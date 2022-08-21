Read full article on original website
BBC
The enduring legacy of Michael Collins 100 years on
"What if Michael Collins had lived?" That is the question every visitor to the Michael Collins Centre and Museum in Castleview, County Cork, wants to ask, according to its joint founder Tim Crowley. Monday marks 100 years since Collins was killed in a gun battle between competing sides in the...
Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
This Is How Long Queen Elizabeth Will Lie In State After Her Death
As difficult as it may be to contemplate, the queen potentially doesn't have very long left. The beloved monarch, who recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, is getting on in years. Likewise, Queen Elizabeth has had a number of highly-publicized health problems recently, too. As People confirmed, Her Majesty notably moved out of Buckingham Palace in March 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, a couple years into her stint in Windsor Castle, it became clear she'd never return.
A royal wedding on the way! Prince Ludwig of Bavaria, 40, announces engagement to Oxford criminology student, 32
Prince Ludwig of Bavaria has announced his engagement to Oxford criminology student Sophie-Alexandra Evekink. The royal, 40, is the eldest son of Prince Luitpold and the great-great grandson of Bavaria's last King Ludwig III, while Sophie was born in Singapore to a Dutch-Canadian family. Rumours started mounting that the pair...
A woman on a long-haul flight 'fell into a breathless sleep' and died in front of her husband and two children
Helen Rhodes fell into an eight-hour sleep from which she couldn't be resuscitated and died midair between Hong Hong and Frankfurt, Germany.
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
BBC
Olympian Katie Archibald tried to save dying partner Rab Wardell
Olympian Katie Archibald said she tried desperately to save her partner Rab Wardell as he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in bed beside her. The champion cyclist expressed her devastation after Wardell, a mountain biker, died aged 37 on Tuesday morning. His death came two days after he won the...
Marie Claire
The Cambridges Are Set to Join the Queen at Balmoral as The Sussexes Are Not Expected as Guests, According to Reports
Members of the Royal Family likely don't get to spend that much personal quality time with one another—at least not spontaneously. That's probably why their annual reunion at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in the summer is such a cherished tradition. This year, the Queen has been in residence at...
The Black Prince's Ruby is the largest uncut spinel in the world and it sits at the front of the UK's Imperial Crown
The Imperial State CrownCredit: Bernard Lens III; Public Domain Image. The Black Prince's Ruby is a misnomer because it is not a ruby. It refers to an irregular cabochon red spinel gemstone weighing 170 carats. It is the world's largest uncut spinel.The gemstone sits at the front of the Imperial State Crown of the UK.
As Boris Johnson departs, UK takes stock of his messy legacy
LONDON (AP) — The moving vans have already started arriving at Downing Street as Britain’s Conservative Party prepares to evict Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The debate over what mark he left on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September — if, indeed, he really is gone for good.
'Magical' rock crystals found at Stone Age ceremonial site in England
Hundreds of fragments of a rare transparent type of quartz called "rock crystal" suggest Neolithic people used the mineral to decorate graves and other structures at a ceremonial site in western England, archaeologists (opens in new tab) say. The rock crystals were likely brought to the site from a source...
King in waiting: Prince Charles’s tortured path to the throne
Recent crises and tensions within the House of Windsor threaten turbulent times for the future king, as this exclusive extract from a new edition of the acclaimed 2015 biography explains
Harry and Meghan ‘Risking Wrath of Queen’ With Quasi-Royal U.K. Tour
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced earlier this week that they are going to visit the U.K. next month to carry out a series of charitable engagements, observers of the great soap opera of the British monarchy have been trying to make sense of what exactly the surprise move means.
Emily Maitlis says BBC rebuke over her Dominic Cummings Newsnight monologue made no sense
Emily Maitlis has said that the reproach she received from BBC bosses over her 2020 on-air monologue about Dominic Cummings “makes no sense”.In her much-scrutinised introduction on 26 May 2020, the former Newsnight host said Cummings, then Boris Johnson’s chief adviser, had “broken the rules” and added: “The country can see that and it’s shocked the government cannot.”In response, a BBC spokesman said at the time: “The BBC places the highest value on due impartiality and accuracy and we apply these principles to our reporting on all issues.“As we have made clear previously in relation to Newsnight we did...
Tory leadership race – live: Truss and Sunak urged to raise tax to lower energy bills
Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have been urged to “think the unthinkable” and consider raising income tax to fund further support for those struggling with rocketing energy bills.A “solidarity tax” rise of 1 per cent – with 60 per cent paid by the wealthiest fifth of UK households – would raise £9.5bn a year for more help with the cost of living crisis, the Resolution Foundation think-tank said.The two rivals – who have both pledged to cut taxes – are set to go head-to-head today for the penultimate hustings of the campaign in Norwich this evening....
BBC
Cost of living: Help is coming, says Kwasi Kwarteng
Households struggling with the rising cost of living in the UK will receive some help this winter, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said. The cabinet minister, who is a key ally of Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss, claimed the Treasury was "working on options for the new prime minister". But...
Map may prove ‘Welsh Atlantis’ rooted in fact, say academics
Professors say two islands in Cardigan Bay are clearly marked on the Gough map held at Bodleian library
Kate Middleton flies economy with kids to Scotland
The Duchess of Cambridge flew to Scotland on a commercial flight. A video shared on TikTok shows the royal mom of three with her seven-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte and four-year-old son Prince Louis at the airport. One fellow passenger, who spotted the royals, wrote on TikTok, “On a...
BBC
Nationalised energy should be an option, says Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said renationalising energy companies should be "on the table" to tackle the crisis caused by rising power costs. Scotland's first minister warned a "looming disaster" was set to get worse if the next household energy price cap rise comes into effect in October. Ms Sturgeon said Ofgem's...
