On Wednesday, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives decided to get in on the action. As he raises funds for Republican congressional candidates throughout the West, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
KIMT
Hiker who died in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls ID'd as Minnesota woman
MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and did while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past...
MCSO: Body discovered at bottom of cliff near Angel’s Rest Trail
A dead body has been found at the bottom of a cliff, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says.
