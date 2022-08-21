ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

BBC

The enduring legacy of Michael Collins 100 years on

"What if Michael Collins had lived?" That is the question every visitor to the Michael Collins Centre and Museum in Castleview, County Cork, wants to ask, according to its joint founder Tim Crowley. Monday marks 100 years since Collins was killed in a gun battle between competing sides in the...
Fortune

Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
The List

This Is How Long Queen Elizabeth Will Lie In State After Her Death

As difficult as it may be to contemplate, the queen potentially doesn't have very long left. The beloved monarch, who recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, is getting on in years. Likewise, Queen Elizabeth has had a number of highly-publicized health problems recently, too. As People confirmed, Her Majesty notably moved out of Buckingham Palace in March 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, a couple years into her stint in Windsor Castle, it became clear she'd never return.
BBC

Olympian Katie Archibald tried to save dying partner Rab Wardell

Olympian Katie Archibald said she tried desperately to save her partner Rab Wardell as he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in bed beside her. The champion cyclist expressed her devastation after Wardell, a mountain biker, died aged 37 on Tuesday morning. His death came two days after he won the...
The Associated Press

As Boris Johnson departs, UK takes stock of his messy legacy

LONDON (AP) — The moving vans have already started arriving at Downing Street as Britain’s Conservative Party prepares to evict Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The debate over what mark he left on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September — if, indeed, he really is gone for good.
TheDailyBeast

Harry and Meghan ‘Risking Wrath of Queen’ With Quasi-Royal U.K. Tour

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced earlier this week that they are going to visit the U.K. next month to carry out a series of charitable engagements, observers of the great soap opera of the British monarchy have been trying to make sense of what exactly the surprise move means.
The Independent

Emily Maitlis says BBC rebuke over her Dominic Cummings Newsnight monologue made no sense

Emily Maitlis has said that the reproach she received from BBC bosses over her 2020 on-air monologue about Dominic Cummings “makes no sense”.In her much-scrutinised introduction on 26 May 2020, the former Newsnight host said Cummings, then Boris Johnson’s chief adviser, had “broken the rules” and added: “The country can see that and it’s shocked the government cannot.”In response, a BBC spokesman said at the time: “The BBC places the highest value on due impartiality and accuracy and we apply these principles to our reporting on all issues.“As we have made clear previously in relation to Newsnight we did...
The Independent

Tory leadership race – live: Truss and Sunak urged to raise tax to lower energy bills

Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have been urged to “think the unthinkable” and consider raising income tax to fund further support for those struggling with rocketing energy bills.A “solidarity tax” rise of 1 per cent – with 60 per cent paid by the wealthiest fifth of UK households – would raise £9.5bn a year for more help with the cost of living crisis, the Resolution Foundation think-tank said.The two rivals – who have both pledged to cut taxes – are set to go head-to-head today for the penultimate hustings of the campaign in Norwich this evening....
BBC

Cost of living: Help is coming, says Kwasi Kwarteng

Households struggling with the rising cost of living in the UK will receive some help this winter, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said. The cabinet minister, who is a key ally of Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss, claimed the Treasury was "working on options for the new prime minister". But...
HOLAUSA

Kate Middleton flies economy with kids to Scotland

The Duchess of Cambridge flew to Scotland on a commercial flight. A video shared on TikTok shows the royal mom of three with her seven-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte and four-year-old son Prince Louis at the airport. One fellow passenger, who spotted the royals, wrote on TikTok, “On a...
BBC

Nationalised energy should be an option, says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said renationalising energy companies should be "on the table" to tackle the crisis caused by rising power costs. Scotland's first minister warned a "looming disaster" was set to get worse if the next household energy price cap rise comes into effect in October. Ms Sturgeon said Ofgem's...
